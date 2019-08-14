Hong Kong Police Fire Tear Gas At Demonstrators As Protests Continue | MSNBC

Hours after Hong Kong protesters apologized for violent demonstrations at the city's airport, riot police shot tear gas at anti-government protestors demanding accountability for police brutality.
Hong Kong Police Fire Tear Gas At Demonstrators As Protests Continue
*Free Hong Kong and Taiwan!*
“Prease h erp” I could not care less about whatever China does…
RESIGN CARRIE LAM! You are obviously the cause of this.
Even if they get rid of her, sadly China will just put another person there that supports china, the regular people there only have 1/3 of the voting power, 1/3 goes to the business, 1/3 comes from the china government, most the time the business people will agree with china. Even though it was suppose to be 100% regular voting according to the Sino-British Joint Declaration rules until the hang over of Hong Kong power to China in 2047 .
Puerto Rico last month. Today in the Hong Kong Airport. Last weekend on the streets of Moscow. Pay attention America. These people are putting their lives on the line for democratic freedom around the globe. 🤔Hmmm
Race doesn’t matter, language doesn’t matter, country doesn’t matter. If you’re fighting for your freedom and equality, I respect and support you.
Amen
China if you’re listening…oh forget it. Please just let me off the hook with soybean farmers.
For 20 years American politicians have been selling out to the Chinese
✌✌✌
America keep your guns because we can’t fight back over here.
BuT government is here to help us..
Guaranteeing an ongoing bloodbath like in the Ukraine, right? You don’t care about Chinese or American people — all you care about is a failed ideology, which has nothing to do with democracy.
@Mike HuntIf you’re an American, you and your fellow citizens are your government. We choose our leaders (except when Russia interferes with our elections).
@wily wascal My point is BOTH sides screw us as American s.
Let them fight!!!
I don’t care what the fascist zealots are saying around the globe, freedom is a universal concept that is the core fabric of human DNA. Authoritarians around the globe are creating the tension and chaos that sustains their grip on power. But I don’t care what “culture” it is, every man desires to live free.
💦
ummmm uhhh ummm uh
Did you notice that they wave American flags during their protests?
Leftists in America don’t even do that…🤔
Drumpf too busy humping those flags
level asian
Oh shut up
*A tariffied animal can be dangerous!!*
We all know that china is looking for the littlest excuse to go in there,there is no way that they are going to wait until 2047 to take full control,not with that much wealth involved.
Haha How come every worldwide protesters have American flags?.. And the protests here they burn the American flag!.. Sad
Thats why ya boi trump told the america haters to go back to the countries
No police stand downs in Hong Kong! To bad the police stand downs are in American democratically controlled cities!
Good luck with your demands, citizens of Hong Kong! Stay strong, and may you keep your democratic freedoms and semi-autonomy intact! Many Americans support you!
BURING SOME PAPER….. LOL
I thought the spread of communism domino theory was over?? ?
this is how the left wants to run this country.