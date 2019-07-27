House Judiciary Dems: We’ve Already Begun Impeachment Probe Against Trump | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

TOPICS:
House Judiciary Dems: We've Already Begun Impeachment Probe Against Trump | The 11th Hour | MSNBC 1

July 27, 2019

 

House Judiciary democrats file court documents to unseal Mueller grand jury information and reveal they've already begun considering articles of impeachment. Jonathan Allen, Jessica Roth, Franco Ordonez and Melanie Zanona discuss.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

House Judiciary Dems: We've Already Begun Impeachment Probe Against Trump | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

60 Comments on "House Judiciary Dems: We’ve Already Begun Impeachment Probe Against Trump | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. Eugene Setiawan | July 27, 2019 at 1:51 AM | Reply

    Run Donald, run, ask asylum from Russia, comrade, before it’s too late.

  2. CCGArcana | July 27, 2019 at 2:24 AM | Reply

    People of Kentucky
    MoscowMitch gotta go!
    voting him out.

    • Jewels Star | July 27, 2019 at 11:32 AM | Reply

      @Naomi Ogle Nope. That’s the RUSSIANS.
      Illegal immigrants can’t vote. Trump investigated it. Turned up NOTHING.
      Strange how he never mentioned it to you, huh?
      Maybe cos he lies all the time….? Just sayin’…

    • Evy Moon | July 27, 2019 at 11:37 AM | Reply

      @Kristie C David is ignorant,if he believes Trump !!!! David TRUMP owns 🦊 news…..lol

  3. Joshua mowdy | July 27, 2019 at 2:24 AM | Reply

    Hello.

    I get the timing of now allows for this later when relivance in election is a thing. But we still will remember what was done when. Savvy?

    Good luck.

    • Joshua mowdy | July 27, 2019 at 2:27 AM | Reply

      Post script.

      His sick fantaical facination with Barrack is disturbing at best.

      OBSTRUCTION. COLLUSION

  4. Pamela Davis | July 27, 2019 at 2:27 AM | Reply

    Time to investigate before we lose America

    • PepperKat | July 27, 2019 at 8:31 AM | Reply

      @Pamela Davis wow wishing dead on a person wow you are insane. you realize karma will come back to you three fold and even if you don’t believe I wonder if you believe in mathematical averages.

    • Naomi Ogle | July 27, 2019 at 9:02 AM | Reply

      That is exactly what the Attorney General is doing.

    • Pamela Davis | July 27, 2019 at 9:50 AM | Reply

      PepperKat That’s not how karma works , I didn’t wish anyone dead But you don’t think karma coming for Donnie his whole life is crime and he causes pain to humans caging ppl taking their children , kids dying from no food while he stuffs his face oh his karma on the way . For every crime and each kindness we birth our future .

    • kingtut777 | July 27, 2019 at 10:16 AM | Reply

      Bend over and let everyone vomit and shut up.

    • Pamela Davis | July 27, 2019 at 10:46 AM | Reply

      PepperKat Keep a dictator who robbing America , racist , liar , fraud. Who selling America to murdering dictators because there is nothing else and nobody better . That’s real insane antibody better than the reign of Adolph Trump

  5. Kealii Ballao | July 27, 2019 at 2:37 AM | Reply

    At least one person had to wait 22 seconds to figure out that the “I” word meant “Impeachment.”

  6. Eliz Donovan | July 27, 2019 at 2:42 AM | Reply

    What a tragic circus! 😢😢😢
    🌲🌝☘️

  7. Monday Morning | July 27, 2019 at 3:08 AM | Reply

    When the word “consider” stops being used, I’ll consider believing it.

  8. S T | July 27, 2019 at 4:02 AM | Reply

    So the committee wants the information needed to find out if there’s reason to impeach
    Pelosi doesn’t want that, only After the information is available

    • Carolina Wren | July 27, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

      #ShahidVsPelosi The house is sitting on it’s hands. Country before Party. #impeachNOW – SUPPORT Shahid Buttar, Nancy, Pelosi’s primary challenger in #SF on March 3rd, 2020. If you too are tired of waiting for Pelosi to get off of her hand and act, check Shahid out Shahid Vs Pelosi .We need to send AOC and The Squad more support in 2020. Help me spread the word?

  9. Coletha Albert | July 27, 2019 at 4:13 AM | Reply

    I never participated in that poll.

    • the_age_of_ madness | July 27, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

      The dems have failed to persuade the American public that president Trump needs to be impeached…..This is strange because they’ve controlled the media for many years. I guess the fact that the whole Russia investigation was a fraud kind of ruined the narrative.

  10. Kadenna K2A | July 27, 2019 at 4:19 AM | Reply

    It’s like I’m watching one of those Netflix Original Series. O_O

    • cybererik1 | July 27, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

      @P Najera Trump obstructed 10 different times. We know you willful idiots won’t hold your own party accountable, so your only other option is to call dem’s fools. Good strategy. Maybe it will hold up in federal court.

    • Carolina Wren | July 27, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

      @sunnylilme I agree. The house is sitting on it’s hands. Country before Party. #impeachNOW – SUPPORT Shahid Buttar, Nancy, Pelosi’s primary challenger in #SF on March 3rd, 2020. If you too are tired of waiting for Pelosi to get off of her hand and act, check Shahid out Shahid Vs Pelosi .We need to send AOC and The Squad more support in 2020. Help me spread the word?

    • IndigoBellyDance | July 27, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

      Kadenna K2A Neverending Story scary ridiculous Politics style

  11. Reggie Reign | July 27, 2019 at 5:05 AM | Reply

    37% for, 46% against, obviously even to the public a president no longer needs to have integrity, honesty and be law abiding. Scary stuff…

  12. Citizen 1 | July 27, 2019 at 5:07 AM | Reply

    One day maybe the elected will work for the citizens of this country.

    • Scott Allen | July 27, 2019 at 10:45 AM | Reply

      @kingtut777, you never EVER have anything intelligent to add.

    • Nick Barone | July 27, 2019 at 11:03 AM | Reply

      @Daycrist Yes please because average income is down, debt is as high as ever and the deficit twill top 1 trillion

    • mike43v3r | July 27, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

      For that to happens American people need to grow balls like Puerto Rico did.. Look up what we did to our corrupt governor…. In two weeks…

  13. Wisdom Kithome | July 27, 2019 at 5:19 AM | Reply

    … whether to consider the possibility of factoring in the likelihood of weighing the options of considering the potential of thinking of Impeachment…

    If I roll my eyes any further I’ll see my freaking skull.

    • Kaley Hepp | July 27, 2019 at 11:01 AM | Reply

      Seriously funny

    • Daniel Schaeffer | July 27, 2019 at 11:06 AM | Reply

      Actually, this may be the best course of action. Let him wonder. Let him sweat. Let him worm and squirm, wiggle and jiggle, writhe and whimper, scream and struggle and gurgle and guggle. And then just as he’s beginning to think he’s in the clear, SURPRISE! Revenge is a dish best served cold.

    • Antony Stringfellow | July 27, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      The USA…. without a doubt, the most corrupt government in the entire developed world.

    • Frank Dillard | July 27, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      @Daniel Schaeffer He’s already provided a treasure trove of sound bytes that aren’t going to play well come time for the general election.

  14. Da Go | July 27, 2019 at 6:31 AM | Reply

    Impeachment, because the Russia thing worked out so well…

    • Aingell | July 27, 2019 at 11:17 AM | Reply

      @Naomi Ogle Lying traitor.

    • the_age_of_ madness | July 27, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      @qOmega YT…Nancy Pelosi in 2009: We have to pass the bill to find out what’s in it…..Nancy Pelosi in 2019: We need an impeachment proceeding to find out why we need to impeach.

  15. Jimmy Glick | July 27, 2019 at 7:25 AM | Reply

    They’ve started to consider it since Nov 2016

  16. wolf garou | July 27, 2019 at 7:35 AM | Reply

    It’s like a never ending bad joke told by a drunken uncle

  17. Laurie Bolles | July 27, 2019 at 8:45 AM | Reply

    11th Hour Team stop giving Trump free airtime, I already know how he looks.

  18. The1Returner | July 27, 2019 at 9:55 AM | Reply

    The Supreme Court granted that? I think Americans need to think about that. This is why Judges shouldnt stay long term. This grant was political.

  19. Robert Hartford | July 27, 2019 at 10:36 AM | Reply

    Probe? Sounds like a proctological exam.

    Stop being little sissies and impeach.

    Then watch what happens…..

  20. Yve Bella | July 27, 2019 at 11:13 AM | Reply

    The “I” word meaning IMPEACHMENT. Goodness, just say it.🙄

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.