House Judiciary democrats file court documents to unseal Mueller grand jury information and reveal they've already begun considering articles of impeachment. Jonathan Allen, Jessica Roth, Franco Ordonez and Melanie Zanona discuss.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
House Judiciary Dems: We've Already Begun Impeachment Probe Against Trump | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
Run Donald, run, ask asylum from Russia, comrade, before it’s too late.
See Don run. Run, Don run. Hear Don lie. Lie, Don lie. Watch Don sweat. Sweat, Don, sweat …
People of Kentucky
MoscowMitch gotta go!
voting him out.
@Naomi Ogle Nope. That’s the RUSSIANS.
Illegal immigrants can’t vote. Trump investigated it. Turned up NOTHING.
Strange how he never mentioned it to you, huh?
Maybe cos he lies all the time….? Just sayin’…
@Kristie C David is ignorant,if he believes Trump !!!! David TRUMP owns 🦊 news…..lol
Hello.
I get the timing of now allows for this later when relivance in election is a thing. But we still will remember what was done when. Savvy?
Good luck.
Post script.
His sick fantaical facination with Barrack is disturbing at best.
OBSTRUCTION. COLLUSION
Time to investigate before we lose America
@Pamela Davis wow wishing dead on a person wow you are insane. you realize karma will come back to you three fold and even if you don’t believe I wonder if you believe in mathematical averages.
That is exactly what the Attorney General is doing.
PepperKat That’s not how karma works , I didn’t wish anyone dead But you don’t think karma coming for Donnie his whole life is crime and he causes pain to humans caging ppl taking their children , kids dying from no food while he stuffs his face oh his karma on the way . For every crime and each kindness we birth our future .
Bend over and let everyone vomit and shut up.
PepperKat Keep a dictator who robbing America , racist , liar , fraud. Who selling America to murdering dictators because there is nothing else and nobody better . That’s real insane antibody better than the reign of Adolph Trump
At least one person had to wait 22 seconds to figure out that the “I” word meant “Impeachment.”
@Ace Miller in an above comment you called him and I quote “FASCIST BOLSHEVIK COMMUNIST PEDOPHILE WORLD DICTATOR RUG HEAD JEW”, I wanna hear what you call pence.
for many i = incest xD
It had the word impeachment highlighted on the screen as he said it
I thought it was going to be iPres. Costs too much and is loved by dumb people.
What a tragic circus! 😢😢😢
🌲🌝☘️
When the word “consider” stops being used, I’ll consider believing it.
It’ll soon be too late to start anyway. The Dems are pathetic.
The US is for sale to the highest bidder.
@Jerry Dalrymple you are delusional, probably have brain damage. You should seek help
@Jerry Dalrymple trump is failing in every aspect of his job but he is helping to line his pockets and his buddies pockets.
@tecums3h trump is only giving tax breaks to the very wealthy
@Hispanic Burrito you guys have Female Derangement Syndrome
So the committee wants the information needed to find out if there’s reason to impeach
Pelosi doesn’t want that, only After the information is available
#ShahidVsPelosi The house is sitting on it’s hands. Country before Party. #impeachNOW – SUPPORT Shahid Buttar, Nancy, Pelosi’s primary challenger in #SF on March 3rd, 2020. If you too are tired of waiting for Pelosi to get off of her hand and act, check Shahid out Shahid Vs Pelosi .We need to send AOC and The Squad more support in 2020. Help me spread the word?
I never participated in that poll.
The dems have failed to persuade the American public that president Trump needs to be impeached…..This is strange because they’ve controlled the media for many years. I guess the fact that the whole Russia investigation was a fraud kind of ruined the narrative.
It’s like I’m watching one of those Netflix Original Series. O_O
@P Najera Trump obstructed 10 different times. We know you willful idiots won’t hold your own party accountable, so your only other option is to call dem’s fools. Good strategy. Maybe it will hold up in federal court.
@sunnylilme I agree. The house is sitting on it’s hands. Country before Party. #impeachNOW – SUPPORT Shahid Buttar, Nancy, Pelosi’s primary challenger in #SF on March 3rd, 2020. If you too are tired of waiting for Pelosi to get off of her hand and act, check Shahid out Shahid Vs Pelosi .We need to send AOC and The Squad more support in 2020. Help me spread the word?
Kadenna K2A Neverending Story scary ridiculous Politics style
37% for, 46% against, obviously even to the public a president no longer needs to have integrity, honesty and be law abiding. Scary stuff…
Ran out of free minutes on your phone?
as if they ever did.Thanks for the laugh I needed that to day.
Yeah. Most people don’t want impeachment for not doing anything. Get over it.
One day maybe the elected will work for the citizens of this country.
@kingtut777, you never EVER have anything intelligent to add.
@Daycrist Yes please because average income is down, debt is as high as ever and the deficit twill top 1 trillion
For that to happens American people need to grow balls like Puerto Rico did.. Look up what we did to our corrupt governor…. In two weeks…
… whether to consider the possibility of factoring in the likelihood of weighing the options of considering the potential of thinking of Impeachment…
If I roll my eyes any further I’ll see my freaking skull.
Seriously funny
Actually, this may be the best course of action. Let him wonder. Let him sweat. Let him worm and squirm, wiggle and jiggle, writhe and whimper, scream and struggle and gurgle and guggle. And then just as he’s beginning to think he’s in the clear, SURPRISE! Revenge is a dish best served cold.
The USA…. without a doubt, the most corrupt government in the entire developed world.
@Daniel Schaeffer He’s already provided a treasure trove of sound bytes that aren’t going to play well come time for the general election.
Impeachment, because the Russia thing worked out so well…
@Naomi Ogle Lying traitor.
@qOmega YT…Nancy Pelosi in 2009: We have to pass the bill to find out what’s in it…..Nancy Pelosi in 2019: We need an impeachment proceeding to find out why we need to impeach.
They’ve started to consider it since Nov 2016
this fool want to Sabotage the Impeachment but what they got like always nothing
It’s like a never ending bad joke told by a drunken uncle
11th Hour Team stop giving Trump free airtime, I already know how he looks.
Right and it sickens me each time 😷😷
The Supreme Court granted that? I think Americans need to think about that. This is why Judges shouldnt stay long term. This grant was political.
Probe? Sounds like a proctological exam.
Stop being little sissies and impeach.
Then watch what happens…..
The Dems don’t have the balls. Besides, it’ll very soon be too late to impeach.
They should be able to get this done and then trump the cry baby sissy will be out and hopefully go to prison.
What will happen? Serious question.
The “I” word meaning IMPEACHMENT. Goodness, just say it.🙄