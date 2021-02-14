Hospital housekeepers are COVID unsung heroes | USA TODAY

TOPICS:
February 14, 2021

 

COVID's unsung hospital frontline workers, the housekeepers fighting the pandemic
Hospital housekeepers play a crucial role alongside doctors and nurses in fighting COVID-19. These unsung front line workers are also saving lives.

14 Comments on "Hospital housekeepers are COVID unsung heroes | USA TODAY"

  1. Lenie Holdsclaw | February 14, 2021 at 7:26 PM | Reply

    happy valentines

  2. Jae Mekel | February 14, 2021 at 7:27 PM | Reply

    God bless you all and thank you for your services

  3. Juliet Rose | February 14, 2021 at 7:36 PM | Reply

    Absolute heroes

  4. Trollslayer | February 14, 2021 at 7:38 PM | Reply

    They sure are!! Thank you.

  5. Jennifer Jordan | February 14, 2021 at 7:39 PM | Reply

    That is the worst job in the world and they’re doing it with a smile and being professional.

  6. shauna p | February 14, 2021 at 7:39 PM | Reply

    You all deserve hazzard pay, plus !!! ❤❤❤❤ thank you for being on the front lines!!

  7. quincy wilson | February 14, 2021 at 8:15 PM | Reply

    OMG FINALLY I AM A HOUSEKEEPER BUT BARELY ANYONE SAID THANK YOU TO HOUSEKEEPER IS ITS DOCTORS AND NURSES WHERE HOUSEKEEPER HELLO LOL

  8. Bess Smith | February 14, 2021 at 8:28 PM | Reply

    My sister is a custodian at a middle school‼ All these altruistic people who clean & sanitize for us are worth their weight in Platinum‼

  9. Vadik Lubezh | February 14, 2021 at 8:55 PM | Reply

    wow … ! , seriously … , I tought some people are being ignored and used in some way , “a a a h you know” … Lord bless good 👑 😉

  10. Kenneth Allen | February 14, 2021 at 9:19 PM | Reply

    My Aunt has been a R. N.
    At the V. A.
    Over 30 years
    And
    My cousin a nurse at the
    V. A.
    Over 15 years

  11. J Stone | February 14, 2021 at 9:54 PM | Reply

    These people worked all the way through the outbreak. They are amongst the hardest working and lowest paid in the community and are most at risk. Thankyou to you all.

  12. Portlyn Cruise | February 14, 2021 at 9:57 PM | Reply

    Thank God for you all!!!! XOXO

  13. Islands Hunter | February 14, 2021 at 10:01 PM | Reply

    Thanks for your take care and service 🙏 wishing God bless you to successfully in future🙏

  14. Big Fish | February 14, 2021 at 10:02 PM | Reply

    Hospital Security Officers are unsung heroes too.

