The House Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed President Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani for Ukraine-related documents as part of their impeachment inquiry. The panel discusses. Aired on 10/01/19.
House Subpoenas Rudy Giuliani; Now What Happens? | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Rudy looks terrified
And he looks terrifying.
MsMrapplepie – I agree. He sounds terrified as well.
Diane Owen he’s sweating like the boogie man is about to get him
he should be terrified, he is in big doo doo.
MsMrapplepie. Yes indeed he does. And for good reasons. At this stage of his life does he need this drama?
Rudy said he was working for the state departmrnt
Can’t wait to see him ruin himself.
Daniel Holland ikr 😂😂😂😂
“your honor I’d like to call in my lawyer mr Michel Cohen hahahahaha
he did when he was mayor. He is the reason why N.Y.C. has term limits to begin with, and he tried to sue to get rid of it and failed.
Sorry you missed the previous episodes.
Don’t panic, there is much more to come, and they expect a great season finale.
He allready did
Rudy will bullcrap his way into prison.
good, thats where he belongs
IMPEACH POMPEO
If lying to the public was impeachable, there would be only a few left working for Trump.
Shame on you! Fortunately for us all your not our judge and we are not your judge thank goodness judgement is left to our heavenly father! I pray for Unity for our country and for us all to be united not divided. Why don’t we leave it up to our heavenly father who actually is in charge of our country and what will be will be.
Really?
@Rhonda Kennemer “Shame on you” + “we are not your judge”, yup… that’s christianity for ya. No wonder you’ve lost your moral high ground.
Why does it matter if he’s a lawyer? A subpoena can be issued to anyone, no matter what job title they have.
“I’m under audit.” They use really lame excuses for excuses.
He’s just trying to puff himself up before he goes to prison…or even better the gibbet!
Americans are such disgusting hypocrites. Quit pretending like you despise trump when every american is a literal cookie cutter replica of him.
Guiliani how will Trump pardon you and all the other criminals he promised pardons to if need be, when he’s no longer the president??
@Tyler Delacroix *IS A RUSSIAN TROLL*
They will deny deflect and demean. Then blame Hillary and Barack for their duplicitous, deceitful behavior.
Yup, that’s the playbook.
From the day those morons attacked Obama, I have been waiting to watch them fall. They look so ridiculous now.
a duplicitous and deranged dotard. Making America GASH Again. Impeach, Indict, HANG!! -Djo Life
already tried it , but this is so bad that everyone pretty much ignored it and stayed focused on this.
Rudy “The Mouth” Giuliani is going to be tko-ed in Round 1. He will take a legal uppercut to the chin and go down like a Boeing 737MAX.
He’ll punch himself first, then claim he won by knocking himself out.
But sure I’m okay the Boeing reference…
@Willliam Fish: I’ll parry your comment with “Point Taken!” Thanks. Take care, Bill.
I wish they would take all the grounded 737Maxes and warm them up for all the republikkkans to fly for free to anywhere their little hearts desire!
Does anyone else love seeing the swamp being drained
So tired of winning.
They’re scrambling around like rats in a previously dark room that has just had its light turned on.
Rudy Giuliani was never a good person and he lost all credibility long ago
He will refuse, and nothing will happen. “Thanks” to the gop. A party formerly known for caring about american law.
Teacher: Donald 1+1=2
Donnie: NO ITS LLAMA! 🦙
“The Rudy Giuliani of thirty years ago would have prosecuted the Rudy Giuliani of today.”
That pretty much was the cherry on top of the sundae. Impeach, Indict, HANG!!!
😂🤔 soo true statement
@Djo Life Their downfall in my eyes is the smash and grab they pulled as soon as they got in office.
The Rudy Giuliani of 30 days ago would’ve prosecuted the Rudy Giuliani of today, if he was a Democrat.
Then he has a lot in common with his client in the oval office.
Oh dear, his former personal lawyer ended up in the slammer didn’t he?
Lol. Everyone knows Rudy is a drunk. I love seeing the Trump admin putting him on TV over and over. Hope he sinks them all.
Joe is jealous of Donnie. So unprofessional the way he uses “his” show to bully, humiliate and belittle Donnie. Embarrassing to have to watch. Why does Donnie even bother to come on the show? Joe is a loudmouth, blowhard who loves the sound of his own voice and constantly interrupts and talks over his guests.
@Dess D Same here. I watch because I like most of the panel and guests. Makes my day when he’s off.
@zevi kramer lol. Me too. It must be so comforting to “Sally” to be SO dense she doesn’t even know she’s lost.
He is another shallow person on television, although I like the show I think that they need to curve his tongue a lot more.
Yes ,and apparently , you love your voice too .
Giuliani was NEVER “America’s mayor” – let’s get that straight. All he did is officially replace the MAFIA with an equally corrupt, but much more dangerous croup of people.
Dude, keep calling him “America’s Mayor” because he’s doing America a *huge* favor right now. I’m pretty sure Giuliani was the beginning of the end of Trump’s reign of corruption.
“I’m weighing the alternatives…” Yeah, the alternative facts that is.
The guy who said cut the mic is a buffoon.
Sekeulow: “You don’t have to do anything Rudy.”
Setting him up to be the fall guy. Lol
Bloodling and stupid Hannity swallowing it all in
I can’t stand that man, his face reminds me of a slab of canned meat
Suckalow has no credibility anyway.