Rachel Maddow shares a detail from a House Ways and Means Committee legal document in which a federal whistle-blower is quoted as claiming inappropriate efforts to influence the IRS program responsible for auditing the tax returns of a sitting president.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

House: Whistleblower Alleges Undue Influence On Trump Tax Audit | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC