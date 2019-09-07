House Probes Military Travel To Troubled Trump Resort: Politico | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

Natasha Bertrand, national security correspondent for Politico, talks with Rachel Maddow about new reporting that military flights may have been making unusual stop-overs at Donald Trump's Scotland resort as a means of pumping money into Trump's struggling business and neighboring airport.
Odd is the direction this presidency is heading. Downwind.
Downdrain is more accurate.
Biggus Dickus : And, staying up wind gets harder every day, my Python appreciating friend. “Trump’s NOT the Messiah, Jewish people! He’s a very naughty boy!” Still, if 80% of American Jews vote against Trump, I don’t think we need to worry about that, do we? 😁
Trump is taking the US the same direction he took on that escalator when he announced he was running.
odd indeed, also noticing that long ago the “chosen” captain tossed Genoa and Spinnaker over the “wall” …
It’s always been about the money with Trump. He hates being President but if he can find a way to fill his boots then it’s bearable.
Deborah DiCesare
Thank you for shining the light in the chosen one’s nostrils. In aid to snoop alert headstuck’s seeing the light.
Don’t hold your breath though. The headstuck tribe have been known to have oxygen deprivation and blindness from dry crusty feces.
@snoop alert Everything in your post is such an obvious lie! Man you russians are morons.
@mike bronicki snoop is a very typical putinTroll. That is what they are paid to do. Engage Americans, defend donnie.
is there no end to this Administrations greed, lies & corruption ? And where are the GOP senators ? Their silence is deafening.. It was only yesterday (09/06) that retired General ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis said that the military, including the Pentagon, was non-political, yet a C-17 was ordered to land at a small, commercial airport & the aircrew stay at Trump’s golf resort. WTF is going on ??
I can tell you where the GOP Senators probably are… Moscow *again.*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YWnUzvlqpB0&t=45s
@AdventureTimeFan94 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YWnUzvlqpB0&t=45s
Why are we paying for Ivanka to go to Columbia? Is she looking for real estate or more slave labor?
@Beverly Inkster This bimbo is as corrupt as her father.
Beverly Inkster
Nazis always head for S. America, it’s traditional.
@hifispec01 So what?.. making a big deal about misspelling Colombia…smfh
If any drug lords kidnap her, they can KEEP her!
Nah,she just wants to pick up their monthly supply of uncut coke.
Just how much more blatant does this corrupt president have to get before something is done to stop his criminal activities?
Mind Blowing Epstein Related Facts You Haven’t Heard
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=olGSOydtOgY
Flb843c Imp47
….45% of the dominant culture of the GUN LOVING mail bomb making American public STILL backs your god ( he called himself that) dump trump!
looks like they are going to milk as much as they can before his term is up
“Steal” as much as they can. This is straight-up “stealing”.
Yeah, I think he knows his little game has run it’s course, now he’s just milking the US taxpayer for every penny they have.
@CableKnitter And 45 knows it is “stealing”!!!!!
@Robert O’Brien Of course he does! He was taught well, by his tax evading daddy.. His next book should be “Art of the Steal”!
You are being played by a serial grifter who is using his position to enrich his business.
@Mondin von Diex,
Obama wanted to fundamentally change the USA into something completely different, and now you say you love the Nation the way its been?
– This is why Liberalism is considered by many to be a mental illness!
@Rand Kocher Please look up word salad. WTF are u talking about?
Please stop this guy right now don’t let him back in our White House. He his draining our $$$$$$$.
He is but that’s not the worst of it. The tax cuts and increased defense spending are bankrupting the Federal government.
If the government can’t effectively manage tax money, then Americans should stop paying taxes.
ghetso girl…they would build a wall around us.
No taxation without representation, and we’re certainly not being represented right about now.
ghetso girl reverse government shutdown
America ——->>>>> now the laughing stock of the world. Sickening.
@Malcolm Sprott if you imagine the NATO being a bunch of states worrying about the US having their backs because they are so afraid of Russia, you are gravely mistaking, at least besides the newest members of former Soviet republics and poland . Its rather the other way around: Nato basically always was a instrument of american interests and influence, pushing NATO members to spend comparably ridiculous sums of money like the US for defense.
European countries, especially the big NATO members, manage quite well with Russia, because we have pretty deep economic ties with them, and economic sanctions hit pretty hard.
Also, Nato in european eyes basically is a joke since Turkey is a member and they basically throw bombs (figuratively and literally) around the whole Syria situation and on their own citizens all. the. time.
@darillio Not what I meant I live possibly 12,000 miles away from you Turkey I think they are hanging in there hoping he will be gone and things can settle down
As a Brit observering from across the..I have to agree,America is my number one daily comedy show right now…
@darillio I would prefer the focus be on that and do something to correct it. @malcom srpott yeah there you go, better fitting “joke?” i’d say. Im not happy about it trust me and I am not going to ignore it and defend that bs. I hope we can put compassion back into politics again one day.
Turns out Mike Pence’s flight plan was modified with a Sharpie.
@Ocean City – Sometimes you have to laugh to keep from exploding. Learn how to take a joke! We are well aware of the implications and do not need an outsider pointing it out.
I don’t know, I don’t know, I don’t know…
@Purple Flame Tarot Exactly if you’re not laughing about it, you’re crying forever.
Purple Flame Tarot – what makes you think “Ocean City” is an “outsider”? Hmmmm, another them against us attitude. Those laughing ARE the fools and even those in the U.S. can see it.
So trump is both *stealing from taxpayers and claiming huge losses* to cheat on his taxes? Greed knows no bounds
Remember he was placed in the office by God. But the question is why? I think the answer by now is obviously for our destruction and embarrassment. We can’t honestly say that this is not deserved for the horrible way we have treated each other and the world. Just the beginning our dive into our final demise .
Just to fly stuff from USA to Kuwait is weird , cant they get same goods from Europe ?
They are not transporting ammo , when Europe banned that decades ago , when few US B52 crashed .
So what are they transporting ?
@Yo-yos Tenbucks “Brainwashing operative”? Projecting much? Maddow actually researches her stories, and more importantly, shares *verifiable third-party evidence* that she has collected to support her stories. Complete opposite from anything that pResident tRump tweets or re-tweets, or that is presented by Fox opinion reporters — both of which fall perfectly into your “brainwashing” category. Run off, little bot-troll, and make nonsense elsewhere.
It would be so fitting if his greed and lack of scruples brought him down.
There is no grift too small or too dumb that Donny won’t do, and do badly.
It’s the only way they can get occupancy of their properties considering they appear to have a bedbug problem; Trump’s response to blame everybody else while denying it is not helping.
Mainely : So, “Lay down with a Trump, wake up with Fleas.” Literally! 🤣👍
Things are getting to bad for donnie he will have to ask putin for another loan
Just more income for 45 and his crime family to keep his failing empire afloat…rip the US taxpayer off
#TrumpCrimeFamily
The Democrats need to stop messing about here and turn up the heat on these clowns…
Exactly how are they going to do that when we voters did not give them the power to do more than they are? Cannot impeach without the Senate.
It’s too Republican-controlled still
Even if they subpoena him they wont show up to court anyways. Congress has issued how many subpoenas and nothing has happend bc bar isn’t enforcing any of it.
Make pence pay the US back. Then seizze trumps properties to reimburse us. And he needs to go to prison .
@David Nichols Thats what you have to add. But Obama but Hilary…pathetic. Get with the hear and now. Pay attention !!
@D Saint you want an eye opener? Read the cestui que vie act of 1666. Then figure out how the 3 Trusts play out in the scheme to control the money and you. YOU get with the HERE AND NOW.just a thought, but l doubt you’re smart enough to figure it out.
@D Saint let me know what you see .and did you figure it out?
@David Nichols you are a clear and present racist and moron. Believe it or not, people pay millions of dollars for a former president to come to their events. The money most presidents make from the gig is AFTER they leave office. Unlike this turd who is trying his damnedest to profit far more DURING his presidency. Also, it’s not like he had to pay up front for the property.
How many ways can he steal taxpayer money to enrich himself? How many ways can he sell out American security and interests to foreign powers to enrich himself? He should be impeached, removed, and convicted, and his assets should be seized to pay back what he has stolen from America.
I think his assets may have so much debt attached to them that it would cost more than you would gain.
@Malcolm Sprott But tell me it wouldn’t be just AWESOME to see this asshat lose ALL of his assets, and not have daddy around to bail him out again. And the assets could just be auctioned off with any proceeds split among the debt collectors.
This criminal president needs removal from office! Moscow Mitch needs to be treated as a traitor!! And I am a Independent!!
You also have a bad case of “integrity””.
@Hub Giles That’s just a dumb comment, go home
Need to impeach both of those idiots together. Probably the only thing worse than Trump as president would be Pence.
Good on the Irish government for refusing to meet on Trump’s property though.