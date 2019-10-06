MSNBC reports on the fast-moving impeachment inquiry, after text messages between diplomats were shared by the House Democrats, and a new subpoena was issued to the White House. Plus, is there another whistleblower on the same Ukraine issue?

House Dems subpoena the White House, and a second whistleblower? – The Day That Was | MSNBC