Homecoming king and queen wed 28 years later | Humankind

TOPICS:
Homecoming king and queen wed 28 years later | Humankind 1

January 17, 2021

 

This homecoming king and queen could've never guessed they'd be standing on the 50-yard-line 28 years later…but as husband and wife. 💍
RELATED » Pre-school sweethearts tie the knot:

Last time Janet and Greg stood on Montclair State’s 50-yard-line, it was to be crowned homecoming king and queen. Three decades later, it's for their wedding.

Subscribe to Humankind’s YouTube channel:

AND if you love Humankind, subscribe to our other channels here:
» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!

» America’s troops?! Check out Militarykind!

» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

6 Comments on "Homecoming king and queen wed 28 years later | Humankind"

  2. Saleem Latif | January 17, 2021 at 7:19 AM | Reply

    Coming Soon
    Nightmare at the Cinema
    With love Saleem 2021

  3. Angela Parker | January 17, 2021 at 7:20 AM | Reply

    Awesome Congratulations 🎊🎊🎊‼️ Blessings 🙏🏽

  4. Robbie S | January 17, 2021 at 7:31 AM | Reply

    Beautiful Reunion for life. Amazing story. God bless you both if you’re watching this Greg and Janice 💕

  5. Have A Seat Marj | January 17, 2021 at 8:52 AM | Reply

    This is such old news

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.