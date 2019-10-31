Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., is the Vice Chairwoman of the House Democratic Caucus, and she discusses the first floor vote in the Trump impeachment inquiry. Aired on 10/31/19.

House Dem Says Vote Will Be 'Solemn And Sober' | Morning Joe | MSNBC