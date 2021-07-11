Public Health Physician, Dr. Chris Pernell speaks about the dangers of the new Delta variant and, says, “this variant is doing anything and everything that it can to outsmart what we now know to be true.” » Subscribe to MSNBC:
How Deadly Is The Delta Variant And How Is The U.S. Closing The Racial Vaccine Gap?
27 comments
Pfizer is not in it for profit
What are long therm effect?
Death.
Eugenics
If the pandemic was a star wars movie it would be Covid: The Delta Strikes Back haha
Next up Return of the Jab!!
Breaking down myths and facts on MSNBS huh? That won’t happen.
Flat Earthers = Covid deniers.
@jeck jeck
Covidiot.
The earth isn’t flat.
MSNBC spews lies and deceit. Others have to be figuring this out.
@M Smithy Others are figuring it out, just not the loyal viewers who think the nonsense makes sense because they do as their told and call everything that makes sense, nonsense.
Don’t miss the next episode…the Zeta Reticula variant, 2022
if I were a Pfizer or Moderna CEO, I would ensure that every booster would leave at least one new variant unprotected so that it spreads and creates the need for another booster. Trust me on this. Without investigation, they will create their own viruses just like antivirus software does. Thanks.
Well we have been in the end of times since 1901 we are getting near the finish line and it appears we’re in Tribulation and near the end of it. We haven’t really heard the trumpets yet unless that could mean something else.
The greatest tyrannies are always perpetuated in the name of the noblest causes.
Thomas Paine
Waiting for Gamma variant myself …
Those who know the science including vaccine designers are saying that the shots will cause genocide. Why is this not being shown?
I think we’re screwed long term. And choice/freedom seems to be our downfall.
Uhh… the graphic at 5:34 is utterly meaningless without comparing the numbers to the racial composition of the US. C’mon you’re being deliberately misleading MSNBC!
Imagine a virus so deadly you have to take a test to know if you have it
And then Imagine a “vaccine” so desired, you have to be persuaded, threatened, fired, bribed and stalked to take it
The Covid “vaccine” has never been approved, it’s been authorized, an emergency authorization which puts it in the category of a medical experiment. (I personally don’t take any experiments)
On December 11, 2020, the FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. On December 18, 2020, the FDA issued an EUA for the use of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine. And on February 27, 2021 the FDA issued an EUA for the use of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine. The issuance of an EUA is different than an FDA approval (licensure) of a vaccine.
“The Vax was Not brought in for Covid, Covid was brought in for the vax. Once you realize that, everything else makes sense” – Dr Reiner Fuellmich. Attorney for Covid Crimes Against Humanity.
“There is no question that there will be a challenge the coming administration in the arena of infectious diseases both chronic infectious diseases in the sense of already ongoing disease and we have certainly a large burden of that, but also there will be a surprise outbreak.” – Anthony Fauci, 2017 at Georgetown University
The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation hosted Event 201, a high-level pandemic exercise on October 18, 2019, in New York, NY.
I thought if someone said. “My body” “MY choice”.
Bwahahaaha
Just imagine the government controlling you
TALK ABOUT THE WOMEN IN WISCONSIN WHO ARE ALL SUFFERING FROM NEUROLOGICAL DISORDERS AS A RESULT OF THEIR VACCINATION