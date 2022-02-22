How rich is Trump, really? February 22, 2022 88 comments Tagged with cnn, Happening Now, latest News Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
How much of Trump’s wealth is a fantasy? – Chris
Trump is not rich .. his worth was about 2B before being President and lost 1B during 4 years of his presidency for destroying radical liberal hypocrites.
Nothing to compare to Elon Musk mask or Jeff Bezos… so Trump cannot be considered rich
@kay armstrong No that is not why they stopped lying on air. After parading Rottenhouse on air about who he’s going to sue, and the new “advocacy group” his ilk is forming, and supposedly going to “hold journalists accountable in court”, FAUX News should be very scared.
What is this that Durham is doing? I don’t know what “indite” is, exactly. But it’s more than obvious you are deeply imbedded in CULT45. If you would bother to read the Durham report, you would see that what your propaganda network is screeching on about is absolutely false. But, after having dealt with you before, I am very confident you won’t bother and instead will continue drinking the Kool-aid.
One must really have to wonder just how inept or corrupt the IRS is when a person who claims to be worth more than 10 billion dollars gets a 70 million dollar refund.
@Luan Nguyen how rich are you? 🤣
👉👉👉I would respect him, his richness, if he could use PREPROGRAMMED ELECTRONIC VOTING MACHINES for the next election…
ELECTRONIC Voting Machine:
Easy to rig…
Easy to bag people’s trust if used wisely…
Impossible to prove infront of a jury…
ELECTRONIC Voting Machines: Dictator’s Choice
If his debt is bigger than anything. He is worth less than a bang up used car.
@Rick Eshbach Bla bla bla Trump bla bla bla and more Trump.
@Rick Eshbach FJB and his Entire administration.
Team Biden. Whom we 81 million support. Losers.
Wow, man. So profound…
If he is as rich as he claims.
Why does he need loans and donations?
@Charles Peak Jr Deutsch Bank cut him off.
He has to repay $200 million this year.
If he doesn’t have the money to repay, then the Bank will take his assets to the value of the loan.
@Gerard Flynn Thanks for the information, Mr. Flynn. I still think Trump is in major collusion with the Oligarchs and the Saudis. Just my opinion, but I think some people would agree with me.
Very good question as the con man in chief is back at his old tricks of conning.
@Harsh Jain That was my point. You’re the one who claimed if you had legs you would have no use for a bicycle.
If someone is really rich, she/he doesn’t need to tell it to the public from time to time. Only liars and cheaters do that.
@Maria Rivera Trump is the best
Seriously? It’s all you people have been concerned with during his entire presidency. Now you get your answer and you shame him for it?! Lmao you leftist ppl are among the dumbest, most incompetent ppl I’ve ever been unfortunate enough to have to endure.
@Luan Nguyen THANK YOU! Trump is a blip compared to others. Just another bit of proof that ppl are blinded by the hatred of a man who came in showed up the entire establishment. They can’t handle it. But somehow they can handle the world’s richest ppl gaining their wealth by disparaging the common person.
@Oracle Of Delphi I did, when he said “the mob takes the fifth” & “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?” & “Fifth Amendment Horrible”.
It’s not exaggerated, it’s called lying 🤥
jealous
We must remember that he lives in a dream world.
The only serious error I see here is calling The Art of the Deal “Trump’s book” and saying “Trump wrote.” Trump didn’t write one word of that book.
@гарненькадівчина puellam servum ad dominum Dufus, it’s all public information. Mortgages and liens are all recorded at the clerks office for all to see. As much as CNN MSNBC NPR CBS WAPO NYTs ABC NBC hate Trump you know for sure they look up his assets and debt but for some reason are keeping from you what they found.
@Tom Durkin I will believe Trump is billionaire when he stops begging for money.
@гарненькадівчина puellam servum ad dominum Again. It’s public information. All real estate and liens are recorded. If he was broke as they make you think the media that hates him more than you would be doing story after story on what they discovered at the public clerks office.
@Tom Durkin ok so how much is Trump worth exactly if it’s all public knowledge?
Truthful hyperbole = Alternative Facts! We call those LIES in everyday conversation.
Yes, Chump has always been a serial liar, con man, and a thief.
There’s NO WAY that trump knows what HYPERBOLE even MEANS!!
@DrShelkie He says it often enough. Did you see his deposition before the Trump University trial.? Every answer was ‘truthful hyperbole’. It was so on obvious that he had been lying in the promotional material for the : University
Trump is just playing golf in his head all of the time. A good lie is all he wants.
The problem is how much does he have if the banks call in all of his loans?He owes more than he has cash on hand.He doesn’t own anything that has a lean on it,It belongs to the bank until it is completely paid off
@Sam Porter we are not scared of Trump. He is a bumbling fumbling moron. We hate what he’s has done to our country. The mess he left Biden to clean up and how he and Fox divided America. Keep putting your money on a loser.
@Sam Porter you are stuck on repeat.
@Tom Durkin you don’t have any employees. What kind of boss is at work this late at night when you have employees to do it for you. You people lie just to lie.
@Tom Durkin Good point. Your statement presumes that SOMEONE has done the research. If the numbers have been released, can you post a link to it? Accountants are usually best equipped to do this type of research accurately, and rumor is Trump’s accountants just bailed on him. Is that fake news?
@Tom Durkin BTW I agree with you about politically skewed partisan media. Here’s what I think: We’re being tricked by divisive political media from both sides of the aisle. BOTH conservative and liberal media do it. Both convince us that those from the other party are all either stupid or evil. So we have blind spots when our own brand of media gets something wrong. We ignore or forgive the error ‘for the greater good’. It’s almost as if our media is controlled by foreign interests seeking to divide and conquer us. If only we could see through it…
When you dodge your taxes your money grows quickly
Looking forward to his bankruptcy and incarceration
Laughing stock of the world 🌎
He is correct for once, he does not need the money. He NEEDS to stop living in America RENT FREE BY PAYING TAXES.
Instead he lives in your heads still rent free
@Bill Boguniecki
The narcissistic rage is strong in you…
@Bill Boguniecki So does Bozo the Clown – and for similar reasons. 😁
Maybe, he lie’s so much, I don’t know if he’s telling the truth …
If he is so rich, more than he could ever spend in one lifetime, then why did he have his lawyers seize $800 from a poor woman’s savings account, which was the only money she had left in the world. Oh yea… I forgot. He’s greedy too.
If he so rich why does he constantly beg for money?
@гарненькадівчина puellam servum ad dominum because he knows there are a lot of idiots who will give it to him. Bet the stable genius is kicking himself for not coming up with the political scam years ago. But then again if he did, the USA would be totally in ruins by now.
Trump himself said that his net worth depends on how he is “feeling” at the time.
@Reifugee Trump owns over 500 businesses? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤡
@Gregg Mackie you have been conned, again.
@Adonis Pick one Dead or Broke.
Sounds like the abc mob & their “IDENTIFY AS”🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
@Pat Megroin you sound like you are peeking out the closet.
Well, we sure can’t ask his accounting firm.
Not anymore!!!
Good one!
Trump :
” I’m worth 100 Billion Dollars ! ”
IRS :
” Trump is worth 1 Million Dollars , but he owes 500 Million Dollars ! “
True!
He still owes 110 million on Trump Tower – his first building. The whole amount is due in September.
He has a billion doll hairs.
I like presidents who’s accounting firms dont fire them for being criminals ✌️🥴
@SweatyPickle barely won? Trump lost by seven million votes. It was a shellacking. A blowout. Not even close.
@Moore Or Less you’re counting the entire national popular vote, buddy. I’m talking about the states that illegally passed election laws to count votes past the election night such as Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.
@ROBIN BANKS dude. The fact that you put an apostrophe in ‘lies’ is telling. You are at advantage, however. I know it’s impossible to truly prove they cheated but the circumstantial evidence is there and you refuse to acknowledge it. I just wish others like you would.
@SweatyPickle I’m not like you , I do my own research , and I’m not going to SUPPORT TRUMP’S LIE’S , 61 court case’s and LOST 60 When REPUBLICANS claim they have EVIDENCE it’s ANOTHER LIE.
TRUMP calls himself a GENIUS , and he FAILED FINGER PAINTING.
@ROBIN BANKS mainly cause’ they wouldn’t hear them out but go off. They did well in their cheating. But even you admit to 1 of the cases winning out lol.
You totally believe Jan. 6 was an actual coup staged by Trump to overthrow democracy, halt the peaceful transfer of power, and take over the country, don’t you?
Trump’s legal strategy can be summed up as follows:
Deny, Deflect, Disparage, Delay, Deny.
Rinse and repeat. 😄
@Ellis D. Trails
At least 19 investigations.
@Maria Rivera lier? 🤦🏻♂️
@The Chumps been dumped.
Sounds about right.
I remember when Mike Bloomberg was asked about his rivalry with the other New York City Billionaire, and Bloomberg responded by saying “Who is the other billionare?”
It’s funny, In another interview Bloomberg said that they know all the same people and Trump is considered a clown in NY millionaire circles.
MIKE IS RICH, BUT WITH SLOW BRAIN MOTION. 🧠 😑 😑
@Mauricio H Mike Billionaire, but unable to put two sentences together, slow brain motion.
“How rich is he?”
Many people say he’s not a billionaire! 🤣🤣🤣
The moment someone says “I’M VERY RICH,” that is a TELL-TALE GIVEAWAY that they’re not. Slam it down right away.
Real estate investors tend to be “asset rich but cash poor”, but in the case of Trump, he claims to be worth whatever he feels ‘coz revealing his real worth would raise red flags to the authorities.