TOPICS:
October 1, 2019

 

The House Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed President Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani for Ukraine-related documents as part of their impeachment inquiry. The panel discusses. Aired on 10/01/19.
House Subpoenas Rudy Giuliani; Now What Happens? | Morning Joe | MSNBC

61 Comments on "House Subpoenas Rudy Giuliani; Now What Happens? | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. MsMrapplepie | October 1, 2019 at 11:03 AM | Reply

    Rudy looks terrified

  2. Pyroman / | October 1, 2019 at 11:03 AM | Reply

    Rudy said he was working for the state departmrnt

  3. Daniel Holland | October 1, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    Can’t wait to see him ruin himself.

  4. Erwin Westby | October 1, 2019 at 11:06 AM | Reply

    Rudy will bullcrap his way into prison.

  5. John Brown | October 1, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

    IMPEACH POMPEO

    • John Swofford | October 1, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

      If lying to the public was impeachable, there would be only a few left working for Trump.

    • Rhonda Kennemer | October 1, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

      Shame on you! Fortunately for us all your not our judge and we are not your judge thank goodness judgement is left to our heavenly father! I pray for Unity for our country and for us all to be united not divided. Why don’t we leave it up to our heavenly father who actually is in charge of our country and what will be will be.

    • Rhonda Kennemer | October 1, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

      Really?

    • J.D.M. III | October 1, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      @Rhonda Kennemer “Shame on you” + “we are not your judge”, yup… that’s christianity for ya. No wonder you’ve lost your moral high ground.

  6. Adam P | October 1, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

    Why does it matter if he’s a lawyer? A subpoena can be issued to anyone, no matter what job title they have.

  7. Dolt Daft Dunce Deplorable Donald Trump | October 1, 2019 at 11:08 AM | Reply

    They will deny deflect and demean. Then blame Hillary and Barack for their duplicitous, deceitful behavior.

  8. Keith Pieterse | October 1, 2019 at 11:11 AM | Reply

    Rudy “The Mouth” Giuliani is going to be tko-ed in Round 1. He will take a legal uppercut to the chin and go down like a Boeing 737MAX.

    • Willliam Fish | October 1, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

      He’ll punch himself first, then claim he won by knocking himself out.

      But sure I’m okay the Boeing reference…

    • Keith Pieterse | October 1, 2019 at 11:23 AM | Reply

      @Willliam Fish: I’ll parry your comment with “Point Taken!” Thanks. Take care, Bill.

    • tRumpet troll Killer | October 1, 2019 at 11:27 AM | Reply

      I wish they would take all the grounded 737Maxes and warm them up for all the republikkkans to fly for free to anywhere their little hearts desire!

  9. Truth_Betold | October 1, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

    Does anyone else love seeing the swamp being drained

  10. Kevin Parsons | October 1, 2019 at 11:21 AM | Reply

    Rudy Giuliani was never a good person and he lost all credibility long ago

  11. Mats K | October 1, 2019 at 11:24 AM | Reply

    He will refuse, and nothing will happen. “Thanks” to the gop. A party formerly known for caring about american law.

  12. PIERRE | October 1, 2019 at 11:24 AM | Reply

    Teacher: Donald 1+1=2
    Donnie: NO ITS LLAMA! 🦙

  13. Power corrupts | October 1, 2019 at 11:25 AM | Reply

    “The Rudy Giuliani of thirty years ago would have prosecuted the Rudy Giuliani of today.”

  14. Hvalpikk | October 1, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

    Oh dear, his former personal lawyer ended up in the slammer didn’t he?

  15. Schwieg | October 1, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

    Lol. Everyone knows Rudy is a drunk. I love seeing the Trump admin putting him on TV over and over. Hope he sinks them all.

  16. Sally Hu | October 1, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    Joe is jealous of Donnie. So unprofessional the way he uses “his” show to bully, humiliate and belittle Donnie. Embarrassing to have to watch. Why does Donnie even bother to come on the show? Joe is a loudmouth, blowhard who loves the sound of his own voice and constantly interrupts and talks over his guests.

  17. Mo Fungo | October 1, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    Giuliani was NEVER “America’s mayor” – let’s get that straight. All he did is officially replace the MAFIA with an equally corrupt, but much more dangerous croup of people.

    • gymkhanadog | October 1, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      Dude, keep calling him “America’s Mayor” because he’s doing America a *huge* favor right now. I’m pretty sure Giuliani was the beginning of the end of Trump’s reign of corruption.

  18. Vivienne Rose | October 1, 2019 at 11:40 AM | Reply

    “I’m weighing the alternatives…” Yeah, the alternative facts that is.

  19. Ann MarieXO | October 1, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    The guy who said cut the mic is a buffoon.

  20. Bloodling | October 1, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    Sekeulow: “You don’t have to do anything Rudy.”

    Setting him up to be the fall guy. Lol

