As Trump defends the tweets that have widely been criticized as racist, the House on Tuesday passed a resolution on Tuesday night condemning those tweets. Four Republicans voted on the measure along with Rep. Justin Amash, who recently left the party.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

House Passes Resolution Condemning President Donald Trump's Tweets | Morning Joe | MSNBC