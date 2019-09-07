Natasha Bertrand, national security correspondent for Politico, talks with Rachel Maddow about new reporting that military flights may have been making unusual stop-overs at Donald Trump's Scotland resort as a means of pumping money into Trump's struggling business and neighboring airport.

House Probes Military Travel To Troubled Trump Resort: Politico | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC