Pretty amazing they talk about doing all these things but they never did them before. They’re not gonna do anything except help the rich bodies.
Remember that it was their president who declared how much he LOVED the under educated, and did nothing for them.
You are clearly highly uneducated
They want that motion to vacate in order to ensure that if McCarthy agrees to their demands and gets their vote for House speaker, he won’t renege later.
It’s funny hearing McCarthy calling for unity. If my memory serves me, he wasn’t calling for unity during Trump for a coup.
He already sucked up to MTG to give her what she wants
McCarthy is hurting bad, all that bending over for Republicans votes. Are you kidding me . He would put albert einstein in meat grinder to get speaker. Their demented and demonic. End of story.
Of course not,,,,, ARE YOU KIDDING ME????
All that stuff McCarthy says won’t happen? That’s excellent!
@Linda name We’ve certainly learned republicans are brainless. Suppose that’s what happens when republicans intentionally destroy the education system to keep their constituents as ignorant as possible.
NAILED IT!!
…wait…waaaa???
@Titik Titik
Does McCarthy think he can play the “it was rigged!” gambit in the house?
@JoeBidenIsTrash 1 Yeah, but she still agrees with the Democrats on relevant things more than she does with the Republicans, and thus will vote with them more often than not. Hence why I said she would “effectively caucus” with the Democrats, even if not entirely.
Either way, I support the move to being an independent. We need more independents and viable third parties, as two-party polarization and the practice of devotedly obeying the party line has gone too far.
@Brupe Boring Joe Bidens pen since day one off this planted regime…
@Brupe Boring I want to thank you, for
For telling the world that democrats have a mental disorter……
Repent…believe in Jesus. John 3:16 KJV – For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
Luke 13:3 KJV – I tell you nay: but except ye repent, ye shall all likewise perish.
John 3:3 KJV – “Jesus answered and said unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.”
McCarthy reels off a list of things that they didn’t accomplish last time and threatens that they won’t accomplishment them this time either.
@ChupacaBruh you don’t have student loans. Nobody on here believes you have been to college.
@ChupacaBruh what did he lie about?
@Brad Jones trump has his own twitter. All is good. Right?
@Steve B Steve! I love you man!
Kevin is not a leader, he’s a follower
@Belly Dancer Em “So hot!”
—–Paris H.
Kevin was most likely paid off by Donald Trump to smooth out and downplay Donald’s insurrection $$$.
And just what did McCarthy follow? A treasonous traitor, Trump! So no McCarthy, just NO!
Hes bullshit artist. And hes hurting bad from bending over for Republicans. McCarthy would endorse Richard Simmons if it would get him speaker. Would Simmons be holding the vaseline??
Most of politics is just this game-playing. They forgot they were elected to go to Washington to help the people that elected them, not spend all their time on their own career advancement.
@wild jungle Dam Straight
IF YOU THINK AMERICAN PRESIDENTS DO ANYTHING EXCEPT SIGN ORDERS AND SAY WHAT THERE TOLD TO SAY YOU ARE WRONG
@Biden is Garbage
Donald Trump had four years during his failed presidency to get Paul Whelan out of Russia but he did nothing to help him
@The Holy Sword Of Light doesn’t matter they’ll keep trying everyday and people will suffer because nothing gets done for the country.
If I was a Democratic legislator, I would approach Dan Newhouse and offer bipartisan support for his speakership. Newhouse is one of the few GOP “survivors” that voted to impeach Trump. He would be a far cry better than McCarthy. Sometimes you have to make do with what is available and a man with enough courage to vote against Trump is better than a lot of other alternatives. At least he demonstrated that he values the rule of law.
@T. Wilson doesn’t Biden want to stop the second amendment? Or ban guns? But yet he set free a very known arms dealer back to Russia? How do you know his reputation is ruined? Do you live in Russia? Just like he wants to ban oil but he doesn’t mind buying crude oil with our tax money from socialist’s and communist’s?
@Ligma Johnson we’re not all idiots… probably why that red wave turned in to a stain…
@T. Wilson don’t ignore the question…..
@Ligma Johnson I answered you. You might want to work on your comprehension skills…👍
@T. Wilson ok if you say so🥴
It will be a pleasure to watch the GOP shred McCarthy like a head of cabbage in a slaw factory.
Good luck, Kev! 🖤
Help troll the Trump supporters by sharing the #Trump4Speaker to sow chaos in the GOP.
@William Royer nope I would have voted for Mitt just because he was yummy, but I saw a recent news show and he’s not even mildly palatable. Sad everyone is so old now, including me. Thank goodness no one asks me a darn thing!
Agreed…it would serve Kevin McCarthy right to be hoisted by his own petard!
Hahahaha 💀🖤
McCarthy will cower and agree to literally anything that will get him the speaker position. ANYTHING.
We don’t want McCarthy.
What they want is a shock collar. Any time McCarthy looks like he might do something decent, they’ll shock him back into compliance.
The slime ball tried to get big bird to hold vaseline for him. Walker got crazy on vampires and werewolves, so he wont be rubber stamp, and hold vaseline. Its crazy politics.
The desperation for power by some people is disgusting. He’s destined to fail.
At this point “yes”.
I think MTG should be the next speaker. She is the true face of Republicans.
It would be so exciting to see him not get that support.
@Debra Martens PLEASE, Really?! From Bad To Worst. GEEZE
McCarthy would sacrifice his own mother on the Capitol steps to get that speakership.
@Debra Martens That would be funny. But how many of us thought it would be funny if Trump won the Republican nomination for President?
Seems a deep rooted misunderstanding of how Democracy works. The new Republican mantra “I will never leave even if you don’t elect me”.
That hasn’t worked for them yet
@SNOOPY SNOOP are you for real re tarded or just fucking with me
Oh you mean just like Hillary who denied the election results for four years.
Heard that before! Achoo trump!!
@21 accounts Removed You’re the one that spouted off the stupid and tired old talking points. Don’t cry because somebody pointed out the foolishness of that to you.
I love how this guy just said “I’m gonna be speaker, so F U”, and people were just supposed to be like “ok, cool”, and he’s whining because no, that’s not how it works. As we’ve seen…you can’t just declare yourself the winner. What DB…
It’s what Pelosi did for years
@AbCdEfGh oh for sure she did. I wish she would go, like not be in Congress anymore. I can’t stand her either.
Hes whining because hes hurting, all that bending over for Republicans. McConnell might borrow the vaseline from him. Minority leader doesn’t sit well with him.
@wild jungle LOL! You’re right
If GOP hardliners stand firm, some republicans have noted they would be willing to work with Democrats to find another more moderate Republican to secure the 218 votes to become speaker. This would give US the best chance to return to sane governance.
Let’s hope something like that happens
Similarly, as a Chinese, the elderly in rural China only have a pension of 100 yuan per month. However, the reimbursement rate of rural cooperative medical insurance is very small every year, and the cost of living is high due to rising prices. The government does not provide subsidies. It is difficult for migrant workers to obtain employment, their wages are low, and they do not have reasonable labor security rights. The cost of raising children is high. The government does not provide child care allowance and free education. However, officials and civil servants in the Chinese system enjoy the “privilege” welfare from cradle to grave. This completely violates the principle of “justice” and “equality” of the core socialist values, and requires the CPC government to cancel the “dual track system” of differential treatment of urban and rural social welfare security. Please everyone with conscience stand up for the poorest and most vulnerable groups in China and uphold justice ✊🙏
the respect for marriage act was an amazing new way of doing business
Craven McCarthy is weak and he’s no leader.
How come this Kevin McCarthy guy is not being charged with treason or sedition? He’s guilty as hell.
How come @mesoloco is not being charged with treason or sedition. He’s guilty as hell.
Yes, he is guilty…
@Andrew Pinson democrats are just using a chapter from the Republican play book hahaha
Same as Marjorie green. All that vaseline going around in Congress does funny things to politicians. If George Washington was in charge. They would be wetting their diapers.
@Pan MS nope it’s the Trumps most corrupt bunch of degenerates.
“Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious
stupidity.”………… MLK Jr.
Nothing is more dangerous than a white liberal – Malcolm x
@Dark Brandon Let’s Go’ed Your Mom
Completely indoctrinated 🐑
@Selonious
I get it. But hey, at least you can admit it. That’s not nuthin.
@Selonious Yes, you are. The entire right wing in this country is completely indoctrinated and obsessed with groupthink. How they’ve become like their old Cold War boogeymen.
McCarthy put out the vaseline and now hes hurting bad. I don’t think the snoopy band aids are working for him.
“I’ll never leave”. Hmm, that’s the exact attitude that illustrates why most of these people do not belong in our government….it’s all about them, not the good of the country.
@The Blade Shouldn’t be Speaker, not sure of the outcome. He is a squirrel.
Bidens FBI, DGB, CIA, and DOJ are all working in collusion with big tech, big corporations, and big media to rig and sway elections, and hurt Trump.
Democrats are the biggest threat to America since 9/11
@lar ryder LiKe YoUr hErO BiDeN 🥴
@Juliana Americanchild Pathetic
@Zelenskyy-the-Blackmailer here o_________________o ok, Vlad 👍
I wouldn’t believe one word that came out of McCarthy’s mouth
Only fool would take anything at face value what McCarthy says. Big bird has him checked mate every time. Kindergarten kids giggle when they see him on tv.
Same! We’ve seen him put party or trump over the nation time and again. His priorities are not the country’s priorities.
You still watch CNN…you have no idea what truth is! 😂
True I’m embarassed for him.
MacCarthy is right saying: “People wants to see changes.” But he fails to realize he does not represent change!
McCarthy is a mistake. Sad days for America when jackals like McCarthy and MTG and Gaetz are elected to Congress and Trump and Murdoch aren’t in jail for fraud. McCarthy is a sham and a disgrace These Magats only respect force. They lie like a rug. We need Republicans to come to their sense and oust this waste-of-oxygen McCarthy
@neb speak for your losers
McCarthy is a mistake. Sad days for America when jackals like McCarthy and MTG and Gaetz are elected to Congress and Trump and Murdoch aren’t in jail for fraud. McCarthy is a sham and a disgrace These Magats only respect force. They lie like a rug. Waste of oxygen!
@The Plumber I assume you are referring to The Former Guy.
@neb All Americans and our allies want mayhem, insurrections, and no real policies that help our country move forward? I don’t think so.
Why am I not surprised that a member of the GOP is claiming that he’ll never leave?
It’s true he isn’t going to leave unless you want global unrest. Basic fact people are cashing in chips already. & hypothetically speaking I’ll be damned if I lose my investment real assets that isn’t digital aka fake. As people still use gold as a standard. All these leveraging & deleveraging & all financial strategies to create money out of nothing will end up causing a 9/11. & the National Debt clock isn’t factually correct. The real sum of USD Debt is upwards of 120Trillion in debt. Theirs a lot that isn’t reported due to Government! & private sector. THATS REAL FACTS! If the US DOESN’T pass state laws on raising minimum wage of 25$ a hour for all states & including stop the Maximum employment agenda well…. This is global conflicts. Inflation is good. It helps the lowest class earn higher. Yes theirs lay offs for Middle & white collar but it’s been well over due. Too many globally see this as a conflict. Education isn’t a factor to determine pay. & NSA. & CISA is aware of this. Transparency is what other countries want. The US expects it but cannot return favors well….
@Ron Can you prove insider trading?
@Mike Stein You’re clueless.
@Randi Bagley-Goodwin there was an article written in April of 2020 about this subject. You should check it out.
Never Rinos !!!