How Ron DeSantis Is ‘Using Kids As Pawns’ For Political Points 1

How Ron DeSantis Is ‘Using Kids As Pawns’ For Political Points

65 comments

 

Former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe and senior columnist for the Boston Globe Kim Atkins Stohr on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis withholding funds from school districts defying his ban on mask mandates.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, The ReidOut, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

#DeSantis #Florida #MaskMandates

Tags

65 comments

  1. Republicans are the reason why we have warning labels that say things like,
    “Not to be taken internally” and “Remove wrapper before eating.”

    Reply

    3. @J C, the irony that you, the dumbest person on this thread, mocked people with a public school education, is obviously above your IQ level…

      Reply

    5. @Geff Joldblum Interestingly in Scotland they lowered the voting age to 16 for their independence referendum and found that 16 & 17 year olds actually took the time to research the issues and inform themselves before voting. But then again Scotland has an education system that works

      Reply

    1. I’m a republican and agree with the lady in the middle. I think DeSantis is completely miscalculating; especially when it comes to children. Many more republicans are anti-mask and anti-vaccine than democrats, which for me as a republican is embarrassing, but the majority of republicans are fully vaccinated and find it ignorant that DeSantis and other republicans are making masks and therapeutics as their focus; instead of the vaccines. I’m all for therapeutics, but if everyone simply got vaccinated, we would have a chance to eliminate covid; before a mutation comes along that beats the vaccines

      Reply

    3. @g0679 so because ppl only graduated high school that makes them stupid ? That’s interesting I only graduated from high school and yet here I sit in the Caribbean on my sail boat retired a 57 . You should look up the word racist ,” a class or group of ppl who think there better than another . I do believe you fit that bill .

      Reply

    4. @Dave Seekings don’t be that guy, the whole world has suffered from the covid ,per Capita some worse than us ,was trump president of those countries to ?

      Reply

    5. @888strummer you do understand that it very well maybe the vaccinated that’s creating the variants ,and it’ it’s looking like the vaccinated might we’ll be the super spreaders , look up Super Immunity and vaccines

      Reply

    1. @JOYA MAHAN – Red states fall below the national average for high school completion rates and below the national average for college degree attainment. That is the reality.

      Reply

    3. @JOYA MAHAN I guess you didn’t put much thought in your comment lol. Blue states dominate red states for child education Texas and Florida is way behind lol it was so Bad George Bush passed the no child left behind act lol

      Reply

  5. Last year I asked you to sacrifice your elderly…………TODAY I’M COMING FOR YOUR KIDS

    Reply

    3. @Don Blosser he’s been replaced or haven’t you noticed? He paid for what he did. Why is DeMentis still in office? Politicizing a health crisis should be against the law. I believe a lot of laws will come out of this. It’s going to be a self- fulfilling prophecy and you have no one to blame but yourselves. Crying, “too many laws, it socialism I tell ya” and then causing more laws to be enacted to keep people safe from stupid people, now that’s irony.

      Reply

    4. @VIDA SIN RISA you are whistling in the dark and spitting in the wind. All they hear is that noisy bug, cicada, called Nazi-trump.

      Reply

  6. What is the future of the GOP ? Hopefully they have no future other than jail for the worst offenders.

    Reply

  7. I thought a judge ruled against DeSantis, saying he didn’t have the power to do it and he had overstepped his authority?

    Reply

    1. @Val Syaranamual than why are all of Europe Ireland and the UK not requiring there kids to wear masks going back to school . ????

      Reply

    3. @Easternsun I’m in Spain. Everyone wears masks here. No one complains. People are mature! Even the kids.
      The Irish Republic has vaccinated almost everybody over 12 years old already.

      Reply

    4. @Manderson I’m originally from Alachua (ah-LAH-chu-AH, not ah-lah-CHU-ah) county and my sister works for the city school board in Gainesville. DeSantis is ignoring court orders and says he’s docking their pay.

      Reply

    1. All of Europe the UK AND IRELAND ARE NOT requiring children to wear masks when they go back to school , . So there all wrong ?

      Reply

    5. @Chief EarthHealer well than ,why is all of Europe Ireland and the UK not requiring there children to wear masks going back to school ? Are they like desantis to ?

      Reply

    5. @evan doe long term damage is a lot more common than death and there’s been a few hundred of those. There will be more with delta once schools start everywhere. How many children need to die for it to be worth simply wearing masks?

      Reply

  13. The law needs to step in here. An enormous class action suit against Desantis. Should act as a deterrent to other like- minded Trump left-overs.

    Reply

    1. He’s already being sued. The court ruled he couldn’t ban mask mandates, yet he’s still withholding funds

      Reply

  14. DeSantis had message-morphed anti-masking into a Florida cult. Hey, Floridians: You and he are playing COVID roulette with your kids. Wake up!

    Reply

  16. Why would anybody withhold funding to schools for wearing masks during the most deadly pandemic since 1918? Dude’s straight mental.

    Reply

  17. He’s a Republican using whatever he can to benefit himself no matter what happens to others…so what’s new?

    Reply

  18. We are literally watching a certifiable crazy man not being held accountable for murder AGAIN!

    Reply

  19. I’m in Iowa & appalled by this. However, I notice kids at the elementary school I drive by each morning are still wearing masks when teachers line them up to go inside. Hopefully, more schools in Iowa are ignoring them as much as the one in my area.

    Reply

    1. So Iowans are opening schools during a plague too? Let me ask. Are ur airports, roads, stores, restaurants, still open too?

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.