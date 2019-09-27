House Republican: President Donald Trump’s Ukraine Call “Not O.K.” | The Last Word | MSNBC

TOPICS:
September 27, 2019

 

Not one Republican on the House Intelligence Committee defended President Trump's call with the leader of Ukraine, despite Schiff and Pelosi both saying Trump's actions amounted to a betrayal of his oath of office. Aired on 09/26/19.
89 Comments on "House Republican: President Donald Trump’s Ukraine Call “Not O.K.” | The Last Word | MSNBC"

  1. McKittrick Hyatt | September 27, 2019 at 1:03 AM | Reply

    Ohhhh Lawrence…. Thank you for making this whole mess seem manageable.

  2. madbug1965 | September 27, 2019 at 1:07 AM | Reply

    I hope this brings down Trump, Barr, and Pense.

    • No Name | September 27, 2019 at 8:37 AM | Reply

      Trump did say they should look at Pences ‘perfectly beautiful’ conversations with Ukraine. So I think he will take everyone down with him.

    • Ingrid Dubbel | September 27, 2019 at 9:08 AM | Reply

      I abhor the man but its spelled Pence NOT Pense.

    • KMAG 2020 keep making America great | September 27, 2019 at 9:50 AM | Reply

      Dream in my life away how’s the Democrats do is dream dream dream dream

    • Astro Sci | September 27, 2019 at 10:43 AM | Reply

      I hope that this brings down the entire Republican party: the most treasonous, divisive and polarizing entity in all of American history.

      United you stand —– Divided, you fall.

    • James Irving | September 27, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      @Michael Lew …..Did you see the interview with Jeff Flake…He said he knows for a FACT, that there’s 30-35 GOP Senators who would vote to IMPEACH Trump if it was a SECRET VOTE…but I highly doubt it would be a secret vote…and most of those same senators are SNIVELING COWARDS and too afraid of Trump to vote in public…

  3. pat comerford | September 27, 2019 at 1:10 AM | Reply

    “Prepare for the end of the trump era…the die is cast, donald trump will become the third president in history impeached by the House of Representatives” – I hope this is not a tease!

  4. therockkhrd | September 27, 2019 at 1:11 AM | Reply

    Trump is a person with zero integrity and should have never been allowed to betray our country in the first place back in 2016.

  5. Michael Hoerig | September 27, 2019 at 1:12 AM | Reply

    His words are TREASON, pure and simple. It can’t be seen any other way.

  6. Seraph Johanson | September 27, 2019 at 1:13 AM | Reply

    I’m.. actually starting to hope that Trump will actually face consequences for his actions for once in his revolting, useless life..

    • Schrodinger's Cat | September 27, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

      @Dave Salimeno if anybody is anti-American it is you. You believe in a president betraying their oath of office. just reread your comment, look how brainwashed you’ve become. your using all of his vocabulary

    • James Irving | September 27, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      @Dave Salimeno …Come on Skippy….At least TRY and post in BASIC ENGLISH…..You ILLITERATE little dope….LOL!

    • David Brown | September 27, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

      @Civil Villain lol sounds like the problem is you. “Led me to believe” lol try thinking for yourself. Give it a try

  7. Wrong Crowd | September 27, 2019 at 1:17 AM | Reply

    Smoking gun on day one. Trump always like to be first.

  8. Lily Jade | September 27, 2019 at 1:17 AM | Reply

    Everything Trump Touches Dies author is right: trump cancer is spreading throughout WH and DOJ etc.

    • 007 373 5963 | September 27, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

      P J wow you are funny!! 3 years of useless investigations & ZERO EVIDENCE found!!🤣🤣🤣🤣 hey here’s an idea, ask your democrat zombies to do their jobs & take care of their people instead of focusing everything on trump

    • Astro Sci | September 27, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

      @Jack Crow I no longer care about 2016 because, if you haven’t noticed, that is in the past. The impeachment process will investigate what the Orange Stain has done recently, such as extorting an allied country when it has been threatened by a much more powerful neighbor. On top of that, a political opponent of his would have been investigated by a foreign power if the whistleblower had not complained. Wow. That’s quite a rap sheet he has there!

      Answering your question with a more important question: How did the Orange Stain address climate change and government corruption during his term? I’ll be waiting a long time for your answer, I am sure.

      Like the Confederates before you, you will only realize your mistake when the flames and gunfire reach your house. There is still time to change if you still truly believe the Dear Leader. Remove the Orange Stain from the American Carpet in 2020.

    • Astro Sci | September 27, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      @WE are all ONE Yes, America has a black eye from when it fell down the stairs and ran into a door, but the Orange Stain loves America. Right, got it.

    • Jack Crow | September 27, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      @Astro Sci You highlight the difference between someone like you, an activist, and someone like me. You are incapable of escaping your dogma. I understand your position completely. If you are for open borders and globalism in the name of climate change then you are anti-trump. I understand that completely. You seem to be incapable of grasping any position or reasoning outside your own belief system.

      BTW, if Biden wasn’t running for president, would you still think asking the Ukraine to look into it was out of bounds?

      I also noticed you completely skipped over immigration. I understand, its hard to reconcile immigration with climate change. LOL

    • Astro Sci | September 27, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

      @WE are all ONE Speaker Pelosi has faithfully served her country for decades. She has deserved the trust people have in her. She is an accomplished politician and diplomat who has skillfully led her party. She is not perfect because nobody is. For instance, I will always think that she launched the impeachment inquiry months after it should have been, but I won’t call her a traitor for it.

      The Orange Stain has been in office for only a few years and has learned nothing from the experience. He has bullied allied countries while, at the same time, courted vicious and brutal demagogues. He has fuelled division and fear amongst his people while promising to make his opponents (such as the whistleblower) pay for their “treasonous acts”, which is really just code for “people who don’t agree with me”. He promises to make his country great while undermining its most sacred principles to suit his own interests. He can’t hold on to his closest appointees for more than a few months, at best. I do not think this is the mark of a great diplomat or politician. That is the mark of a dictator, which is (or should be) considered to be the kryptonite of American values.

      It is people like you who destroy Republics in the name of righteousness. You are the enablers of greed, corruption and rot. Once the Orange Stain has been removed, you will undoubtedly latch on to another ignorant autocrat and the cycle will repeat. You people are very dangerous right now.

  9. Alessia C***** | September 27, 2019 at 1:19 AM | Reply

    I can’t wait to see Trump start turning on the GOP because it’ll look good on them for supporting the knucklehead in the first place. 😂🤣

    • dan mac | September 27, 2019 at 9:11 AM | Reply

      @Professor Foxtrot the attempt to solicit is enough
      it is a crime
      did you not listen?

    • Professor Foxtrot | September 27, 2019 at 9:30 AM | Reply

      @Kathleen Dunlap Trump may not be Russia’s puppet (as proven by the Mueller money-waste extravaganza) but you are certainly a puppet of the mainstream media. It’s funny because there’s more than enough evidence that Hillary colluded with Russia over nuclear weapons. When anyone exposes this, the Dems flip out and blame them for corruption. Trump is the real whistle-blower! Unlike the Democrats, he’s the only one in line with the founding fathers who believes in protecting the borders. Dems have ZERO sense of irony when they call him a traitor.

    • Astro Sci | September 27, 2019 at 10:39 AM | Reply

      Yeah, that won’t be pretty though. The American government will be paralyzed for at least one year while this happens.

  10. arron young | September 27, 2019 at 1:25 AM | Reply

    When we finally get to see all trump is trying to hide I think he will replace Benedict Arnold as the biggest trader in America history trump well get in the history books just not in the way he wanted

    • Astro Sci | September 27, 2019 at 10:41 AM | Reply

      Benedict Arnold just chose the wrong side to ally himself with. He didn’t allow foreign governments to interfere in America’s elections. For that reason alone, you are very correct.

    • ReJay YT | September 27, 2019 at 11:32 AM | Reply

      @Astro Sci Not only that, prior to his defection he was key to the US winning some major early battles, and he had a valid reason to be upset. (that he kept getting overlooked despite his military prowess) Trump is infinitely worse

    • Astro Sci | September 27, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

      @ReJay YT Yes, if Arnold had not switched sides, he would have been close to being as revered as Washington. Welcome to Arnold, Maryland!

    • Astro Sci | September 27, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

      @SeaJay Oceans Let’s all praise the Dear Leader for His vast intelligence and His all mighty ability to protect us from facts, reality, our own insecurities and the fact that we will not amount to very much in life because we chose to remain ignorant! All Hail the Great Orange Caesar!

      Seriously, let’s Remove the Orange Stain from the American Carpet in 2020. Let’s get back to normal and once again have the ability to ignore ignoramuses such as this guy.

  11. Thomas Munns | September 27, 2019 at 1:27 AM | Reply

    I mean, this is leagues worse than getting a BJ and lying about it..

    • BigBadLoneWolf | September 27, 2019 at 10:09 AM | Reply

      @Abraham Lincoln Probably the latter

    • Trumpenstein | September 27, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

      @Abraham Lincoln the word is “former”.

    • Trumpenstein | September 27, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

      @ballsdynamite They simply don’t CARE about facts.

    • MrDeedsly | September 27, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

      @James Chessman He slept with a pornstar while Melania was pregnant with his child. How is that not cheating?

    • Bob Belson | September 27, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      @Dave Greene I think Monica was decent looking And who cares if Clinton stress releif therapy included a bit of womanizing? This whole country has gone off the rails. Trump is just a genius businessman with a big mouth. Bottom line is he got the job done on the economy and is getting the job done slowing down the mass migrations that were and are turning our country into islands of identity politics and 3rd world vslues. Both sides when not in power jump to sleaze to generate groundswell. All people are flawed . You included. Trump works harder than any president thatvive seen. ..

  12. Lynette Patton | September 27, 2019 at 1:27 AM | Reply

    Does GOP now know its in bed with a sociopath?

  13. mark | September 27, 2019 at 1:28 AM | Reply

    Traitor Trump only saw dollar signs when he swore to uphold the constitution and oath of presidential office ,, corruption and greed is embedded in the White House and GOP

  14. Scott Laux | September 27, 2019 at 1:30 AM | Reply

    For 50 yeats Trump has led a life of fraud and manipulation. It has finally caught up with him.

    • John Wagn | September 27, 2019 at 10:06 AM | Reply

      brick STTBS I’m a conservative but unfortunately there is no party to represent conservative views….I’m in a position where I vote for the person not party and in this case trump has to go ergo vote blue this time around

    • brick STTBS | September 27, 2019 at 10:18 AM | Reply

      @Mist Wraith You’re making our side looked bad by regurgitating nonsense. Look up the law that Bill Clinton passed allowing us to cooperate with Ukraine involving allegations of corruption with political officials do your research before you open your mouth. Innocent until proven guilty. The keyword proven. This is why everyone Our side is full of idiots because of people like you will read a Facebook post without doing any research

    • brick STTBS | September 27, 2019 at 10:48 AM | Reply

      @John Wagn we need Ben shapiro to run in 2020 lol

    • John Wagn | September 27, 2019 at 10:55 AM | Reply

      brick STTBS lol 👍

  15. Joe Martinez | September 27, 2019 at 1:36 AM | Reply

    Bone spurs and the Republicans are Traitors to Americans.. To America.. To our world Democracy..🇺🇸🏁

    • Hub Giles | September 27, 2019 at 6:09 AM | Reply

      Not the Republicans voters Joe,,,, Just a lot of them in Congress.

    • kenway leviathian | September 27, 2019 at 7:25 AM | Reply

      @Hub Giles you republicans are some backstabbing mfs . You would put Russians, North Korea and Nazis before your own fellow Americans. For what ? More money for the rich ?

    • Dave Greene | September 27, 2019 at 8:02 AM | Reply

      @Hub Giles
      The Republican voters, too;
      They’re the ones who keep _putting_ these traitorous characters in office.
      Now, many of these voters are suffering from the betrayals they enabled.
      MAYBE some will know better, now, and in the future.

    • George Sanchez | September 27, 2019 at 9:58 AM | Reply

      Screw the left
      Who wants socialism? Not me

  16. owen bright | September 27, 2019 at 1:41 AM | Reply

    It’s beggining to look a lot like CHRISTMAS!

    • Linda Scott | September 27, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

      @William Stall Ilare you really this stupid? Impeachment is a process. You don’t start with an indictment, you starts with an investigation to bring the facts to light. If the facts merit, then the House draws up articles of impeachment based on the facts.
      Honenstly how do you survive with this level of ignorance?

    • tRumpet troll Killer | September 27, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

      Linda Scott You are expecting a Russian to know how our government works! It won’t happen!

      The only ones left defending Drump are Russian bots! The Cult is home firing up their meth labs and planning their weddings to their 9 year old sisters

  17. Tracie Day | September 27, 2019 at 1:45 AM | Reply

    If Trump weren’t so mentally ill he would resign. If our system weren’t so sick he wouldn’t have made it past firing Comey. If our society weren’t so damaged he never would have been elected in the first place.

    • Martin Rivera | September 27, 2019 at 6:58 AM | Reply

      Tracie Day Amen !!!

    • Susan Varisco | September 27, 2019 at 7:14 AM | Reply

      Tracie Day Some of that was about the lies & cheating during election tho

    • itgetter9 | September 27, 2019 at 8:24 AM | Reply

      Have to agree with everything you said here. On the bright side, I think a lot of Americans are making a pledge to do better by their fellow Americans. I’ve seen a growth in kindness and decency, in response to the horrors of this administration. And this seems to cross all party lines, which is another cause for hope.

    • KMAG 2020 keep making America great | September 27, 2019 at 9:49 AM | Reply

      Russia Russia Russia stormy stormy stormy Ukraine Ukraine Ukraine and yet all of this has backfired on the MSM and the Democratic party everything the Democratic party is pushing is stuff they’ve already

    • Dr Dermix Girl | September 27, 2019 at 10:16 AM | Reply

      Wish I could love, not like this comment more than once. 👍🏽

  18. SergioFabio Barrera | September 27, 2019 at 2:00 AM | Reply

    Abuse of Power is his Deal

    He needs to be Impeached and Locked up

  19. photoshopknight | September 27, 2019 at 2:02 AM | Reply

    Trump should’ve been jailed decades ago. He betrayed the American people. Amazing how he scammed the American people to think that he cares about anything. but himself.

  20. ziqi92 | September 27, 2019 at 2:27 AM | Reply

    Wow, House Republicans quiet? That’s new.

