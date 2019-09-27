Not one Republican on the House Intelligence Committee defended President Trump's call with the leader of Ukraine, despite Schiff and Pelosi both saying Trump's actions amounted to a betrayal of his oath of office. Aired on 09/26/19.
House Republican: President Donald Trump's Ukraine Call "Not O.K." | The Last Word | MSNBC
Ohhhh Lawrence…. Thank you for making this whole mess seem manageable.
I hope this brings down Trump, Barr, and Pense.
Trump did say they should look at Pences ‘perfectly beautiful’ conversations with Ukraine. So I think he will take everyone down with him.
I abhor the man but its spelled Pence NOT Pense.
Dream in my life away how’s the Democrats do is dream dream dream dream
I hope that this brings down the entire Republican party: the most treasonous, divisive and polarizing entity in all of American history.
United you stand —– Divided, you fall.
@Michael Lew …..Did you see the interview with Jeff Flake…He said he knows for a FACT, that there’s 30-35 GOP Senators who would vote to IMPEACH Trump if it was a SECRET VOTE…but I highly doubt it would be a secret vote…and most of those same senators are SNIVELING COWARDS and too afraid of Trump to vote in public…
“Prepare for the end of the trump era…the die is cast, donald trump will become the third president in history impeached by the House of Representatives” – I hope this is not a tease!
@Dan Witzke Naturally – LOL!
Good observation, but I’d like you to do me a favor…
@pat comerford that would be fantastic.
@lady bug I will open a bottle of champagne if it does happen!
And he said it with such confidence… What an exciting time to be alive!!
Trump is a person with zero integrity and should have never been allowed to betray our country in the first place back in 2016.
Absolutely correct 👍
@TaraBoo Art ARMY Perhaps he’s the one fallen angel 🙂
@Hayling Lad I disagree. Anyone who voted for T was and is stupid. Same for anyone who voted for W.
You people have cast upon the world an intense evil. I for one do not forgive you.
His words are TREASON, pure and simple. It can’t be seen any other way.
@David Brown
House Impeachment Vote Possible by End of 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=svYwlo29lM4
Complete List: Who Supports an
Impeachment Inquiry Against Trump?
(Spoiler: 218 necessary, 220 is currently on record with 15 abstentions. Latest figure is that 7 more climbed on-board, which are a caucus of 7 former intelligence officers serving in the House). The number keeps rising. And fast now as the number of abstentions can fit on both hands.
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2019/us/politics/trump-impeachment-congress-list.html
@Jerry Andersen lol Trump 2020:)
@Jerry Andersen same song and dance for 4 years. Good luck on this attempt. Lol
Michael Hoerig You are clearly not a constitutional lawyer.
I’m.. actually starting to hope that Trump will actually face consequences for his actions for once in his revolting, useless life..
@Dave Salimeno if anybody is anti-American it is you. You believe in a president betraying their oath of office. just reread your comment, look how brainwashed you’ve become. your using all of his vocabulary
@Dave Salimeno …Come on Skippy….At least TRY and post in BASIC ENGLISH…..You ILLITERATE little dope….LOL!
@Civil Villain lol sounds like the problem is you. “Led me to believe” lol try thinking for yourself. Give it a try
Smoking gun on day one. Trump always like to be first.
Bingo front row!!! Haha haha
He’s certainly in the bigliest trouble he’s ever been in, in his entire life….
Can’t stand losing, can he…
Wrong Crowd 😂😂😂
Everything Trump Touches Dies author is right: trump cancer is spreading throughout WH and DOJ etc.
P J wow you are funny!! 3 years of useless investigations & ZERO EVIDENCE found!!🤣🤣🤣🤣 hey here’s an idea, ask your democrat zombies to do their jobs & take care of their people instead of focusing everything on trump
@Jack Crow I no longer care about 2016 because, if you haven’t noticed, that is in the past. The impeachment process will investigate what the Orange Stain has done recently, such as extorting an allied country when it has been threatened by a much more powerful neighbor. On top of that, a political opponent of his would have been investigated by a foreign power if the whistleblower had not complained. Wow. That’s quite a rap sheet he has there!
Answering your question with a more important question: How did the Orange Stain address climate change and government corruption during his term? I’ll be waiting a long time for your answer, I am sure.
Like the Confederates before you, you will only realize your mistake when the flames and gunfire reach your house. There is still time to change if you still truly believe the Dear Leader. Remove the Orange Stain from the American Carpet in 2020.
@WE are all ONE Yes, America has a black eye from when it fell down the stairs and ran into a door, but the Orange Stain loves America. Right, got it.
@Astro Sci You highlight the difference between someone like you, an activist, and someone like me. You are incapable of escaping your dogma. I understand your position completely. If you are for open borders and globalism in the name of climate change then you are anti-trump. I understand that completely. You seem to be incapable of grasping any position or reasoning outside your own belief system.
BTW, if Biden wasn’t running for president, would you still think asking the Ukraine to look into it was out of bounds?
I also noticed you completely skipped over immigration. I understand, its hard to reconcile immigration with climate change. LOL
@WE are all ONE Speaker Pelosi has faithfully served her country for decades. She has deserved the trust people have in her. She is an accomplished politician and diplomat who has skillfully led her party. She is not perfect because nobody is. For instance, I will always think that she launched the impeachment inquiry months after it should have been, but I won’t call her a traitor for it.
The Orange Stain has been in office for only a few years and has learned nothing from the experience. He has bullied allied countries while, at the same time, courted vicious and brutal demagogues. He has fuelled division and fear amongst his people while promising to make his opponents (such as the whistleblower) pay for their “treasonous acts”, which is really just code for “people who don’t agree with me”. He promises to make his country great while undermining its most sacred principles to suit his own interests. He can’t hold on to his closest appointees for more than a few months, at best. I do not think this is the mark of a great diplomat or politician. That is the mark of a dictator, which is (or should be) considered to be the kryptonite of American values.
It is people like you who destroy Republics in the name of righteousness. You are the enablers of greed, corruption and rot. Once the Orange Stain has been removed, you will undoubtedly latch on to another ignorant autocrat and the cycle will repeat. You people are very dangerous right now.
I can’t wait to see Trump start turning on the GOP because it’ll look good on them for supporting the knucklehead in the first place. 😂🤣
@Professor Foxtrot the attempt to solicit is enough
it is a crime
did you not listen?
@Kathleen Dunlap Trump may not be Russia’s puppet (as proven by the Mueller money-waste extravaganza) but you are certainly a puppet of the mainstream media. It’s funny because there’s more than enough evidence that Hillary colluded with Russia over nuclear weapons. When anyone exposes this, the Dems flip out and blame them for corruption. Trump is the real whistle-blower! Unlike the Democrats, he’s the only one in line with the founding fathers who believes in protecting the borders. Dems have ZERO sense of irony when they call him a traitor.
Yeah, that won’t be pretty though. The American government will be paralyzed for at least one year while this happens.
When we finally get to see all trump is trying to hide I think he will replace Benedict Arnold as the biggest trader in America history trump well get in the history books just not in the way he wanted
Benedict Arnold just chose the wrong side to ally himself with. He didn’t allow foreign governments to interfere in America’s elections. For that reason alone, you are very correct.
@Astro Sci Not only that, prior to his defection he was key to the US winning some major early battles, and he had a valid reason to be upset. (that he kept getting overlooked despite his military prowess) Trump is infinitely worse
@ReJay YT Yes, if Arnold had not switched sides, he would have been close to being as revered as Washington. Welcome to Arnold, Maryland!
@SeaJay Oceans Let’s all praise the Dear Leader for His vast intelligence and His all mighty ability to protect us from facts, reality, our own insecurities and the fact that we will not amount to very much in life because we chose to remain ignorant! All Hail the Great Orange Caesar!
Seriously, let’s Remove the Orange Stain from the American Carpet in 2020. Let’s get back to normal and once again have the ability to ignore ignoramuses such as this guy.
I mean, this is leagues worse than getting a BJ and lying about it..
@Abraham Lincoln Probably the latter
@Abraham Lincoln the word is “former”.
@ballsdynamite They simply don’t CARE about facts.
@James Chessman He slept with a pornstar while Melania was pregnant with his child. How is that not cheating?
@Dave Greene I think Monica was decent looking And who cares if Clinton stress releif therapy included a bit of womanizing? This whole country has gone off the rails. Trump is just a genius businessman with a big mouth. Bottom line is he got the job done on the economy and is getting the job done slowing down the mass migrations that were and are turning our country into islands of identity politics and 3rd world vslues. Both sides when not in power jump to sleaze to generate groundswell. All people are flawed . You included. Trump works harder than any president thatvive seen. ..
Does GOP now know its in bed with a sociopath?
Most of them are sociopaths too. So pretty sure they don’t care so long as they get that donor money and get reelected.
too many sociopaths in the gop for them to be able to notice
It did and still does, which is why the GOP is a treasonous and possibly terrorist organization.
Knows…doesn’t care. GOP is corrupt.
Traitor Trump only saw dollar signs when he swore to uphold the constitution and oath of presidential office ,, corruption and greed is embedded in the White House and GOP
mark I know about that,, but he also thought the country could be run like a mafia ring.
For 50 yeats Trump has led a life of fraud and manipulation. It has finally caught up with him.
brick STTBS I’m a conservative but unfortunately there is no party to represent conservative views….I’m in a position where I vote for the person not party and in this case trump has to go ergo vote blue this time around
@Mist Wraith You’re making our side looked bad by regurgitating nonsense. Look up the law that Bill Clinton passed allowing us to cooperate with Ukraine involving allegations of corruption with political officials do your research before you open your mouth. Innocent until proven guilty. The keyword proven. This is why everyone Our side is full of idiots because of people like you will read a Facebook post without doing any research
@John Wagn we need Ben shapiro to run in 2020 lol
brick STTBS lol 👍
Bone spurs and the Republicans are Traitors to Americans.. To America.. To our world Democracy..🇺🇸🏁
Not the Republicans voters Joe,,,, Just a lot of them in Congress.
@Hub Giles you republicans are some backstabbing mfs . You would put Russians, North Korea and Nazis before your own fellow Americans. For what ? More money for the rich ?
@Hub Giles
The Republican voters, too;
They’re the ones who keep _putting_ these traitorous characters in office.
Now, many of these voters are suffering from the betrayals they enabled.
MAYBE some will know better, now, and in the future.
Screw the left
Who wants socialism? Not me
It’s beggining to look a lot like CHRISTMAS!
@William Stall Ilare you really this stupid? Impeachment is a process. You don’t start with an indictment, you starts with an investigation to bring the facts to light. If the facts merit, then the House draws up articles of impeachment based on the facts.
Honenstly how do you survive with this level of ignorance?
Linda Scott You are expecting a Russian to know how our government works! It won’t happen!
The only ones left defending Drump are Russian bots! The Cult is home firing up their meth labs and planning their weddings to their 9 year old sisters
If Trump weren’t so mentally ill he would resign. If our system weren’t so sick he wouldn’t have made it past firing Comey. If our society weren’t so damaged he never would have been elected in the first place.
Tracie Day Amen !!!
Tracie Day Some of that was about the lies & cheating during election tho
Have to agree with everything you said here. On the bright side, I think a lot of Americans are making a pledge to do better by their fellow Americans. I’ve seen a growth in kindness and decency, in response to the horrors of this administration. And this seems to cross all party lines, which is another cause for hope.
Russia Russia Russia stormy stormy stormy Ukraine Ukraine Ukraine and yet all of this has backfired on the MSM and the Democratic party everything the Democratic party is pushing is stuff they’ve already
Wish I could love, not like this comment more than once. 👍🏽
Abuse of Power is his Deal
He needs to be Impeached and Locked up
SergioFabio Barrera i agree, and throw away the key !!!
Trump should’ve been jailed decades ago. He betrayed the American people. Amazing how he scammed the American people to think that he cares about anything. but himself.
He didn’t scam all the American people. He deluded the retardikkkan party. Dems saw this horror movie years ago!
John Moore you sure about that?
Wow, House Republicans quiet? That’s new.
How do you feel when your children go quiet?
We need the death penalty for Brennan’s plant/whistleblower, as well as the democrats who are colluding with Biden to cover up his crimes.
ziqi92 Moscow Mitch wouldn’t be this quite if were talking about impeaching Obama. His silence speaks volumes.
@Relative Insanity quite or quiet?
@Kevin Pope Then YOU didn’t read it.