Hospitals on High Alert for Covid Spike in Jamaica | Tokyo Olympics 2020 - July 23 2021 1

Hospitals on High Alert for Covid Spike in Jamaica | Tokyo Olympics 2020 – July 23 2021

27 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews

Tags

27 comments

    1. It’s all an agenda the beast system is fully implementing now, all media outlets is an apart of the system it’s all about the new world order, people trusting in man, vaccines politics ect, but the we trust in YAH the almighty

      Reply

    4. @Living on Purpose !! Hospitals aren’t busy in the UK. Hundreds of people started filling empty ones since the beginning of the plandemic

      Reply

  10. Ppl in hanover. Are you surprised at the covid cases? You all foolish for not following guidelines. If you dont turn around your behavior all of us in danger.
    You no want injection or do anything to protect yourselves and care less about others.
    Its tragic and you bring suffering to hanover.

    Reply

  11. Mr Green You and your Dept Needs to get moving with the rebuilding Sir . Already 4 yrs Behind Sir

    Reply

  12. The news if the two men in st catherine whith the two vehicles that they are saying if the public can come forth if identify any one of the vehicle , no posibility of proper view of the vehicles have been shown to the public on media

    Reply

  13. Me sorry fi Jamaican ppl dem don’t listen…but fire deh a mus.mus tail dem ting a cool breeze…but they won’t know until dem feel but wen it late… SMH…I felt it but thanks be to God he spear me….ppl ppl please listen

    Reply

  15. I can’t understand, how they know when duty gal rona a go ispike up… What kind plan wunu a plan fi the poor people in JA!

    Reply

  20. THE PM MUST TAKE THE MAJORITY OF THE BLAME FOR THE SPIKE, PLUS THE BUCK STOPS WITH HIM AND HE WAS THE ONE WHO FLY THE GATE, HE ALSO LIKE TO BLAME BUT DONT WANT TO TAKE ANY.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.