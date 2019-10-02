The chairs of three House committees just released a memo and draft subpoena to compel the White House to turn over key documents about President Trump's call with the president of Ukraine. Aired on 10/2/19.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

House Chairs To Subpoena White House To Turn Over Documents On Ukraine Call | Hallie Jackson | MSNBC