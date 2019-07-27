House Judiciary democrats file court documents to unseal Mueller grand jury information and reveal they've already begun considering articles of impeachment. Jonathan Allen, Jessica Roth, Franco Ordonez and Melanie Zanona discuss.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

House Judiciary Dems: We've Already Begun Impeachment Probe Against Trump | The 11th Hour | MSNBC