Hospitals Out of Beds, Covid up 40% in Jamaica – March 1 2021

March 1, 2021

 

34 Comments on "Hospitals Out of Beds, Covid up 40% in Jamaica – March 1 2021"

  1. Vyan | March 1, 2021 at 2:15 PM | Reply

    Serious times

  2. Bevon Green | March 1, 2021 at 2:30 PM | Reply

    When the headline read 40% of hospital bed in use it could be 3 out of 5 beds. 100% can be 5 out of 5 beds. But you have 7 murders in two days.? No COVID-19 death in days? Let’s get real

    • velly velly | March 1, 2021 at 6:24 PM | Reply

      They confuse me sometime.. it’s like this man can’t run the country.why he focusing on covid all the time??jah jah..mi love mi country and I want to see poor ppl and getto youths get help but with dis guy in office everyone going to suffer.

    • Hill 60 | March 1, 2021 at 8:40 PM | Reply

      @velly velly the people are immune to suffering by now…well! “At least” most of them…it’s like a way of life…

    • velly velly | March 1, 2021 at 8:52 PM | Reply

      @Hill 60 Lord Jesus now..lol.u don’t easy.but the country need of some kind of help and they fousing on the wrong thing

    • carol jackson | March 1, 2021 at 9:12 PM | Reply

      You are so right about the level of importance placed on COVID deaths in comparison to the atrocious leves of murders of innocent people carried out by criminals on a daily basis. Whilst none of the contributors to this narrative is minimising the vicious scourge that the COVID pandemic is, we are highlighting the fact that the government has sat with its eyes wide shut, and have sat by impotently and allowed semi literate criminals to hijack Jamaica and rage rampage on the lives of innocent people
      It is a downright disgrace and portrays Jamaica as a sespit of crime run by criminals, on the world stage. It is a shame what is being portrayed of Jamaica on YouTube and social media. A crying shame. Do we not have a law enforcement service?

    • carol jackson | March 1, 2021 at 9:49 PM | Reply

      @Hill 60 Very sad but in many cases you are so right. It is a sin that this should be the case when it does not have to be.

  3. Kadya Heslop | March 1, 2021 at 2:33 PM | Reply

    I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.

  4. GLEN CAMPBELL | March 1, 2021 at 2:40 PM | Reply

    Strength for today and bright hope for tomorrow. KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK .I LOVE YOUR CHANNEL.GOD BLESS YOU ALL

  5. Rosalee James | March 1, 2021 at 2:44 PM | Reply

    Meanwhile; social distancing, Mask, sanitizer etc. Working from home is good measure….sorry for the lives lost 😔

  6. Thompsuun | March 1, 2021 at 2:54 PM | Reply

    Cause business is all that matters… not everyone else being able to access the resources….

  7. Garfield Reid | March 1, 2021 at 3:00 PM | Reply

    Can someone tell me where is the field hospital that the USA military did bring to Jamaica?

  8. Mr. G | March 1, 2021 at 3:05 PM | Reply

    Covid don’t sleep people protect yourself night and day!!!

  9. diane robinson | March 1, 2021 at 3:22 PM | Reply

    Really what about the day party

  10. RITA LYN | March 1, 2021 at 3:53 PM | Reply

    Yes Taxi Operators you did thr right thing. Continue to stand in UNITY!

  11. Donald Moldly | March 1, 2021 at 4:23 PM | Reply

    Pure lies

  12. Top Notch Agency Ja | March 1, 2021 at 5:02 PM | Reply

    What both party should of done from then until now was to build more hospitals In each parish instead stealing the money with them friend them. smh

  13. Mourique Ritchie | March 1, 2021 at 5:07 PM | Reply

    Before the virus even made its way across our border the government knew that we could not put a handle on it because of our lack of resources.

  14. Dionne Francis | March 1, 2021 at 5:08 PM | Reply

    While the p cr test was not even made to diagnose any disease and would most likely show positive.

  15. Sexy Rose | March 1, 2021 at 5:43 PM | Reply

    I Don’t Mind The Curfew Time’s So Longs As It Is Keeping The Rates Down! Also We Need A Lot More Police & Soldier’s Patrolling The Place To Help Keep Down The CRIME Rates!

  16. Cleopatra Knight | March 1, 2021 at 6:21 PM | Reply

    Sort out Alexandria Hospital.Beautiful hospital just run dung suh.

  17. royal royalty | March 1, 2021 at 6:23 PM | Reply

    The government need to close all school

    • carol jackson | March 1, 2021 at 9:22 PM | Reply

      They also need to undertake a study on the the impact of COVID infections on people from multiple households coming into close contact in public transport such as taxis and mini buses. That might prove very interesting, either way.

  18. eric mcintosh | March 1, 2021 at 6:53 PM | Reply

    There should be more vigorous enforcement of the wearing of masks.

  19. Tavia Thompson | March 1, 2021 at 7:44 PM | Reply

    Yes that waltham road deh wah fix…. and government say u vehicle must be fit to drive on the road…. so y the road no fit fi the motorists dem vehicle?

  20. A Williams | March 1, 2021 at 7:48 PM | Reply

    Jamn ppl dont care / r value dem life, they dont care, dem very stubborn.

