How New Orleans’ levees are holding up against Hurricane Ida | Just the FAQs

NEW ORLEANS — After slamming into Louisiana's coast as a Category 4 storm Sunday, Ida has been downgraded to a tropical storm Monday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Ida has been blamed for at least one death. Late Sunday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed a storm-related death but released few details, adding that deputies responded to a home in Prairieville, Louisiana, on a report of someone injured by a fallen tree.

The person, who was not identified, was pronounced dead. Prairieville is between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, and Ida's eye appeared to have passed close by, according to radar images.

