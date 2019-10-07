How new initiatives help the homeless cast their ballot

Elections Canada wants to ensure that homeless populations, who are often left out, are able to cast a ballot. Molly Thomas explains.
Hopefully they have access to anything but msm sway pimps
Are you interested in showing up on some jobsites to help construct homes built with love to make homeless and starvation a thing ideally only read about in history books?
Let’s open source the elements of empathy, via Habitat For Humanity and other innovative ways to make sure enough housing solutions get built in a most timely manner. It’s not a impossible goal to score, if we try as Team Canada can.
Uh Oh.
If you’re too mentally challenged to vote then not sure why we bother helping them to vote.
because they need all the votes they can get. That’s why they’re trying to let 16 year olds vote. A little girl said to me I should be able to vote. I said why what would you know about politics. She told me they teach it to her and school. I said yeah then you should know all you need to know about the one side of things.
Even you can overcome narcissism enabled projection though, right?
@Candy Bergauer They are the leaders of tomorrow though, right? Why not help them to be the best they can be? They can do so with most logical caring guidance, with miles of empathy.
@Candy Bergauer cant old dogs be taught new tricks? Many actually can, they do appreciate being allowed to be immortalized by their arts and sciences. Want to help lead tomorrows leaders by best examples? You entirely CAN do that, you know that right? Never be above apology, as it shows maturity to admit when previously being wrong about some things. We CAN do more, than we do.
More Liberal votes ♥️
LOVE THIS ♡♡♡
I wonder if this includes all the irregular illegals that walked across our border. You know the ones that brought in more guns and drugs and child trafficking. Do you think they’ll be able to vote because of this?
Homeless Canadians sleep in the streets. The bellhop RCMP carry illegals bags across the border. We drive them to hotels. While literally steps away Canadians sleep in the streets?
Maybe someone should explain that to each homeless person – this Trudeau government thinks you’re worthless…
Jay Chapman exactly, this is absolutely disgusting
So now you just have to live in the neighbourhood to get to vote? No proof of citizenship at all not even someone vouching you are a citizen? Something fishy….
oh now they care about the homeless
Wow, the Libs must really be getting desperate.
Hal Lives if you don’t think a homeless veteran that’s a Canadian citizen shouldn’t be allowed to cast a vote you’re what’s wrong with this country..
Every vote counts.
To make sure they are citizens , they should use their fingerprints and ship it to RCMP.
Because every vote counts at voting time right? Any other time they’re ignored.
This has to be the most brazen disgusting assault on democracy. This will not stand.
Hopefully they won’t be voting for the liberals if they know about illegal refugees claiming asylum and getting put up in hotels while they are forced out of their shelters onto the streets to freeze because of all these illegal immigrants overcrowding the social system.
No citizenship,no vote.
Ironic how the Liberals created all these new tents cities and now they want the homeless to Vote for Trudeau? LOL