House Dem Says Vote Will Be ‘Solemn And Sober’ | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
House Dem Says Vote Will Be 'Solemn And Sober' | Morning Joe | MSNBC 1

October 31, 2019

 

Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., is the Vice Chairwoman of the House Democratic Caucus, and she discusses the first floor vote in the Trump impeachment inquiry. Aired on 10/31/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

House Dem Says Vote Will Be 'Solemn And Sober' | Morning Joe | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

32 Comments on "House Dem Says Vote Will Be ‘Solemn And Sober’ | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Costin Rosu | October 31, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    Fk YEAAAAAH!

  2. biff binford | October 31, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    Kubuki Theater. Its a sham.

    • Jeremy Backup | October 31, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      Right, no matter how much theater the traitorous Republicans present us with, it’s not going to stop Impeachment or holding the criminals accountable.

      Impeach, Remove, Indict! Lock him up!

  3. Average S4v4g3 | October 31, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    So 2 Dems voted Nay and no Reps Yay, that’s not something to gloss over. Means Dems are susceptible to being spineless as well as Reps willing to sacrifice what shred of morals they have left for Trump.

  4. Bobby Becker | October 31, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    A lot of people are calling this a sad day for the country. I disagree. For the first time in years the government is working the way the Founders intended. This is a great day.

    • Jeremy Backup | October 31, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      Everyone at work is making comments about how America is finally winning again for the first time in 3 years.

    • CornPop Dude | October 31, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      You mean impeach the incumbent when the opposition party realizes it’s going to lose the 2020 election? No, that’s not what the Founding Fathers had in mind.

    • Bobby Becker | October 31, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      @CornPop Dude No, that’s not what it means.

    • Trumpocalypse | October 31, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      @CornPop Dude : No. Impeaching a President who violated several laws and has put the integrity of elections in serious doubt is exactly what the founders had in mind.

  5. WhiteNewDeal | October 31, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    Muh American people..

  6. Daedum | October 31, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    You asked for it Republicans, now you got it but you wont like it.
    BAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

    • Suck MyToe | October 31, 2019 at 12:38 PM | Reply

      Hahahaha I am from england plz look into Ukrain and see where walter heinstiens and soros antifa started funded and loved by msm fear for votes lib dems in 2019 a nothing more than msm puppets

  7. Colm Magner | October 31, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    Mika Brzezinski is so much better when she’s on her own, rather than acting as Fawn #2 to Room Monopolizer and “I like the sound of my own Voice” #1. She needs her own show.

  8. Amuesli | October 31, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    The anti-constitution Republicans need to remember that presidents come and go. Do they want a career after this one is gone, or to be remembered for how hard they betrayed the constitution to support a criminal. Do they really want any president in the future to be allowed to do the things that they excuse and defend in this one?

  9. CornPop Dude | October 31, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    Let me get this straight, exculpatory evidence is not allowed? Only a democrat could come up with that farce.

  10. max Rockatansky | October 31, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    lmfao.lmfao. The JUDEN are unhinged. lol.

  11. Jonas Klingberg | October 31, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    Do republicans ever reflect on the fact that they’ve completely stopped presenting real arguments – it’s now exclusively lies, obfuscation, smears and whataboutism with them.

  12. Jeremy Bryson | October 31, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    Republicans will win the house in 2020

    • Maximus Linea Recta | October 31, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      …and hopefully then do what democrats are doing now: Impeach the opposition, including an elected democrat President, if it gets that far, from Day One.

  13. john ellington | October 31, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    So Clear Now. Sleep in Peace.

  14. liberty Ann | October 31, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    The whistle and Trump’s cover is blown!

  15. Maximus Linea Recta | October 31, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Welcome to the Soviet Union of America. Fascism on display. Impeachment in search of evidence. A cover up to hide democrat corruption.

  16. Global Force123 Kant | October 31, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    My Dear Republican friends face the facts not the process Thank you!!!!

  17. Rafael Cabrera | October 31, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    It is time to cleanup the White House, Trump has made a mes in the side and out side ,all over the place.

  18. Melanie Dawson | October 31, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    It’s going to take years for Republicans to gain respect again after this.

  19. Jimi Harris | October 31, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    See this is the problem, Clark is vice chair of the House Democrat Caucas and her answer to a very direct question is so convoluted as to gives GOP opportunity to argue against what she has said. All she needed to say is that evidence proves Trump committed bribery and solicitation of bribery, that this criminal conduct is specifically named in the Constitution as an article of impeachment!! Average Americans wants clear cut articles of high crimes that compel impeachment!!!

  20. Den Poitras | October 31, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    “Solemn and Sober?” How about joyous and intoxicated. We should celebrate the turning of the wheels of justice. It’s time corrupt trump and his cronies face the fire!

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.