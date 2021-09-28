‘How many people have to die?’: Calls for Kenney to resign over handing of COVID-19

Political analyst Duane Bratt says he doesn't know 'how the party can survive' as Alta. Premier Jason Kenney comes under fierce criticism.
73 comments
Oh shut up already
Username checks out
@Void Cheque Username checks out lmfao
Screw CTV’s crappy reporting
Go away
@Cat in the Hat Not an argument
@Gloth Sang Not an argument, must be a Liberal. My bribe from the Liberals never arrived in the mail, I must of been at work!
@Cat in the Hat
Cat in the Hat was banned by your own kind. Apparently it was racist or something?
Stay inside. Stay safe. Don’t vote please.
Truth hurts….eh
How can i listen to that “health” expert? He’s just as fat as me
That health expert is actually a political analyst.
This will not end well.
80% of ICU Covid patients are OBESE. This is a pandemic of the obese and the unhealthy.
@Ex EddieB
Yep, they knew who to target, at the beginning.
@Ex EddieB Factual
This will not end well.
They are playing games …you can not use ” Death ” or death per 100,000
this does not discount … age , subject on other meds ( eq anti depression ) , drug and alcohol history .. extreme child depression ( lock downs ) …ect ect ecf
Never ending story hahaha Hahaha Hahaha hahaha
Two weeks to flatten…
@Fizzyx13 The doctors wrote the prescription. It’s too bad that so many didn’t listen.
@Cat in the Hat It is too bad you are allergic to facts and scientific data.
Laugh Riot,,,
Thx.
The bullsh!t never ends.
@file,hype,exe Is not responding lol the more you comply, the more restrictions are placed.
@file,hype,exe Is not responding
@file,hype,exe Is not responding fully vaxxed and probably still scared of covid, aren’t you? brainless husk
@file,hype,exe Is not responding Go back to playing your video games, kid… you’re clueless
@Ron Smith yea one im not a kid and two ur delusional if u believe the vaccines are dangerous
Health experts that are Obese? Ok.
@Baaliwood lol that is such a silly thing to say. Maybe right now its not affecting you, how many cigs do you smoke? And for how many years? Maybe in another 5 years you could have lung cancer, its just not an issue today.
Its your choice to be a smoker, but if you get covid smoking will absolutely be a underlying health condition just like being obese.
@Benny Pickerel I had covid, I was fine. I’m 42, smoked for 26 years now.
@Baaliwood that wasn’t my point. ( glad you’re fine btw) My point is that is a underlying health issue.
How many a day again? Of course you understand that is a big part of it. My dad smoked export A green for about the same amount of time ( at least half pack a day) until his heart attack, which made him stop smoking.
If you smoked 2 a day is different than a pack, but either way I wouldn’t ever be convinced its not affecting your insides at all.
@Baaliwood I actually have to disagree with your statement, regarding being fat not being the same thing as smoking. You have to compare them fairly. For example let’s say you’re 10 lbs over weight, compare that to smoking 1 cigarette every two days; or being 500 lbs overweight and smoking 3 packs a day. These are arbitrary numbers as I clearly haven’t done a study on it, lol, but you get my point, right? If you smoke like 2 cigarettes a day, you can’t compare that to a 350 lbs, obese person.
Doug ford needs to be mandated to a treadmill for at least 30 minutes a day.
Like most Canadians
So does Kenney.
Time to send that carpetbagger back to Ontario.
Ford is doing better job than kenney
Out side in public view of pretestors
I hope everyone enjoyed the best summer ever, because winter is going to be dumpster juice.
Dumpster juice? What’s that?
@Glenn Beadshaw Liberal Gaterade
@Travis Ambler was it the last
@Joseph Robi
Who knows beyond the now.
@Cat in the Hat Anti vaxxers and anti COVID vaxxers are not the same thing.
He’ll try to bluster through it & blame every one else
SHOCKING! Another government employee advocating for more government power on a government subsidized channel.
Sooo true LOL
I’m shocked.
Civil unrest time? Can we finally dust off the pitchforks, Albertans?
yeah, big pharma runs Canada
Randy Marsh I have been advocating for using Guillotines for over a year now. But at this rate, I am so impatient, I’ll settle for shovels, rakes and my whipper snipper. When I think of it, I picture it in my mind, like from the old movie. The villagers that advanced on the Castle, to destroy the Frankenstein Monster. They carried whatever they had, with torches burning. Torches! Oh Yeah! Burn Baby Burn! I want to hear them Scream.
Pitchforks, I’m in.
@Hardrock hahahaha i picture the same thing. LFG!!!!!
@Hardrock whipper snipper vibrating gently in hand. yes! I can see it too! yours is a gift that cannot be wasted!
How about a fast food mandate ? A lot of obese health experts.
@markus warner don’t kid your self Canada is extremely over weight
McDonalds kills more in a year than Covid could ever dream of doing.
Every health “expert” I’ve seen seems to be experiencing obesity
@Baaliwood every day I see them here in Calgary, every day.
@Joe Struthers If only viruses could dream. McDonald’s uses Monitor a deadly pesticide on their potatoes, which never off gases. Check it out.
They know the number. Nice and neat.
These politicians are bought and paid for………I wonder what Kenneys’ price was! Living in another country!
1 billion
Most the politicians have family everyone has a price higher then money. They corruptible like any other human.
Just two years to flatten the curve.
2 years will become 5 years in just as little as 3 years. Do you like my math class?
Yeah and a bit more…
2 decades.
I bet MASSIVE protests are coming to Alberta!
2 weeks to flatten the curve…
Near as I can tell, the emergency that Kenny sees are the screams for his resignation, because he already made it clear how he felt about covid deaths with that facebook appearance.
“Hypocrisy so thick you can’t even cut it with a knife.” Jason Kenny.