TOPICS:
August 14, 2019

 

Hours after Hong Kong protesters apologized for violent demonstrations at the city's airport, riot police shot tear gas at anti-government protestors demanding accountability for police brutality.
32 Comments on "Hong Kong Police Fire Tear Gas At Demonstrators As Protests Continue | MSNBC"

  1. Luis Rosales | August 14, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    *Free Hong Kong and Taiwan!*

  2. ChocolateSyrupOverdose | August 14, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    RESIGN CARRIE LAM! You are obviously the cause of this.

    • Andrew Smith | August 14, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

      Even if they get rid of her, sadly China will just put another person there that supports china, the regular people there only have 1/3 of the voting power, 1/3 goes to the business, 1/3 comes from the china government, most the time the business people will agree with china. Even though it was suppose to be 100% regular voting according to the Sino-British Joint Declaration rules until the hang over of Hong Kong power to China in 2047 .

  3. Dittzx | August 14, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    Puerto Rico last month. Today in the Hong Kong Airport. Last weekend on the streets of Moscow. Pay attention America. These people are putting their lives on the line for democratic freedom around the globe. 🤔Hmmm

  4. Ya mon Da Troll | August 14, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    Race doesn’t matter, language doesn’t matter, country doesn’t matter. If you’re fighting for your freedom and equality, I respect and support you.

  5. Ely Pevets | August 14, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    China if you’re listening…oh forget it. Please just let me off the hook with soybean farmers.

  6. TCM737 | August 14, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    ✌✌✌

  7. Warrior | August 14, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    America keep your guns because we can’t fight back over here.

    • Mike Hunt | August 14, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

      BuT government is here to help us..

    • wily wascal | August 14, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      Guaranteeing an ongoing bloodbath like in the Ukraine, right? You don’t care about Chinese or American people — all you care about is a failed ideology, which has nothing to do with democracy.

    • wily wascal | August 14, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

      @Mike HuntIf you’re an American, you and your fellow citizens are your government. We choose our leaders (except when Russia interferes with our elections).

    • Mike Hunt | August 14, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      @wily wascal My point is BOTH sides screw us as American s.

  8. Chris Facts | August 14, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    Let them fight!!!

  9. Real Talk76 | August 14, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    I don’t care what the fascist zealots are saying around the globe, freedom is a universal concept that is the core fabric of human DNA. Authoritarians around the globe are creating the tension and chaos that sustains their grip on power. But I don’t care what “culture” it is, every man desires to live free.

  11. alex correa | August 14, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    ummmm uhhh ummm uh

  12. Angelo 23 | August 14, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    Did you notice that they wave American flags during their protests?
    Leftists in America don’t even do that…🤔

  13. Biglyfoot | August 14, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    *A tariffied animal can be dangerous!!*

  14. Don Anderson | August 14, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    We all know that china is looking for the littlest excuse to go in there,there is no way that they are going to wait until 2047 to take full control,not with that much wealth involved.

  15. Department of DePence | August 14, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    Haha How come every worldwide protesters have American flags?.. And the protests here they burn the American flag!.. Sad

  16. Misfortune Cookies | August 14, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    No police stand downs in Hong Kong! To bad the police stand downs are in American democratically controlled cities!

  17. wily wascal | August 14, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    Good luck with your demands, citizens of Hong Kong! Stay strong, and may you keep your democratic freedoms and semi-autonomy intact! Many Americans support you!

  18. Redstoner Redstoner | August 14, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    BURING SOME PAPER….. LOL

  19. Not too Knight | August 14, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    I thought the spread of communism domino theory was over?? ?

  20. Old Boat Guy | August 14, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    this is how the left wants to run this country.

