How New Orleans’ levees are holding up against Hurricane Ida | Just the FAQs

Hurricane Ida is the strongest storm to hit Louisiana in 160 years. Here's how the levees built after Katrina are holding up against the storm. RELATED:
NEW ORLEANS — After slamming into Louisiana's coast as a Category 4 storm Sunday, Ida has been downgraded to a tropical storm Monday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Ida has been blamed for at least one death. Late Sunday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed a storm-related death but released few details, adding that deputies responded to a home in Prairieville, Louisiana, on a report of someone injured by a fallen tree.
The person, who was not identified, was pronounced dead. Prairieville is between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, and Ida's eye appeared to have passed close by, according to radar images.
36 comments
Thank you for that fine forensic analysis, Mr. Bodine.
All it takes is a webcam and a internet connection to be an expert in 2021.
14 billion for concrete and dirt slopes.
And lot’s of government contracts getting everybody rich. At least half of the money spent was probably waste, but hey, they’re working for now.
waited 2 minutes for “so far they’re doing what they’re supposed to do.”
Great thanks.
I read your comment before watching the video. time saved 1 minute and 56 seconds. Thank you.
You’re supposed to put a spoiler alert!
@Octonoozle sorry 🙁
If it keeps on rainin’, levee’s goin’ to break
If it keeps on rainin’, levee’s goin’ to break
When the levee breaks, I’ll have no place to stay.
Mean old levee taught me to weep and moan
Led Zeppelin
So.. I watched a full video for an old dude in an ugly room to read the title with zero explanation or visual details. FAIL.
They built a water pump, one of the largest in the world, in New Orleans, where is that?
Drove my Chevy to the levee but George Bush hates black people.
The strongest storm to hit Louisiana in 160 years? Why does everyone keep forgetting that Laura hit Louisiana last year with the same strength?
Because fear sells…
Right
I think Laura hit a little further west and so the concern over new Orleans flooding want as prominent.
Fear does sell, even more when it is justified fear. The two strongest storms in back to back years should make people fearful of continued global warming impacts as predictions are coming true with these storms and the future predictions are for storms to get worse and still more frequent.
@Jack Blakely Yeah Laura hit SW LA while this one hit SE LA. But it still hit LA. So my point still stands.
@Golly yes your point stands, I was just trying to add some detail that may explain why Laura want as “interesting”
Perhaps humans should just not build cities in areas prone to natural disasters, which is…
NOWHERE.
We were founded in 1718 at a time humans had no geographical knowledge like ours
It was the best decision for France at the time to place New Orleans “Nouvelle-orléans” where it was at the time
To guard France”s southern Territory and close off the British from advancing into the west, and to connect New France to French Caribbean colonies like St.Dominique “Now Haiti”
If yurt really interested in New Orleans Geographical history and the real reasons why it was built here
I suggest you read works by New Orleanian Richard Campanella
He is a brilliant professor that writes eloquently on this subject
So please, consider New Orleans Position as a product and outcome of Colonial History, Power and control
That’s just your opinion, people want to live where they want to live, it’s called freedom, you run your own life your not qualified to run other peoples life’s!
Our governor seems to have short term memory loss about Hurricane Laura last year…..which hit like a giant pressure washer and caused far more widespread damage. New Orleans is also geographically in the depressure of a saucer, not a bowl lol (just imagine driving down the edge of the bowl……terrifying) but I’m glad we didn’t repeat history. But Laplace and parishes south by barataria I’m still praying for.
maybe, and this is a big one here. Don’t build and live in a place under sea level youre welcome
Support Legislation in the USA to END COURT ORDERED RAPE
Literally nothing of value in this video. B-roll footage and some guy speaking in generalities.
Sending prayers. THIS IS AWFUL. NO POWER FOR MONTHS.
They were warned! These people stayed? Why?
Did he say $1,400 was put into building new levees? That doesn’t seem like nearly enough money
“According to the governor” whats he a scientist / weatherman hows he know that?
Kudos to Corp of engineers.