House Passes Resolution Condemning President Donald Trump’s Tweets | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
House Passes Resolution Condemning President Donald Trump's Tweets | Morning Joe | MSNBC 1

July 17, 2019

 

As Trump defends the tweets that have widely been criticized as racist, the House on Tuesday passed a resolution on Tuesday night condemning those tweets. Four Republicans voted on the measure along with Rep. Justin Amash, who recently left the party.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

House Passes Resolution Condemning President Donald Trump's Tweets | Morning Joe | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

67 Comments on "House Passes Resolution Condemning President Donald Trump’s Tweets | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Ely Pevets | July 17, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

    trump so corrupt uses racism as cunning diversion. meanwhile he and Putin well on way to rig 2020 vote. Mitch sits on legislation that would protect vote. The fix is already in and America will be getting burned.

    • CRedding94 | July 17, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

      Ely Pevets This sorry sod is still clinging on to a conspiracy theory that was disproven by the ‘gods’ of democrats. Now we know where your intelligence lies.

    • MamaKat | July 17, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      CRedding94 You make no sense.

    • J. Noble | July 17, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      I TOTALLY AGREE.
      WE WILL HAVE TO DRAG THE MORON OUT OF THE BUILDING.
      POLISHING UP MY GUNS.

    • CRedding94 | July 17, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      MamaKat The Russian Collusion Delusion is a conspiracy theory designed by the establishment to try to get Trump out of office. A coup that warrants treason charges followed by the appropriate punishment.

  2. Pinche-Patrick Pfefferragazzo | July 17, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

    They need to begin impeachment hearings NOW. Remove the corrupt and incompetent racist bully from office

  3. Face Off | July 17, 2019 at 11:19 AM | Reply

    *Make America Great Again Impeach Donald J Dump From Office*

  4. Bung Kusi | July 17, 2019 at 11:19 AM | Reply

    Trump just started the tsunami that create the biggest blue waves 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊

    • J. Noble | July 17, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      @knight0fdragon she’s in office. What are you going to do. 🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • knight0fdragon | July 17, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      J. Noble huh? You better go reread my comment again and correct yourself before I make you look foolish.

    • Dave Schultz | July 17, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      You see, the Boob Squad and Pelosi will back at each other’s throats in a week. Power in the hands of liars and Traitors forces them to compete. TRUMP will tell Pelosi, “See, I threw you life line and you didn’t take it. I even defended you. Looks like we need to make a deal”. She will be in Trump’s pocket in less than a week.

    • J. Noble | July 17, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      @knight0fdragon you’ve already made yourself foolish on you own.

    • J. Noble | July 17, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      @Dave Schultz so dumb ,

  5. JOKER FACE | July 17, 2019 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    *POTUS NARCISSISTIC BUFFOON*
    👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌

  6. Dittzx | July 17, 2019 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    This GOP is not conservative or becoming more conservative, they are extreme right wing reactionary Fascists. Call them what they are.🤪😜

  7. Christian Townsend | July 17, 2019 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    He is a disgusting human being. Just because somebody just doesn’t like him. Doesn’t mean that they need to go back to where they came from all because they dislike him. That’s their personal opinion and how they feel about him.

    • Daniel | July 17, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      @NPC#8675309 “stay tuned to the propaganda networks”.. he writes right after throwing out qanon nonsense.

    • Judy Gwen | July 17, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      @NPC#8675309
      Trump derangement syndrome! You can’t reason with them. This has got to be a severe psychological mental disability! Psychiatrist should be cashing in.

    • Barbara Arndt | July 17, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      @Christian Townsend Trump is a racist. Full stop. It’s in the genes. His dad marched with the KKK in NY.
      It is a disgrace that this man occupies the WH. He shames all Americans.
      People laughed when he started his “birther movement” against President Obama. But Trump was deadly serious.

      Now in the WH is tries his best to unravel all Obama’s policies. Out of pure hate.
      btw I am a Londoner and we gave him the best “non welcome”.

    • Judy Gwen | July 17, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @Tracy Holton
      It’s anti-American to continually talk about how bad America is!

  8. Torben | July 17, 2019 at 11:21 AM | Reply

    Today *Kris Kobach* on a hypothetical question by Chris Cuomo: “Would you still support him (Trump) as your president (if he would openly say he is a racist)”
    —– *it depends on who he is running against* —–

    Yes, they are either racists or opportunists who enable racists!

  9. Cristina Almeida | July 17, 2019 at 11:23 AM | Reply

    He Act like crazy…is not president

  10. dozzer009 | July 17, 2019 at 11:24 AM | Reply

    The problem is Trump doesn’t think he’s racist so in his mind he’s not and his voters fall in line. A case of do as I say, not as I do.

    • steal threaded | July 17, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

      well you identified a larger issue, racists are delusional and don’t believe they are racists
      it’s a huge problem in the US

  11. Croakyguy | July 17, 2019 at 11:25 AM | Reply

    Republicans are the new Nazis.

    • NPC#8675309 | July 17, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      Nah, just look at ANTIFA and their flag and antics and compare that to the paramilitary flag of Germany pre WW2.
      Racism belongs to the D party where everything is predicated on skin color.

    • CRedding94 | July 17, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      Croakyguy I don’t see any republicans firebombing ‘migrant’ facilities while beating, screaming and forcing all who disagree with them to accept their ways or get beaten/arrested.

    • Croakyguy | July 17, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      @NPC#8675309 I grew up in apartheid South Africa. I know racism. You are a racist of the worst kind, the type who cannot admit what they are. Your future is finished and you’re too hate filled to understand it. All good. Go away Racist Troll, you have no moral authority here!

    • Croakyguy | July 17, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      @CRedding94 Being the Racist you sound like, you couldn’t , could you? Again, I live in South Africa and I know Racism when I see it. Y’all are it. Go away supporter of hate.

  12. EarlyBird 336 | July 17, 2019 at 11:26 AM | Reply

    America Has been A CLown show for to long SMH……. 2020…Butigeig. Or Harris !!!

  13. Tyrone | July 17, 2019 at 11:26 AM | Reply

    Why are Republicans so scared of Donald Trump? This is rediuculous

  14. l maille | July 17, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

    Why keep showing TraitorTreasonousTrump’s tweets? Just refer to them.

    • NPC#8675309 | July 17, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

      Oh so you actually see Trumps actual tweets??
      Then explain how they’re racist and treasonous.
      Use your grown up words.

  15. J. Hurt | July 17, 2019 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    Republicans make great lap dogs. Loyal to their master. No back bone in anyone. Who do Republicans represent?

  16. Charlie Brown | July 17, 2019 at 11:33 AM | Reply

    I can’t believe this is the best we can get… The world is looking at us and thinking how pathetic we are…

    • NPC#8675309 | July 17, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      We are feared and respected again.
      Oh boo hoo we aren’t friends with Iran anymore and won’t hand them billions of dollars to support terrorism.

    • J. Noble | July 17, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      @NPC#8675309 you don’t like it here LEAVE AND GO BACK TO YOUR COUNTRY.

  17. Benjamin Sandoval | July 17, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    With The Exception Of Those 4 Republicans The GOP Is Also Racist!

  18. DE | July 17, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    Great to see how old rich white men stick together over Drumpf, just as they always did e. g. Epstein

  19. elisa b | July 17, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    Tadaaaa: The Republican Squad! (Not as charismatic, smart, progessive or good looking as the Dem’s Squad tho)

  20. crstl89 | July 17, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

    Please he isn’t trying to divide the democrats. He is trying to keep the focus off Mueller, Epstein, The Russian, The Saudis, The North Koreans, and every other illicit or illegal activity he is involved and or participated.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.