Hospitals Preparing for 4th Covid Wave | Lookout for Robbers | TVJ Midday News – Dec 14 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews
35 comments
Death penalty
Yes my Lord
Happy Christmas merry new year
Police – look out for robbers.
Fed up citizens – No, you look out for robbers it is your job..
To the person reading this: Even tho I dont know you, I wish you the best of what life has to offer
Same to you.
Thank you even though I don’t know you I too wish you the best too
Same to u and keep safe
Same to you and family
Same to you
If Jamaica only pray and turn from all there wicked ways and act responsible, I know God will not allow any more wave in Jesus name!
Can we prevent the 4th wave?
Money making an make the poor get poorer
I just dont understand why talk about 4 wave I think the PM should close all holiday from now before it happen
Money, money n fear, fear.
Avoid persons who take the jab. Turn from sin and Pray pray pray. Build up your metabolism and immune system and pH balance.
What wave?
The wave of foolishness? Yes.
Stop watching their idiot news and the wave will vanish.
Simple.
Them preparing the hospital for the peoples that take the poison
Hahaha
Thank u well said its trick its a plan
It reaches 77 countries already it is coming for the Christmas or new year so all who going to party
, clubs and dance be careful
Are you afraid?
This NWA is totally out of order, how could they construct that colvert to carry storm water into the residents homes they are crazy, the residents needs to take them to court. They the NWA needs to put this terrible situation right. Here again we have this man Stephen Shaw talking nonsense.
Lord bless cover under your arms jamaica .
Stop it with that backward foolishness. There is a serious fraud going on.
You still pushing it .
You should be pushing prayer and fasting.
Dem no business wid God that is y this thing not going away.
It look like anybody who work at the national work agency have any common sense things will never get better
I pray to the master of the universe that this pandemic go away, please people help yourself,please this pandemic is for real, please take precautions by washing your hands and face properly try and keep good healthy habits in every thing you do and please try not to forget your mask, don’t be afraid to get vaccinated,,protect yourself remember the Elders and the children please, our survival is at stake,
Blessup, blessup, blessup blessup.
They want crime and violence to stop yet still they fight against the poor people who want to make a honest living no matter how small it is and they are taking that from them, what choice poor people are left with??
Follow the protocol best you can making life better for your health
Thieves love the crowds. So miss officer Good advice but it go hard fi unu. And them really lock out the vendors them from selling what Christmas really come to Lord. glad am not going anywhere but study my bible.
What in the news can anyone give thumbs up for each day/ night? When there’s crimes, roads situations, more jobs needed, minimum wage deplorable state, poverty , food prices and gas prices up without notice, so what’s the like button for tvj?