AOC was in Texas saying they’re going to turn Texas blue 😂
AOC has singlehandedly ended dumb blonde jokes forever
@M Hall I miss mini AOC. She nailed it.
@alphonza blackman We Republicans will do voting suppression and more gerrymandering against liberals
Texas is turning blue by popular vote, but Republicans have gerrymandered it to all hell. Texas Supreme Court ruled against Republican redistricting twice in the past decade and they just gave the courts the middle finger and did what they want. Texas is a shell of what it used to be.
@T Boned 😂😂😂
That’s so “courageous”! I don’t want to fight for constituents because I may lose😒😩.
🌊🌊🌊🗽🗽🗽🌊🌊🌊🗽🗽🗽
Means nothing to me. If anything, more opportunity for new blood!
🌊🌊🌊🗽🗽🗽🌊🌊🌊🗽🗽🗽
Vote, America. Vote: 2022 & 24
@Fred A Well, the grass is always greener saying has been around forever for a reason. I agree 💯% though on need and value of vote!
They are jumping like Rats from the sinking ship 🐀 🐀 🐀 💋
The writing is on the wall .
Thanks Joe 🤡👍👍👍👍
@Dave Waldon Oh, you mean like 45’s (all the “best people “) admission? Kinda simplistic to blame Biden for something that has happened in almost every mid-term in 50+ years😂.
https://youtu.be/dpoFCCQYllw
Political office is not a career, it’s a privilege to serve the citizens of this great country.
Stop the corruption of Political parties within our government.
They are civil servants that work for the people!!!
@kingoftroll a career/job,call it what it is,with all respect.
That’s the point!! Everyone goes nuts at their career/job,face it, people put their own personal greed before doing the JOB/career they were hired to do.
In real life,haha, the working class would get fired, lose everything they have,have a record for life in a heartbeat if anyone one of us pulled 1/10 the illegal activities that politicians/civil servants do, That we know about,there’s probably more they got away with.
My point is simply, you can only do the JOB/career if you are qualified to do it.
Not what race,creed, gender,
If you can’t handle the job,and do it correctly, and honestly, then what gives you the right,No,The privilege to represent the people of the country that you work for?
With all respect 🙏
@The Tweatles correct, did you see the black guy in this video. That should prove it more.
@Dan Wright a at
Youre talking about Congress like it’s 1993. Congress is so far gone dude 😅
@Steve C. The dream of what yesterday was🍻,and what maybe again 🍻
They are abandoning a sinking ship. Speaking of sinking ships: *Another top CNN executive resigns as WarnerMedia CEO cites ethical lapses.* NPR 2/16/22
Wowww https://youtu.be/FSSFgWlDbJU………
What happened to all the “we have 12 years to fix cLiMaTe ChAnGe”
Wowww https://youtu.be/FSSFgWlDbJU……….
AOC claimed we only have 10 years left. That was 2 years ago. Now she says democracy will be gone in 10 years. I guess she’s not good at math.
Climate change is happening whether you like it or not, a lot of changes will be irreversible. Once that doomsday glacier falls into the sea, you will see
@Belly Dancer Em I know, it’s crazy how the glaciers have receded from Arkansas.
@Jimmy James Initially she said 12, that was 5 years ago. She’s been counting with her toes again.
The problem with both parties politicians is they are cowards and they never want to do anything hard. If you ran last time and won and you didn’t do a good job. Don’t retire and try to do something else. Stay and get held accountable for your record.
Wowww https://youtu.be/FSSFgWlDbJU……….
A 50/50 Congress was already a recipe for disaster.
🌊🌊🌊🗽🗽🗽🌊🌊🌊🗽🗽🗽
Means nothing to me. If anything, more opportunity for new blood!
🌊🌊🌊🗽🗽🗽🌊🌊🌊🗽🗽🗽
Vote, America. Vote: 2022 & 24
@Fred A Only if more progressive jump in to replace them and the republicons.
@Fred A it’s going to be the future for awhile I think. Because the country is 50/50
https://youtu.be/dpoFCCQYllw
I guarantee we’re about to hear a whole lot about election interference for 2 straight years from the same people that talked about the sanctity of elections over the past year.
https://youtu.be/dpoFCCQYllw
@Michael Blumenreich the irony in that statement is beyond tragic
@Shane Alan While there is corruption in both parties I still have to say that republicons take it to a new level. Case in point: when Democrats see something wrong (in some raised by the public) most of the time they will try and fix it. This is why there is the House Select Committee on Jan 6. When republicons see something wrong instead of fixing it so it won’t happen again they see that as green light to out do what was done. Case in point: whenever anyone points to a republicon doing something the response you get is well the democrats did it… That does not desolve the fact that they broke the law. I would also add that when the republicons elevate the severity of what was originally done. Trump was impeached twice for serious violations; trying to subvert an election by extorting a foreign leader and the second time for inciting an insurrection to overturn a free and fair election. The response I get from republicons is well bill clinton escaped the impeachment which was over a lie about a freaking blow job. The 2 are not even close.
@Fred A 🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓🏓. Red spanking coming to the democrats
@Smoke Rise 👈👍
I hope the young people take advantage of this and run for office. See ya cowards.
@Walter Simmons let’s Go Brandon
@Walter Simmons Noted, but I actually don’t recall mentioning any party in general. I meant across the board if there was a misunderstanding.
@notahouse as if any Jones fans could or would even want to Govern. No skills, no preparation, no brains..Big Mouths, Big Talk.
@notahouse No problem, I just didn’t see a counter sqad that actually had young people pushing a conservative radical agenda through Trump. Like the crazies on the socialist side pushing their agenda through Biden. I’ve known about Joey for years, I never saw that he was a moderate. Plus both sides hate moderates. If I was wrong Tulsi Gabbard would be V.P right now instead of the “Cackler Harris who’s probably helping Jill tuck Joey into bed by now. Correction he’s already long asleep. My bad. LETS GO BRANDON !!
@M Hall Back to the pasture .MOOOOOOH !!
Democrats about to have a good cry in November.
Wowww https://youtu.be/FSSFgWlDbJU……….
That owning stock ban is removing the motivation for running. They don’t deserve support.
Needs to be passed into law today!
@Sean McCartney pelosi said its a free market, you know the leader of the house. guess liberals now have to encourage insider trading to get ahead.
https://youtu.be/dpoFCCQYllw
@Sean McCartney Actually Pocahontas added a rider onto it yesterday so they are limited in what they can invest in, but they also don’t have to pay capital gains until they sell and if they die then their heirs don’t have to pay anything. They will make millions!
Americans need representatives that are for Americans!
Vote conservative.
Clone Jordan and Crenshaw.
https://youtu.be/dpoFCCQYllw
The fewer Demonrats,the better.
@Smoke Rise I’m a Rino do you want to kill me?
… like rats fleeing a sinking ship ahead of the Red tidal wave
We need term limits. Also age caps FOR SURE. There are literally people with Alzheimers who won’t retire.
Yeah
Obv
@Barr Stool Did you know Congress members have their own pharmacy? Look up the number of dementia related prescriptions filled from that pharmacy, it’s an eye opener.
We have a president with ALZHEIMER’S
@smackfan41 did trump collude with Russia? Or did Hilary Clinton spy on him
It may have something to do with the fact that the majority of representatives are dinosaurs and obsessed with power.
They are running SCARED, VERY SCARED!
“Call on the Lord in the day of trouble,
and he will deliver you”
-Psalm 50: 15
That’s why I don’t understand why y’all keep voting for the same people!
Progressives are out of touch with a lot of democrats. Some are saying progressive should be their own party.