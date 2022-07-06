Recent Post
- Police release July 4 parade shooting suspect description
- ‘Sickening’: Witness describes shooting at July 4th parade
- Trump-backed secretary of state nominee makes shocking abortion remark
- Florida teen speaks to CNN after surviving shark attack
- Honig explains what possible Trump criminal referral could look like
73 comments
I agree. if the DOJ does not indict him we will be saying goodbye to democracy. No one is above the law.
@J.B. Delaney is that like all the evidence of trump colluding with russia? LOL
What about hunter Biden’s laptop? And who’s the “big guy” Biden speaks of?
@J.B. DelaneyTrump loves Cid and his/her denseness. Easy prey 😅😂😅
Remembering that this whole mess is because one narcissist couldn’t accept that he lost and a bunch of cynical politicians realized they could use his psychopathy for their own cynical purposes.
@reality Jealous?
Couldn’t have said it better!
As Liz Cheney stated, “You’ve got one of two choices, you can either be loyal to Donald Trump or be loyal to the Constitution”.
@Hector Morales true. That is why the left and some on the right hate Trump, and that’s why I voted for him!
@Mike Delcavo What “deep research” have you done?
@AMERICAN IN EXILE My wife? I didn’t realize I was married or even more importantly, a lesbian. What else did she tell you, I’m curious…
Forget political implications! We asked those witnesses to testify for the sake of truth. They are threatened, and harassed, and to hear those politicians being scared of the political consequences is very concerning. They have to show guts.
@Mike Holmed All logical fallacies intended to distract from the original topic of this thread.Fallacies are common errors in reasoning that will undermine the logic of your argument. Fallacies can be either illegitimate arguments or irrelevant points, and are often identified because they lack evidence that supports their claim.
A red herring is a logical fallacy in which irrelevant information is presented alongside relevant information, distracting attention from that relevant information. This may be done intentionally or unintentionally. A red herring is often used in movies, television and literature.
(Attacking the person): This fallacy occurs when, instead of addressing someone’s argument or position, you irrelevantly attack the person or some aspect of the person who is making the argument. The fallacious attack can also be direct to membership in a group or institution.
It doesn’t matter how it is going to look, what matters is how quickly it is done.
@Cornelius Gal yeah sure. Funny! Keep donating all your social security cheques to him, he can still collect those in prison 😊
@Ryan Elliott Are you saying that Garland will be fired by Sleepy Joe?
@Cornelius Gal congress
Hopefully they get something done in time to get him in before his pet Mccarthy takes the house gable.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-3XDhQtsJXQ
it’s finally here…
Get your asses to the ballot box. Every man. Every woman. Every eligible citizen should be registered and NO EXCUSES! Our democracy is on the line!
Close your eyes and click your heels together 3 times buttercup.
Last fight https://youtu.be/7Gf6-IgljyE
Close the door of opportunity and let the indictments roll. They’ve had enough time to come clean.
A PRE-LOGICAL ORANGE MUMMY IS BACK, TO PICK-UP HIS OWN SKULL !!!!!LOL!!.
@Cid Sapient I only care about the “overwhelming evidence of widespread voter fraud” Trump promised the American people. Did the dog eat it? What did Tucker Carlson coach y’all to say when confronted with this question? #thebiglie #thebiggrift
The flip side to Cassidy is that there are many other people who were present who will be outed as traitors to their oath of duty by NOT telling their story. about what they knew or saw.
@Paul Itix they are invited. They won’t participate. Just because they say they will testify under oath doesn’t mean they actually will. Trump and his camp complain their side isn’t being told, while refusing to participate. Don’t listen to a word anyone says until they under under oath and risk going to jail for lying.
@Richie Rich WRONG!! The committee already stated not invited!! Get educated!!
If Trump isn’t indicted, prosecuted, convicted and imprisoned, the time left for this country will be cut seriously short. The repeated injustices in our “pay to play” judicial system have brought this nation to a breaking point and Trump escaping responsibility once again will surely be the last straw!
@Indiana Public Land He will run from prosecution.
Lol 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆
Gloria. You are sadly mistaken and have turned your mind over to the prince and power of the air. Wake up and smell the roses. Obiden is the great mistake, not Trump. Look up the meaning of faith and love. Know that it only comes through Jesus Christ. Your words and actions paint a perfect picture of who you are. Although, Christ doesn’t have to see a picture, He knew you before the foundation of the earth. The biggest thing is He doesn’t have anything to do with sin, and that’s all we are seeing now from that bunch. You really need to check this out if you don’t trust me.
Just charge him and put the case before a jury if they can find an impartial jury. The cross examination should be interesting.
@Zennbubba You won’t be a juror either.
@Armandhammer You are correct and it would be hard to find 12 who do not sit on one side of the fence or the other.
This is what I keep saying. A jury might decide to let trump off, but at least charge the man and give him his day in court like they would with literally anyone else in the country.
@fresetus All 11 hearings for Benghazi, go figure.🤔
Everybody should contact the DOJ directly. The Dept. of Justice maintains a secure website. It takes 3-5 minutes to visit their Contact page; the online form needs only name and email, and if you take a screen print you will have a record with a timestamp.
gee thanks richard – -is your middle name “not so?”——— contact them and say what?
@Richard Quick II: You post the same comment over and over and over again. To what purpose? You think General Garland gets a daily briefing on the number of messages received?
@Cornelius Gal Get back to you video games, kid.
The problem I have with this is that we have no idea how fast or slow DOJ is going. Why? Exactly because they’re doing their jobs and not talking. If you were in Garland’s position, would you advertise your next move? Or would you let tRump and his clown car of morons sweat it out wondering when it all hits the fan? Garland is a ninja. Justice is coming.
@The Owl Depending on your interpretation of his posts on Truth Social after the last hearing, some may say that he’s terrified. And after today’s subpoenas in Georgia, I’d bet money that one of his aides had to go buy more adult Huggies.
@The Owl I respect your opinion, but I refuse to believe that justice won’t be served.
“Can’t do it now. Need more evidence.”
“Can’t do it now. Need more evidence.”
“Can’t do it now. It’s too close to the election.”
Maybe that why Merrick Garland has been dragging his feet. Well the law applies to him too, if he committing a crime.
@sean bragg So you’re saying people that worked in the Republican admin are all lying. 😂😂😂
@Marcia Jones who go get coffee girl .. who heard it from a friend that heard it from a friend.. that went over great lol
@sean braggkeep drinking the koolaide Sean. 🙄
Americans have a right to a speedy trial. The speedy trial happens when great care is taken during a long detailed investigation.
It’s also establishing precedent so…let them work and you can fear monger about something else and show more pharmaceutical ads. Patience my friends.
1 2ski42 Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
The DOJ “policy” of not charging anyone w/in 60-90 days of an election is not a law, it’s just a policy, which is more of a courtesy they don’t deserve. DOJ needs to charge them the minute they are ready, even if they are in office. These ppl committed crimes against the country, & must face the consequences of those crimes. Bring them to justice.
@Rebecca Whisner sure you can. Up until now it was considered impolite…but it is entirely legal and allowed…or more accurately, the President is not Constitutionally immune from prosecution . He/She would get due process but is not immune.
It’s not in the Constitution, so it apparently is not a thing…in the days of “norms”, it was considered bad behaviour, but after the Donniecoup, norms are not law and so can be disregarded.
If it isn’t on the original paper, then it isn’t a thing.
Presidents can be charged and indicted. A legal memo in DoJ is only a polite fig leaf.
It was a simpler, more urbane time…
@Rebecca Whisner Please show me a legal reference that says you can’t. There’s an OLC *OPINION* that says they BELIEVE you can’t (and it was drawn up during Watergate), but other than that, do you have a law that says he can’t be?
*I see I’m not the only American that is asking: “AG Garland, what do you think about all this?”*
Merrick Garland is paying close attention to what is going on with the 1/6 committee. He has to bring a case that will stick and where he’ll get a conviction. He’s moving methodically forward to build a case against Trump in which cannot bellow and scream that he’s exonerated. Garland keeps his cards close to the vest.
@sherri j , Lol! we got him now… as you scream at the sky 20 years from now.
The whole country, meaning the citizens of this country, need to understand one thing. This IS NOT political retribution. It is applying the laws of this country to individuals, regardless of political party / socio-economic status / perceived position(s) of former or current power / etcetera, as has been intended from the very start of this nation. If it is noted or suspected that a particular criminal act or acts have been perpetrated against this country’s laws and The Constitution and it has been duly investigated, then that person or persons need to be indicted, prosecuted and if found guilty, sentenced to the MAXIUM time in prison that the law allows. Or if the law has a clause in it for the death penalty, then so be it. There should be no home confinement, no probation, no credit for time served for pre-trial confinement because they were an extreme flight risk, nothing but the best for those that would subvert our government and our way of life for their personal benefit. Those that physically assaulted the Capitol in the failed (temporarily) attempted coup have been given way too much leniency by the courts. Not one has been given a sentence that would deter even the mildest manner person from attempted a second round.
Spot on,despite what dolt 45 will say on his failed platform, ” Truth Central”
@gerardo mora Trump actually didn’t reveal the “deep pockets, stay out of jail” gig. That has been going on since the country was formed. Yes, some high-rollers have been convicted and locked up over the years, but many that could/can afford effective lawyers (some that have made “contributions” to certain prosecutors and judges along the way) have stayed out of jail and maybe have paid a minimum fine for their ill deeds.
Don’t you just love the irony of “lock them up”.
Ya if it happens. If not means nothing
Last fight https://youtu.be/7Gf6-IgljyE
They should put Colludy Rudy and tRump in the same cell. They can repaint it with ketchup,
@Which god of thousands means nothing .. Life was great when Trump was in office, but somehow he’s the bad guy here??
Would be hilarious if they suddenly make like 50 criminal referrals at once, especially if conspiracy charges includes the fox traitors and Ginni Thomas 🤣👍🏻
@Vickie Trosclair ….I am sorry who is “”Palosi””….pls tell us Dimitri
Hi Brianna, I’m glad that you’re covering this issue. The more we talk about it, the more it might come true. Keep putting pressure on Merritt Garland and the DOJ!
Last fight https://youtu.be/7Gf6-IgljyE
@The Mango Mussolini so I’ve been spelling his name wrong for a long time now?
@The Mango Mussolini I guess it wouldn’t be Merritt because he doesn’t have any!
@Keith Mead More than you, much much more.
@Keith Mead It’s a sign of being oblivious to the world around you.