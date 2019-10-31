Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., is the Vice Chairwoman of the House Democratic Caucus, and she discusses the first floor vote in the Trump impeachment inquiry. Aired on 10/31/19.
House Dem Says Vote Will Be 'Solemn And Sober' | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Fk YEAAAAAH!
Costin Rosu Shalom Viva Obama.Politics is dirty game.
Kubuki Theater. Its a sham.
Right, no matter how much theater the traitorous Republicans present us with, it’s not going to stop Impeachment or holding the criminals accountable.
Impeach, Remove, Indict! Lock him up!
So 2 Dems voted Nay and no Reps Yay, that’s not something to gloss over. Means Dems are susceptible to being spineless as well as Reps willing to sacrifice what shred of morals they have left for Trump.
Average S4v4g3 We need to know who….
Average S4v4g3 honestly doesn’t matter cause the house won’t flip anyway in 2020 but the sentate is up for grabs and that’s where the vote will count for their record
@Anne Kepplinger New Jersey & Minnesota, I think. Not sure of names. 2 idiots, obviously.
A lot of people are calling this a sad day for the country. I disagree. For the first time in years the government is working the way the Founders intended. This is a great day.
Everyone at work is making comments about how America is finally winning again for the first time in 3 years.
You mean impeach the incumbent when the opposition party realizes it’s going to lose the 2020 election? No, that’s not what the Founding Fathers had in mind.
@CornPop Dude No, that’s not what it means.
@CornPop Dude : No. Impeaching a President who violated several laws and has put the integrity of elections in serious doubt is exactly what the founders had in mind.
Muh American people..
You asked for it Republicans, now you got it but you wont like it.
BAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Hahahaha I am from england plz look into Ukrain and see where walter heinstiens and soros antifa started funded and loved by msm fear for votes lib dems in 2019 a nothing more than msm puppets
Mika Brzezinski is so much better when she’s on her own, rather than acting as Fawn #2 to Room Monopolizer and “I like the sound of my own Voice” #1. She needs her own show.
The anti-constitution Republicans need to remember that presidents come and go. Do they want a career after this one is gone, or to be remembered for how hard they betrayed the constitution to support a criminal. Do they really want any president in the future to be allowed to do the things that they excuse and defend in this one?
Too late. They will lose the Senate and the White House in 2020. Democrats also keep the House.
Let me get this straight, exculpatory evidence is not allowed? Only a democrat could come up with that farce.
lmfao.lmfao. The JUDEN are unhinged. lol.
Do republicans ever reflect on the fact that they’ve completely stopped presenting real arguments – it’s now exclusively lies, obfuscation, smears and whataboutism with them.
Republicans will win the house in 2020
…and hopefully then do what democrats are doing now: Impeach the opposition, including an elected democrat President, if it gets that far, from Day One.
So Clear Now. Sleep in Peace.
The whistle and Trump’s cover is blown!
Welcome to the Soviet Union of America. Fascism on display. Impeachment in search of evidence. A cover up to hide democrat corruption.
My Dear Republican friends face the facts not the process Thank you!!!!
It is time to cleanup the White House, Trump has made a mes in the side and out side ,all over the place.
It’s going to take years for Republicans to gain respect again after this.
See this is the problem, Clark is vice chair of the House Democrat Caucas and her answer to a very direct question is so convoluted as to gives GOP opportunity to argue against what she has said. All she needed to say is that evidence proves Trump committed bribery and solicitation of bribery, that this criminal conduct is specifically named in the Constitution as an article of impeachment!! Average Americans wants clear cut articles of high crimes that compel impeachment!!!
“Solemn and Sober?” How about joyous and intoxicated. We should celebrate the turning of the wheels of justice. It’s time corrupt trump and his cronies face the fire!