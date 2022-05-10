Recent Post
69 comments
Casey didn’t escape … he was released … there’s no reason to use any extra security on him. Spend your money on checking out WTF your guards are up to.
@Jon Dough How did he escape? if you can answer that you may come close to understanding the point of Sue’s comment. Maybe.
@Mike Z LOL! That was EPIC, my friend! Beautiful!
@Mike Z *DID SHE FORCE HIM TO ESCAPE? DID HE TRY TO GO BACK TO THE JAIL AFTER THE FACT?…🤔*
Yeah like bringing contraband into prisons lol
“See something and Do something ” – James, Indiana (Manager of the car wash who helped to catch them with help of his security cam footage)
Yeah he will get 2 million dollars .
@Maurixio Garcia Sanchez The reward was like $25k last I checked. I mean, not nothing by any means but I doubt he gets $2 million unless he turns it into a screenplay or something. Doubt it. Dude manages a car wash.
TRUTHhttps://youtu.be/kGvVRLimirk
❤️✌🏻
Good to see they are in custody. It’s weird that the woman was alone with the inmate when they escaped. It would seem when transferring an inmate that two officers would be there? My father was a corrections officer for 10 years. They were all about the best safety in everything.
She wasn’t “transferring” him. She was breaking him out.
Ouch
@Ann Anderson u think?🤔🤕
It’s a difficult situation because she was the boss. So I guess the person she told she was taking Casey out, didn’t feel in a position to argue with her, even though she was breaking protocol. It’s a sad end, and has ultimately cost Vicky her life. I guess she couldn’t come back and face her family, and end up in jail. It’s a sad end to this story. Thank goodness nobody else was hurt by Casey. 🙏
Good work but a mistake may have been made in any decision not to take them down just “before” they entered their vehicle. If no eye witness to the shooting, hopefully a mistake will not be made in Checking for powder burns on the hands of both suspects before and during transport to a medical facility❗
This is very hard to for me to show ANY sympathy for this 👮🏼♀️ officer. She chose to cross a line that should NEVER be crossed.
Keep Some emphaty for her loved ones
@dublinjazz1 l
Ok
Crime is crime she doesn’t get any excuses because there would be none for the Latina correctional officer who decided to let out a ms 13 member or the blk correctional officer who decides to free a member of the bloods or crips she freed a murderer game over no excuses no “ I feel sorry”
She made a choice to aid in the escape of Mr. White (now her husband), she also made the choice to follow through with her plan after they left the prison. She made the choice to take her life instead of facing the consequences. An investigation needs to be done at that jail. This didn’t just happen. She knew the weakness in that particular system and exploited them in her favor. Clearly things must change in order for this to not happen again.
@judy murray I guess they decided they were married…lol
Her husband ? She married him??? How???
They got married?
@aaron singer Nobody married them without informing cops with marriage license. Or from a faith based church would not marry them. Her ex husband had died from Parkinsons.
Exactly she took full Advantage of the system she knew exactly what she was doing. No excuses I don’t feel sorry for these criminals sorry and she’s a coward you break the law and then take yourself out because you don’t wanna face the consequences how many people did she lock up how many people did she escort to jail facing 30 or 40 years?? She watched people go to prison but couldn’t face the noise herself.
Why was a woman deputy escorting a male prisoner? Why was there only one officer escorting him? All of these actions go against standard practices. Hopefully this facility will review their policies.
She sent everyone else to do a job knowing that that was short staffed, she lied saying that was taking him to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation. From what was said in early reports.
Equal rights and quotas. That’s why. Like the woman guard in MD who sued to work at the maximum security prison, then was brutally raped. Then sued again because she wasn’t protected in such a dangerous situation. Last I heard she was a captain still working for MDs DoC.
She couldn’t face the people she left behind.
I’m pretty sure she couldn’t face the possibility of being sent to prison for a lengthy period either.
Cops don’t do well in prison. That might have a little something to do with it.
@dublinjazz1 more like having the whole nation knowing who you are. And having to stare at cameras knowing how many people are looking back.
I’m sorry she killed herself. Maybe he did care about her. He didn’t have to call her his wife. Maybe he wants her money.
Tell the truth, y’all dropped the ball several times and if Evansville pd would’ve taken the car wash owner’s tip more seriously they would’ve been caught a 6 days ago! He deserves the reward money!!
There was a tip?
Even if the car wash owner did not give them the information they still would be caught. Someone lived the whole life to retire just to kill themselves over a wicked and evil man. I think she knew she messed up when she saw the authorities coming. Her life would have been over anyway.
@Titansfan08 Yes, dude was watching their car in his car wash for days. Called the cops they did nothing, then came back, then did nothing again… and so it goes on and on… Great Dude for being inquisitive …and Great police work.🙄 Then you have these clowns on CNN taking ALL the credit.😤
@mark adams but he did give the tip, and they ignored it. so your point, while valid, is moot. Now he deserves any reward they had posted for tips leading to the capture. Such is the deal, or the populace will stop trusting the law to follow through. We already don’t trust them in our parks, at family gatherings, in our homes. They want to win, they could care less who they have to silence or hold out on.
@Spidey Whiplash yes I looked into it after I read that comment crazy he reported it Wednesday and nothing was done until Monday they literally were chilling all week I thought they would’ve been heading to Mexico it’s like they knew they would get caught and were in some weird honeymoon
She made a deadly decision when she got involved with that monster criminal.
Takes one to know one
For that D.
What a disappointment, I was hoping they’d at least give the Feds a run for their money. Staying in a hotel? How stupid can you get? Dude’s gonna spend the rest of life knowing he was gifted a once-in-a-lifetime chance at freedom….and he blew it.
Cooper asked Marshall Hunt about the tip that led them to the fugitives and Hunt immediately wet into a long monologue about the awesome detection and tracking by the federal and state agencies in finding the suspects, not even mentioning the tipoff that got them started.
The feds couldn’t find them for 10 DAYS & the car wash attendant noticed them immediately. Embarrassing. You’d think they’d be used to it.
The manager at carwash did it. Local police came said truck wasn’t stolen and left. Manager called tow company then, Marshalls contacted him. The manager deserves credit!!
Exactly he just pissed me off
@DJ Holliday Yeah, we also wanna know how much all 10 of the various law enforcement agencies spent on travel, motels, meals, coffee, DONUTS, escort services, etc. compared to 1 guy at the car wash. And he’ll probably somehow get screwed out of the reward, while dozens of agents will be honored with bonuses and nice plaques.
Well said! Law enforcement is always taking credit for others due diligence!
When the jailer falls in love with the inmate, it never ends well.
Yeah look at what happened when the nation fell in love with trump
Because jailers obviously have nothing to lose!!…they are down, not afraid of falling.
It happens all the time; you’d be surprised
Vicky White has died from her self-inflicted gunshot wound. It’s sad that she threw her life away for a murderer.
I feel for her Mom and friends left behind bewildered by her actions.
Hope they get CSI to chk if she shot the gun!
@Spicy Irwin I hope her beloved fur baby is well taken care of!!
@Spicy Irwin what about her dog??
Its funny how the US-Marshal are taking credits for locating them. While in reality it was the Manager of the car-wash James, who discovered their car first and called the cops. But when the US-Marshals arrived, they briefly checked the cars license plate and left. But the manager still didn’t give up. Next he started watching the surveillance video from the parking-lot, and that’s where he saw the male fugitive walking next to the same car. So he called the US-Marshals yet again, and that’s how the whole car chase began. (New Updates: The female fugitive has just died in hospital, possibly from the self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.)
I thought the same thing!! Typical of how they do sh*t.
James called local police they came briefly then said truck not reported stolen. So, James called tow company later Marshalls contacted James. He deserves award!!
She is just a fool in the name of love how can you destroy yourself like this
Threw her life away, her retirement, the trust of her co-workers, the love of her family and friends, over a murderer. I’m gonna be nice and just say that was a bad decision.
She wasn’t doing the world any favors saving Casey. There are so many good men in the world struggling that deserve saving, love, and commitment and she gave all that to a killer? Sorry but bye Vicky
I dont believe her loving patents Will stop loving her.Remember we All do mistakes.Forgive and be forgiven
My heart goes out to Vickie’s poor Mother 😭🙏
One day after Mother’s Day…
Oh how heartbreaking for her poor Mother 😭
My deepest sympathies and prayers to her poor Mother 🙏🙏🙏
