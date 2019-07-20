Rachel Maddow reports on a letter from the House Oversight Committee to the DOJ demanding answers and evidence about why no other participants in the campaign finance violation have been charged with a crime, whether Donald Trump's role was investigated, and whether William Barr influenced prosecutorial decisions.

House Oversight Demands Answers On SDNY Loose Ends In Cohen Case | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC