October 2, 2019

 

The chairs of three House committees just released a memo and draft subpoena to compel the White House to turn over key documents about President Trump's call with the president of Ukraine. Aired on 10/2/19.
32 Comments on "House Chairs To Subpoena White House To Turn Over Documents On Ukraine Call | Hallie Jackson | MSNBC"

  1. Steve Mlejnek | October 2, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

    This White House will never be compelled to do anything.

  2. I'MPEACH | October 2, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    Trump’s lying about everything & going after media. Who did Nazi this coming?

  3. Keith Jackson | October 2, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    It’s sad that people are still going to back this man & vote for him. They will say, it’s just a conversation..

    • Keith Jackson | October 2, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      @Crazy like a Fox I see it in the name FOX.. What will they be going to jail for exactly? What crimes are you speaking of?

    • Keith Jackson | October 2, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      @Crystal Giddens how can you talk about sin, when you have a sinful president

    • Eric Rich | October 2, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      @zevi kramer yes he was because they wanted to question his son and yes the are documents on that fact. go check out john soloman and rudy gulliani. your in the dark

    • Keith Jackson | October 2, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      @Eric Rich who’s stopping the investigation? Go ahead investigate Biden & his son.. If he’s done wrong then charge him accordingly. Nobody is above the law or constitution, not even Trump! Stop drinking the Trump juice.. Be a real American stop listening to FOX or any news station for that matter and all the other BS and think for yourself for once! How hard is that to do. If Obama did these things you people would have been all over him! FACTS!

    • Eric Rich | October 2, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      @zevi kramer msnbc has been caught lying all the time. they don’t want the truth out there. 4 dem congressmen have went to ukrain since the phone call trying to strong arm ukrain into not investigating everything and yes that on record to

  4. thaner eh | October 2, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    Constitution and democracy does not exist in the usa

  5. j d | October 2, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    Trump’s a insane too much his mouth. He’s bad man.. impeach period

  6. j d | October 2, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    That’s ok it’s gonna be bad about trump. Because he’s dangerous

  7. The Modern Dictator | October 2, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    October 25th. Mark it down

  8. Real Talk76 | October 2, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    Who’s going to enforce the subpoenas? Barr thinks that the President is King and is not bound by Congressional laws.

    • Trumpocalypse | October 2, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      Real Talk76: If anyone refuses to comply with a subpoena, the Dems will add each refusal as evidence of obstruction in the impeachment case. One of the main articles in Nixon’s impeachment was exactly that kind of obstruction.

    • Real Talk76 | October 2, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      @Trumpocalypse That’s gonna be a LONG list of incidents. Plenty of evidence on that front.

  9. Junior Harry | October 2, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    Hi Hallie.👋☺.
    Exceptional reporting, Hallie.👍☺👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏.
    Keep on digging, Hallie.👍.
    👉👉Proceed democrats, proceed.👍☺👏👏.

  10. ObamaisnextLincoln | October 2, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    *White House going to start feeling it soon enough…*

  11. Gary Davidson | October 2, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    Remember when our goverment fought over what’s best for our nation

  12. Olli Oxenfree | October 2, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Thank heavens..it sounds like Congress is finally playing hardball! It is about time….Adam Schiff teal…you go guys: go get trump! He so needs to learn about national parameters..what is legal and what isn’t….trump doesn’t recognize boundaries and that may indeed land him in prison hopefully!

  13. Crazy Life | October 2, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    Donald Trump thanks for your big mouth and phone call, this made me very happy.

  14. Jacob McPh | October 2, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    What happened to the pee tapes in russian hotel?

  15. Ganiscol | October 2, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    Capitol Hill has a police force and a prison. Time to fill the cells with crooks until they comply with Congress.

  16. Rob Dim | October 2, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    But…. butttt… buttttttt its was Hillary on the phone.

  17. Autumn Ly | October 2, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Only idiots still vote for pure Evil traitor criminal man….. lock him up

  18. Cindy Carroll-Baxter | October 2, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    If they don’t comply obstruction of Justice to come and then impeachment. 😁 Fast and furious 2020

  19. Shawn Goodfellow | October 2, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    I just want to grab them and shake them, ” they are not going to cooperate with your investigation! ever!”

  20. Marek Kolenda | October 2, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Shalom Viva Obama.Politics is dirty game.

