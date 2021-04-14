How Biden’s Presidency Is Giving Hope To Progressives | Morning Joe | MSNBC

April 14, 2021

 

Anand Giridharadas writes in The Atlantic on how President Biden's time in office so far is giving hope to progressives. Giridharadas and Kimberly Atkins join Morning Joe to discuss. Aired on 04/14/2021.
40 Comments on "How Biden’s Presidency Is Giving Hope To Progressives | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Nicole Michel | April 14, 2021 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    Give 30m likes.

  2. Jelly Bean2021 | April 14, 2021 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    Biden is “Going Big” before he goes home! Good! Let’s get stuff done instead of talking everything to death then doing nothing.

  3. Carol Cisko | April 14, 2021 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    MAN , MOVEMENT AND MOMENTl…..love it

  4. Elena Latici | April 14, 2021 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    The RFK sculpture in the background is very interesting. As someone who worked on his campaign in Boston when I was in college and who was shattered by his assassination, I think a message of sorts is being conveyed. Bobby Kennedy in 1968 was the most Progressive candidate we’d ever had. He was also empathic, informed and enlightened about the plight of Black people in the country. When the train carried him back East from LA, the tracks were lined mile after mile after mile with mourning Black citizens. Those same people, and I would guess many of their children who’ve been told about RFK and what he stood for, look at pictures of Biden in the Oval Office, see that sculpture and, even if only subconsciously, understand that Biden gets it. He was young too when we lost RFK.

  5. Linda Walker | April 14, 2021 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Love Anand Giriharadas! Always insightful.

  6. Color Me Brave | April 14, 2021 at 12:40 PM | Reply

    I confess I was one who didn’t expect much from him. Boy was I wrong.

    • Julie Gaffney | April 14, 2021 at 3:03 PM | Reply

      @Jock Young also he has nothing to lose. This will be his last job so he’s working on a legacy.

    • missusri | April 14, 2021 at 5:00 PM | Reply

      Outwardly religious and progressive President. Yes….I can accept that.
      I wholehearted love President Biden; and my whole gang of relatives are all behind me.

    • missusri | April 14, 2021 at 5:46 PM | Reply

      @tommy john john The border is not open; you must be earn more 150,000 not have gotten the Economic Dev. Impact money from this administration. you must also too young to get the Covid 19 shot. ….and you must also not follow his Covid 19 restrictions to protect yourself.

    • B Bodziak | April 14, 2021 at 7:20 PM | Reply

      @Julie Gaffney I, of course, do not know Biden personally, but I don’t get the impression that Biden makes ego- based decisions — It could just be the contrast when comparing Biden’s ego to the previous ego in the WH.

    • tommy john john | April 14, 2021 at 7:36 PM | Reply

      @Sherrie Ludwig Sure I would, what has he accomplished with 17 Executive Orders? You tell me, I will accept,believe and Understand.

  7. James Thomas | April 14, 2021 at 1:30 PM | Reply

    It’s taken a virus to help cure a virus within USA society. So much work still to be done.

  8. Tony Milby | April 14, 2021 at 1:35 PM | Reply

    I must be a progressive cause I don’t want to go back to the 1960’s or the 50’s. I want to move on from that! I want to live to see how far and how much our country can achieve! Hopefully I’ll live long enough to see our country come together and take care of our soldiers, children and older people! God and Republicans, willing

  9. Katherine McLoughlin | April 14, 2021 at 1:59 PM | Reply

    Biden has wisdom, experience and he’s often been underestimated…

    • B Bodziak | April 14, 2021 at 7:30 PM | Reply

      I’m not downplaying nor ignoring what Biden is getting done. However, if Biden did absolutely nothing, his administration would be an improvement over the last. I, honestly, had zero expectations for 2021-2024 when I voted for Biden; Trump supporters are right when they say many people didn’t vote for Biden in 2020 because they liked him as much as they voted against Trump.

    • Ts s | April 14, 2021 at 9:18 PM | Reply

      Biden is alot smarter then people give him credit for. He grew up with a speech impediment, which led to people treating him like he was stupid…he learned to use it to his advantage.

  10. TheViewFromUpHere | April 14, 2021 at 2:15 PM | Reply

    Biden as VP saw the treasonous anti-American actions of the Republican party first hand.

  11. Tofaeono Misãtauveve Hollywood | April 14, 2021 at 2:49 PM | Reply

    Biden is way normal better than the Twitter president guy!!!!

  12. Vulpeculae | April 14, 2021 at 3:21 PM | Reply

    The analysis is not correct. Biden was never “moderate”, he was a “man of the people”. The people in the 70′ and 80’s were moderate trending conservative and so was Biden. Now, the people demand action and so Biden recognizes that and leads in that direction. Also, a progressive in the US is a moderate or even conservative everywhere else.

  13. Jonathan Sterling | April 14, 2021 at 4:02 PM | Reply

    How the Catholic Church is giving hope to marriage…
    😊😂😍

  14. Noreligion2 | April 14, 2021 at 4:28 PM | Reply

    Anand is absolutely correct when he says that this change goes back to 81. The idea that government was the enemy and the corporations were the “good guys” is what “The Senile One” did to America.

  15. Gulam Muhammed Al Kibria | April 14, 2021 at 5:38 PM | Reply

    I am from Bangladesh, I like the rickshaw in the background of the guest!

  16. misterjag | April 14, 2021 at 8:02 PM | Reply

    Years of polarization and gridlock have led to big backlog in pressing issues that need to be addressed.

  17. Gretta girl | April 14, 2021 at 8:30 PM | Reply

    Thank you, Mika et al, for a great show with no one interrupting your guest, Anand. Refreshing to get to hear the guests without someone interrupting them!!

  18. Florida Guy | April 14, 2021 at 8:35 PM | Reply

    I think these folks are counting their chickens before they hatch.

  19. Richard Taylor | April 14, 2021 at 9:28 PM | Reply

    I’m not sure when or if I will ever be able to pronounce his name, but, he is one of the few folk who espouse on political tv, enough that I hear him at times, with whom I agree with everything he says , each time. There are a few others out there but I sure hope this guy’s messages get throughout. Hes with The Atlantic? That makes sense

  20. Jessup Catalaro | April 14, 2021 at 9:53 PM | Reply

    LOL ALL OF YOU ARE FUNNY. ALMOST PUKED I LAUGHED SO HARD.

