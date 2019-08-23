Rachel Maddow shares a detail from a House Ways and Means Committee legal document in which a federal whistle-blower is quoted as claiming inappropriate efforts to influence the IRS program responsible for auditing the tax returns of a sitting president.
House: Whistleblower Alleges Undue Influence On Trump Tax Audit | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
Trump’s a criminal who’s hiding a whole lotta bad stuff in those taxes…. congress will have trump’s taxes by the end of this year 2019…
I hope they look into the finances of the next Democrat president, only corrupt politicians get rich
@Maga 4eva2 Yes, and Q is weak, ineffective and LOSING.
@Maga 4eva2 just so you know: Qanon is a hoax/troll started and maintained by a bunch of wannabe hackers at 8chan. So, you eat up lies told by a bunch of kids just for fun. The joke is on you.
Dump is in BIG TROUBLE when it comes to taxes, when you scam the government and the American people out of all that money while screwing over banks, contractors, etc, you really don’t want anyone taking to close of a look!!!!
@Graeme Quinn HOW’S THAT RADIATION OVER IN RUSSIA?
@Tessmage Tessera Are we not all Americans or is politics a team sport?
@Graeme Quinn
“This is a fact stated in Congress”. Ted Cruz stated “green eggs and ham” in Congress. Are green eggs and ham facts too?
@Graeme Quinn Epstein is a senior research psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research, but other than a technologist who doesn’t appear to help with the studies, Epstein is the organization’s only staff member, according to the AIBR website. Epstein is the co-author of a study published by his employer, only the summary of which is available, that claims that biases in Google’s search results may have tilted millions of undecided voters to vote for Clinton in the 2016 election. That was the study Epstein described in his Senate committee testimony, where he didn’t mention that his huge claim is based on monitoring the search results of just 21 undecided voters out of 95 voters for a 2017 white paper. In his submitted testimony, Epstein did provide seven pages of citations—but all of them are papers or op-eds he wrote or co-wrote himself. Only one of them—a 2015 paper in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, about how biased results produced by search engines could have the ability to sway undecided voters—was peer-reviewed. Even that study didn’t demonstrate that this has actually happened. https://slate.com/technology/2019/08/robert-epstein-google-bias-conservative-bogus-trump.html
@Kevin Preston Most of us are Americans. But Trump supporters are traitors.
There enough whistleblowers to form an orchestra at this point and Trump, the chosen one, is the director
His orchestral prowess is indeed, amazing. With a flick of a forefinger and thumb, he has all you Madcows dancing on his strings.
@Pha Q says the q conspiracy nut, who presents allegations with 0 evidence.
How’s pizzagate?
@Pha Q And he has you under his thumb.
@Pha Q He’s more like the Pied Piper… leading you to the deck, just to watch him sink your own ship.
Criminal – Russian Asset – Psychopath
CRAP
That’s what trump is.
Yo-yos Tenbucks …Hahahahaah. You’re a 💩💩💩💩💩💩 agent for C.R.A.P. you rabid lemming. You’ll kiss the Agent Orange’s big blubbery Lard butt.
More like impulsive ignorant selfish bafoon people overestimate Trump and underestimate the people using him but I geuss thats part of the whole plan of the powers that be, when your about to wreck someone’s country or start a war, use a demagogue who can easily be the front man and not be aware what he’s being used for and he’ll take all the blame 😡
I suppose one does not need to blow a whistle unless he saw something that was disturbing. I don’t know about Cmrd Don’s past crimes, but only the lowest form of life betrays his county in the service of a foreign adversary and uses the office of the presidency to run hotel and golf course business.
If you go into politics poor and come out rich, you’re a thief…
*CLINTON*
@Pha Q liar and propagandist
@Pha Q E NATIONAL INTEREST DEC. 7, 2018
The Department of Justice Calls Donald Trump a Felon
All true but I think the prez doesn’t realize or at least didn’t at first and now refuses to admit to any mistake as to save face since he can and his rabid followers will eat it up the real problem are the people using drumpf for thier own ends that’s the only reason he’s made it to where he is and that isn’t showing any signs of letting up
Thanks Rachel, keep it up informing the nation of truth.
😂💕👏👏👏
What happened to Collusion ??
Remember Collusion ??
Oooops
You are seriously delusional. Do you really believe Trump will lose 2020? Prepare yourself for 4 more yrs.
MadCow
I think that pretty much sums it up
@David Council Don’t worry Trump is still under 16 separate investigations it will come out eventually what a corrupt conspiratorial criminal he is.
MORE OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE.
An Impeachable offence.
Kudos to all whistle blowers still functioning in the US federal government.
👏👏👏
👍🏾
While I agree, I suggest wariness in the era of Wikileaks.
Whistleblower who cares about the country, yes. Someone like Snowden who’s currently living across the street from the Kremlin, not a whistleblower: a spy with a damaging agenda
Trump can not release his tax returns because he never filed them.
😂😂😂
Oh how convenient. Unlikely, he’d be penalized.
Hahaha, “QQ” texting slang for whining/crying. Hahaha, QQ all you want Comrade Trumpsky, history will judge you for what you are.
@Graeme Quinn and the comment sections are monitored by the FBI so you may not want to answer the door when you hear the knock later threatening ex-presidents and ex government officials is illegal in America paid Russian Trump trash
@nunya business russian Troll ! Always gives me a laugh comrad!😂😂😂😃😃😃🤣🤣🤣🤣😉🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
@nunya business The attempted coup staged by Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton against Donald Trump has completely destroyed the notion of the “peaceful transition of power” in America.
Never before in the history of the Republic has an outgoing President attempted to sabotage and undermine his successor. Until Barack Obama.
Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton have both damaged the United States in ways the Russians couldn’t even hope to. They have openly assaulted the integrity of our elections. Weaponized the intelligence agencies, the DOJ and the FBI against political opponents. Actively conspired to overthrow the President. Set in motion a series of corrupt activities and cataclysmic events that have eviscerated the character of America for the last three years.
In the process, Obama is the destroyer of the very notion of the peaceful transition of power. His criminal activities to undermine the Trump Presidency amount to sedition, abuse of power, abrogation of civil rights, waging an effective coup d’etat against the constitution and amount to treason.
just today a report states trump over valued the price of 2 of his golf courses in scotland by about 160 million dollars. they say thats a crime. so that also makes the request for tax returns valid
The same people that wonder how Trump got to where he is. Are the same ones that keep enabling him
PELOSI, CRUZ, ROMNEY, MCCONNELL, BARR, etc…..
@Cornell Waters – How is Speaker Pelosi enabling trump? Only 126 House Democrats are in favor of Impeachment. Do the math!
Donald J Trump will 100% go to prison for life, and Trump Jr. Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner will spend many decades in prison, perhaps even the rest of their lives!.
@T H By the looks of it the 1st case of Epstein is now being investigated!. But this is about Trump and the Trump Mafia. MARK MY WORD Trump WILL go to prison for life !, and i know that Trump’s 3 oldest children and Jared Kushner are facing decades in prison!
You guys have been watching way too much MadCow🤪
We are some who have read the Mueller report, we are some who have some insight to what is going on in SDNY and we are some who knows what happens when you break the law, or even worse try to coverup crimes and obstruct justice. Everyone knows Trump’s will be going to prison for the rest of his/their lives, including himself even despite his unhinged and constant puke about FAKE News !
Simply deport them. Where is the investigation on the DRUMPH link to HITLER? Why has no investigative journalist (left or right) had the guts to take a serious look?
@Alton Lee The Trump’s would love to be deported to Russia….No they will rot in prison for decades!
they hoping for this not to blow up before 2020.
WE NEED MORE WHISTELBLOWERS . STAY FEARLESS
Fearless to millennials is sending a tweet
This coddling behaviour is infuriating. Whoever violates the law should go to jail _immediately._ Enough with giving 2nd and 3rd chances!
but you forget. this is 70 something year old white Republican , self proclaimed Nationalist.
The way forward is having more whistleblowers coming forward and indicting all of Trump’s cronies.
Trump is still an un-indicted co-conspirator and should be prosecuted asap!
QQ is exactly what Trump will be doing when he gets voted into a prison cell in 2020. Q_Q. Also, Mnuchin should get prison for BLATANTLY obstructing justice.
So should Moscow Mitch.
And Billy Barr.
Lock mnuchin up until he hands over trump’s tax returns.
J Lavem ……….That would certainly get his attention!
There must be some really bad stuff in there or they wouldn’t be spending so much money on lawyers to hide them.
or they are simply trying to waste their time and make them look stupid when they are obtained.
@Mark Jacobs logic is lost on you huh he just explained to you how they could’ve already given a nothing burger if that’s what it was but they are spending valuable time and money which drumpf loves more than anything to keep preying eyes away from taxes that every previous president released without hesitation.
Just another day in the Trump criminal Enterprise