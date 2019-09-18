At the Judiciary Committee obstruction of justice hearing, witness and former trump campaign, Corey Lewandowski was confronted with a clip of his appearance on “The Beat with Ari Melber,” in which he made a false statement about his role in alleged obstruction by President Trump, after admitting he did under oath to Mueller. Lewandowski says ‘I have no obligation to be honest with the media because they are just as dishonest as anybody else’ but under oath he is always a “truth-teller.” Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance tells Ari “Lewandowski was forced to admit that he had been untruthful,” adding the “statement he made on your show was before he received immunity” he only "testified truthfully to Mueller after he was given immunity.” Aired on 09/17/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
House Dems Confront Trump Aide Lewandowski Over Lying On MSNBC | The Beat With Ari Melber | MSNBC
Why don’t they actually hold clowns like this accountable and put them in jail and fine them!
For what?
@Dave Schultz OK Russian bot.
@Dave Schultz There’s “no basis” for an investigation into this President? Where have you been the past 3 years?
@Jacob Klein They should have an independent panel of professional lawyers to question these thugs.
@William Stewart He is ordered to answer questions and refuses. It’s not complicated.
Adult Dems are dealing with Toddler Republicans. It’s kinda funny.
@Raging Monk ha ha . It’s just like Jeff said you where busy searching Google but couldn’t find anything so now like all democrats your down to insults. Oh well. The original poster might be wrong to.. it might be dems toddlers and republican adults.
@Jake independent voting shepherd Are you talking about this? “why don’t I ever see any videos of these red welfare states. ” If so I answered but have to break it down like baby food for you to chew.
I said, “homeless in a state like, say, California? Where the population of that one state makes up the population of about three or four red states combined?”
So there are 60,000 homeless in California so to put this into perspective we have to divide that 4 to make the populations equal while representing “Red States”. That would mean each of those red states would need to have 15,000 homeless per state and they will be spread out all over the state. Kinda hard to video that isn’t it? But lets kick the figures up a notch. What is homeless? “According to the Oxford Encyclopedia of Social Work, homelessness is formally defined by the United States government as when a person “lacks a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence, and if they sleep in a shelter designated for temporary living accommodations or in places not designated for human habitation .”
So all those people you guys have living in those old mobile homes that should have been condemned years ago and aren’t safe. Those shanties built in the bayou. The mother truckers are not better off then guy living in a tent. But you don’t count them as homeless cause they have an address. May be using an out door well to draw water and a 55 gallon drum for a septic tank. But to you they ain’t homeless. Your homeless rate is higher you just don’t count them. West Virginia said their homeless rate is like 1300 a year not counting the people described above of course. West Virginia public schools report over 9,300 homeless cases a year.
Bet ya didn’t even read this and it is as close to a crayon as I can get.
@Raging Monk I kind of agree with you on the numbers. Plus i cant think of a really large city under republican control. That would be a better comparrison a really large republican city . There are some pretty good size cities down in texas and they have homeless problems but i dont think they have a crisis. Just for the record i would rather live down in a old mobile home in the bayou before I would want to be homeless on Los Angeles streets. I guess depends on where your heart is. To me the bayou is country. Los Angeles is just a place where you wanted to be a movie star and ended up homeless when it didn’t work out. Plus you got people homeless in Los Angeles that make more money than I do and i live in a house in Oregon. So I don’t feel sorry for them. Actually as long as you have a structure that you live in you are not homeless.
If we threw everyone out on the street that wasn’t living rich we really would have a homeless crisis. You sound like you don’t think some of those poor people in republican states should be in there homes cause the homes are to old. Well not everybody can be a Hollywood movie star just ask all those homeless people in L.A. that missed there dream. We already have a homeless crisis in America we can’t really afford to throw more out on the street cause there house ain’t rich enough. But you did make some good points. Thanks for responding
@Jake independent voting shepherd Thank you for the change in tone and I will follow suit.
“should be in there homes cause the homes are to old. ”
I did not grow up in those states but I have relatives in some and visited others on hunting trips, White Tail mainly. But I have seen, unfortunately what is in those areas. I have seen people that lived in those old 1960’s and 70’s mobile homes that used a 5 gallon bucket for a toilet. Got bottled water from a church or charity and I didn’t ask about hygiene. I have seen them use a metal drum for a fire place, indoors. In my opinion they are no different then what I have seen in New York or any other state. They are uncounted homeless.
To give you an idea where I am coming from. I am middle class. Not upper middle, simply middle. No silver spoon here. Not saying this to gain respect. Don’t let it influence you opinion. I am an Army Enlisted Vet. Forget I mentioned it but remember I am not from the Hilton or Trump Tower. For the record, I want to expand the ACA not medicaid for all and reduce the cost of college not make it free.
So in closing. I hope we agree that singling out a place like Cali is not truly representative when taken out of perspective.
Thank you and best wishes.
You’d expect Lewandowski’s responses to be something made up for The Onion, but alas… he actually pulled the I’m-too-stupid-to-know-what’s-being-asked-of-me card. Seems to be the go-to card of Republicans during Trump’s presidency.
Stop believing Chinese Propaganda.
john smith Another traitor. Gtfo
Please note.., the adults have left the room!!!
Make an example Congress, throw the punk in jail!
FOR WHAT ? YOU ARE MENTALLY ILL
Throw him in jail for what…#OWNING them?
@CITRUS KNIGHT He is covering up a crime
WHAT CRIME ?
IS ANYBODY REALLY SURPRISED OR EXPECTED THIS FOOL TO TELL THE TRUTH
“IF TRUMP WINS WE ALL HANG” ——- HILLARY CLINTON
Do you have EVIDENCE that he didn’t? He was sworn in, under oath…if he lied then refer him for prosecution.
dig a little deeper for the truth and you may be surprised find that you are the fool?
snowflake melter this isn’t about collusion it’s about obstruction. The Mueller report confirmed that there wasn’t collusion but there’s obviously was in fact obstruction that’s why the White House isn’t complying with subpoenas if there isn’t anything to hide.
Meanwhile Trump supporters still gulping that red koolaid
HAHA Meanwhile! You missed the part where they told him he couldn’t have a lawyer. Then they talked over him then they didn’t follow house rules then they tried to change rules.. VERY CROOKED DEMS!
Maybe You Should Go See Buck.
That koolaid made in China, same as Trump’s hats ??
Like the story that Trump colluded with Russia? What color was that Kool Aid?
The Democrats need too grow a pair and since Lewindosnski refused to answer the questions that the y asked , he should have been held in contempt , hand cuffed and should be in jail until he will tell the truth. It amazing to me how Trumplestilskin teflon get’s away with everything all his life .
The first 3 words got me on board.
Frankie Johnson Sr
The word is cojones not ‘cahoonas’🙄
Lmao.
@joe stuebing Even the Teflon Don Gotti, became the Velcro Don. Yes, Dems need to grow a pair and exercise control by showing that contempt has serious consequences with serious ACTION taken which is jail time or heavy fines until they are straightforward. . Also, the Dems should know by now the tactics used by lying Repub witnesses. Deflect, use up time, “I don’t have that information to refer to…”, etc…etc… and have the information readily available and marked out clearly for them or projected on a screen for all to see. Refusal to personally read their own statements previously provided in testimony should not be allowed and be considered contempt. Yup, this alternate universe is a strange one indeed when obstruction by witnesses is used in cases trying to prove charges of obstruction. Nuff, I’m done venting, for now…
Oh, are we locking people up that make YOU look like the fools you were, are, and always will be? I thought non violent offenders should not be in prison????
Trumps team is evasive af..its annoying
Dems need to grow a pair and stop thinking t’rump’s cronies have any notion of playing by the rules.
Throw this clown in jail for contempt.
See if he’s cracking jokes then!
Provide your evidence that he lied and provide your evidence for justification of “contempt”.
The only person who can throw him in jail for contempt is William Barr, unfortunately. We all know he won’t lift a finger to get in Trump’s way.
William Stewart Not answering questions and hiding behind a bogus claim of executive privilege when you never even worked in government is grounds for contempt.
And this creepy excuse for a human being wants to be a senator….warning warning warning…
How else do you define contempt. It’s in plain sight
SWEAR
All bark, no spine
How could one not have contempt for that libtwat clown show?
STOP THREATENING the contempt and charge them already. Grow a pair!
Lisa Lotwin: With Barr sitting on top-there’s nothing to charge. As long as this whole circus of creeps is performing nothing will be achieved in terms of justice and human behavior.
stranraerwal id say make Barr on the record explain why he wouldn’t hold Corey in contempt, go a head let the Americans see Barr being contempt also.
He didn’t lie he told the Trump the whole Tump and nothing but the Trump so help him Trump.
Airik Luna if there was a contest for humerus reactions you would be taking it home 🥇
Lewandowski sounds like a Mafia hood protecting Mob boss .
Or a loyal, genuinely faithful cult member protecting the cult leader.
@Eric Wood I don’t think so just criminal that’s all common criminal in an extraordinary position. Conman ,Fraudster , Stand over merchants.
How can someone sound like, so do do you sound like a Democrat?
Lewandowski was not lying to the media he was lying to the American people. Blaming the media for his own lies.
William Stewart : His Congressional CONFESSION, you MORON. Even YOU don’t, “believe,” you, you Fake Believer . . . 🤣
@Barbara Roberts trump can dispose of him once he’s of no use…perhaps he was promised to be taken care of. He shouldn’t believe a mob boss.
@William Stewart He admitted doing so you fuckwit.
Jail the POS for Obstruction of Justice!!!
Ari Melber is the man. Joyce Vance is the truth.
Cory has a future in prison… Let’s hope he shares the cell with trump
LOL!!! Still using that to soothe that butt hurt?
@vicenteroj
Are they spineless like
TED CRUZ
@vicenteroj You’re unfortunately right
@William Stewart Butte hurt, are Trump cronies all in prison.
They’re not in there for nothing.
The only reason Trump’s not in there now is Democrats saving face and light of Trump’s crimes,
And the fact that the Senate won’t convict him anyway.
@tree man EXACTLY !! I despise Cruz for not standing up for his father when Trump said Cruz’ father was linked to the assisnation of JFK ! What a horrible son ! HIs father must be turning in his grave. Instead of defending his father and call Trump out for proof and his lie, he kowtowed to Trump..SMH !
I’m from New Hampshire and I’m ashamed of Lewandowski. He has Trump derangement syndrome and doesn’t have “executive privilege”. He never worked in the white house. and he lies for the president. Period.