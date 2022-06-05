Recent Post
21 comments
Here come the excuses. Now that you can’t blame your predecessor anymore, you have to blame someone other than person who is truly at fault. Funny you never asked the question during the previous administration.
When trump voters was mad at lindsey graham for approving Biden judges . They didn’t seem to know the court cases , ruling or even the judges names but was simply mad at Lindsey cause it’s democrat judges … TRIBALISM
Democrats motto
“It’s not going to lick itself”
You forgot to put down the border On your list
I used to wonder why Jimmy Carter was known as the least popular president in modern history. Now I am beginning to understand how that happens.
Enough to create the crisis
That’s what I want to know!!!!
AMERICA IS IN A CRISIS AND WE NEED SOME REMEDIES!
Indeed VOTE the whole GOP out and put Trump and his cronies all behind bars in one cell 😠🙏🙏
Vote Trump
Not enough to rewrite the Constitution
Is there a more generalized question? The POTUS enforces the laws enacted by Congress. If it isn’t the law, he doesn’t do a DAMN THING.
Any president that is able to be untrenched from an apparently unsurmountable problem can only do so with the help of the Market Forces that own the top PR companies , media , banking , and investment community . In doing so they will require some deal making for the future and that can come in many forms .
“FOR OVER 45 YEARS I HAVE KICKED THE CAN DOWN THE ROAD. LOOK AT ME, I’M A NEW PERSON. I’M FILLED WITH WISDOM, LOVE, AND YES I STILL HAVE ITCHY FINGERS. THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING ME AND FOR GIVING ME ALL THE POWER I NEED. ASK YOURSELVES, ARE YOU BETTER OFF TODAY THAN SIXTEEN MONTHS AGO, WAIT, WAIT, WAIT, DON’T ANSWER THAT. JUST BE HAPPY AND ENJOY THE RIDE”, JOE.
These problems or Issues need cognitional approval and oversight So coth the House and Senate try to work together to attain a understanding befofe this is passed or moved forward
so to say The president cannot do this alone .
It depends upon the President. The one we have now isn’t one. He’s as poor of a leader as we’ve ever had in this country. Sadly, his VP is even weaker. There is a reason he was rejected three previous times in runs for the potus.
He has the power to destroy our economy and our country. Why can’t he fix what he has done? Undoing a few stupid executive orders would help.
It seems irrevocable today within the congress however timeliness is mandatory how much can be done by which means and procedures will need to be used for public relations t0 successfully pass anything ?
Literally none of this happened unser trump. This is EMBARRASSING
“if you don’t win the superbowl…. You fire the coach, duh!”