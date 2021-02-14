Hospital housekeepers are COVID unsung heroes | USA TODAY

COVID's unsung hospital frontline workers, the housekeepers fighting the pandemic
RELATED: COVID gives teacher a new perspective on life
Hospital housekeepers play a crucial role alongside doctors and nurses in fighting COVID-19. These unsung front line workers are also saving lives.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
happy valentines
God bless you all and thank you for your services
Absolute heroes
They sure are!! Thank you.
That is the worst job in the world and they’re doing it with a smile and being professional.
You all deserve hazzard pay, plus !!! ❤❤❤❤ thank you for being on the front lines!!
OMG FINALLY I AM A HOUSEKEEPER BUT BARELY ANYONE SAID THANK YOU TO HOUSEKEEPER IS ITS DOCTORS AND NURSES WHERE HOUSEKEEPER HELLO LOL
My sister is a custodian at a middle school‼ All these altruistic people who clean & sanitize for us are worth their weight in Platinum‼
wow … ! , seriously … , I tought some people are being ignored and used in some way , “a a a h you know” … Lord bless good 👑 😉
My Aunt has been a R. N.
At the V. A.
Over 30 years
And
My cousin a nurse at the
V. A.
Over 15 years
These people worked all the way through the outbreak. They are amongst the hardest working and lowest paid in the community and are most at risk. Thankyou to you all.
Thank God for you all!!!! XOXO
Thanks for your take care and service 🙏 wishing God bless you to successfully in future🙏
Hospital Security Officers are unsung heroes too.