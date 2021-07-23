Hospitals on High Alert for Covid Spike in Jamaica | Tokyo Olympics 2020 – July 23 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews
27 comments
Sad
Oh Lord have mercy on us
That’s the reaction they expect
Every time UK spikes, you spike. Something smells fishy…
It’s all an agenda the beast system is fully implementing now, all media outlets is an apart of the system it’s all about the new world order, people trusting in man, vaccines politics ect, but the we trust in YAH the almighty
An agenda you smell
The devils in play
@Living on Purpose !! Hospitals aren’t busy in the UK. Hundreds of people started filling empty ones since the beginning of the plandemic
If America sneeze Jamaica catch cold you ever here that phrase deh
Here we again
Do you know where the landfill is in Kingston
You think you see nothing yet wait reggae SunFest should not get the green light
Jamaicans nah listen. Wear unnuh mask and tan a unnuh yaaad when necessary
Gweh
Hello everyone do you know where your kids are?
Who cant hear make them feel
Ppl in hanover. Are you surprised at the covid cases? You all foolish for not following guidelines. If you dont turn around your behavior all of us in danger.
You no want injection or do anything to protect yourselves and care less about others.
Its tragic and you bring suffering to hanover.
Mr Green You and your Dept Needs to get moving with the rebuilding Sir . Already 4 yrs Behind Sir
The news if the two men in st catherine whith the two vehicles that they are saying if the public can come forth if identify any one of the vehicle , no posibility of proper view of the vehicles have been shown to the public on media
Me sorry fi Jamaican ppl dem don’t listen…but fire deh a mus.mus tail dem ting a cool breeze…but they won’t know until dem feel but wen it late… SMH…I felt it but thanks be to God he spear me….ppl ppl please listen
That 4H club is very important
I can’t understand, how they know when duty gal rona a go ispike up… What kind plan wunu a plan fi the poor people in JA!
Condolences to the family and friends of the child who drowned
Mother, words cannot express
My condolences to you and family.
Spike in covid cases but doctors were laid off. Make it make sense smh
bad news again but amma still to me God.
THE PM MUST TAKE THE MAJORITY OF THE BLAME FOR THE SPIKE, PLUS THE BUCK STOPS WITH HIM AND HE WAS THE ONE WHO FLY THE GATE, HE ALSO LIKE TO BLAME BUT DONT WANT TO TAKE ANY.