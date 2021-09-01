How Ron DeSantis Is ‘Using Kids As Pawns’ For Political Points

Former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe and senior columnist for the Boston Globe Kim Atkins Stohr on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis withholding funds from school districts defying his ban on mask mandates.
Republicans are the reason why we have warning labels that say things like,
“Not to be taken internally” and “Remove wrapper before eating.”
To bad you all didn’t read the obvious when voting for Biden . ” Might be in cognitive decline “
I guess you missed the warning label on election day which said Biden might be cognitive decline
@J C, the irony that you, the dumbest person on this thread, mocked people with a public school education, is obviously above your IQ level…
@Geff Joldblum Interestingly in Scotland they lowered the voting age to 16 for their independence referendum and found that 16 & 17 year olds actually took the time to research the issues and inform themselves before voting. But then again Scotland has an education system that works
America calling for the removal and imprison this murdering criminal!!!!
I’m a republican and agree with the lady in the middle. I think DeSantis is completely miscalculating; especially when it comes to children. Many more republicans are anti-mask and anti-vaccine than democrats, which for me as a republican is embarrassing, but the majority of republicans are fully vaccinated and find it ignorant that DeSantis and other republicans are making masks and therapeutics as their focus; instead of the vaccines. I’m all for therapeutics, but if everyone simply got vaccinated, we would have a chance to eliminate covid; before a mutation comes along that beats the vaccines
@g0679 Clever use of the line break. I like it!
@g0679 so because ppl only graduated high school that makes them stupid ? That’s interesting I only graduated from high school and yet here I sit in the Caribbean on my sail boat retired a 57 . You should look up the word racist ,” a class or group of ppl who think there better than another . I do believe you fit that bill .
@Dave Seekings don’t be that guy, the whole world has suffered from the covid ,per Capita some worse than us ,was trump president of those countries to ?
@888strummer you do understand that it very well maybe the vaccinated that’s creating the variants ,and it’ it’s looking like the vaccinated might we’ll be the super spreaders , look up Super Immunity and vaccines
Well if you defund the school’s …they close the door’s anyway. A no win for DeSantis.
@JOYA MAHAN – Red states fall below the national average for high school completion rates and below the national average for college degree attainment. That is the reality.
Floridians will continue to vote this clown in !?? So who are the real idiots ??
@JOYA MAHAN I guess you didn’t put much thought in your comment lol. Blue states dominate red states for child education Texas and Florida is way behind lol
it was so Bad George Bush passed the no child left behind act lol
F@$k a school that thinks their duty is to mask children……
@DJ KOOCHEEK hahaha you think the president has more local authority than the president…..
While sending his kids to schools that do require masks.
And while being Vaccinated himself!!!!—- yes- his kids go to a school which mandates mask
Ah, the hypocrisy of the GOP…
And he is invested in covd drugs
Last year I asked you to sacrifice your elderly…………TODAY I’M COMING FOR YOUR KIDS
@JOYA MAHAN that’s exactly what he said and so did you
@JOYA MAHAN joined 4 days ago. Thought I smelled troll
@Don Blosser he’s been replaced or haven’t you noticed? He paid for what he did. Why is DeMentis still in office? Politicizing a health crisis should be against the law. I believe a lot of laws will come out of this. It’s going to be a self- fulfilling prophecy and you have no one to blame but yourselves. Crying, “too many laws, it socialism I tell ya” and then causing more laws to be enacted to keep people safe from stupid people, now that’s irony.
@VIDA SIN RISA you are whistling in the dark and spitting in the wind. All they hear is that noisy bug, cicada, called Nazi-trump.
@JOYA MAHAN nobody claims he said it. nobody but your sick and twisted mind.
What is the future of the GOP ? Hopefully they have no future other than jail for the worst offenders.
I thought a judge ruled against DeSantis, saying he didn’t have the power to do it and he had overstepped his authority
?
@Val Syaranamual than why are all of Europe Ireland and the UK not requiring there kids to wear masks going back to school . ????
@Easternsun uk vaccination rate is 63.8%
@Easternsun I’m in Spain. Everyone wears masks here. No one complains. People are mature! Even the kids.
The Irish Republic has vaccinated almost everybody over 12 years old already.
@Manderson I’m originally from Alachua (ah-LAH-chu-AH, not ah-lah-CHU-ah) county and my sister works for the city school board in Gainesville. DeSantis is ignoring court orders and says he’s docking their pay.
Since when do Reps accept the laws if it is them that have to follow?
More people died in flirda in 2 month than 20 years in afganistan.
Question ? Did any of your parents children live ?
Insanity is just the tip of the iceberg. Hold up his kids education.
All of Europe the UK AND IRELAND ARE NOT requiring children to wear masks when they go back to school , . So there all wrong ?
The future of the Republican Party is the movie “Idiocracy.”
Like most republicans, Ron DeSantis has a heart problem: he doesn’t have one….
@Dave Seekings you meant Biden
@888strummer name one elected official regardless of party who promotes the will of the people?
@evan doe You are so lame I knew you would reply with that..
@Sue Howie who’s promoting nothing comments?
@Chief EarthHealer well than ,why is all of Europe Ireland and the UK not requiring there children to wear masks going back to school ? Are they like desantis to ?
This is truly sad. Some of the sick children will have life long problems. Deplorable just deplorable.
@Easternsun we should be doing it in Tennessee since 36% of new cases here are now kids.
Like two of the kids? Out of how many? 100?
@Easternsun uk vaccination rate is 63.8%.
@Easternsun yeah they’re wrong but they also don’t have covid spreading as rapidly as we do.
@evan doe long term damage is a lot more common than death and there’s been a few hundred of those. There will be more with delta once schools start everywhere. How many children need to die for it to be worth simply wearing masks?
The law needs to step in here. An enormous class action suit against Desantis. Should act as a deterrent to other like- minded Trump left-overs.
He’s already being sued. The court ruled he couldn’t ban mask mandates, yet he’s still withholding funds
DeSantis had message-morphed anti-masking into a Florida cult. Hey, Floridians: You and he are playing COVID roulette with your kids. Wake up!
Children’s health an afterthought compared too his political run.
Why would anybody withhold funding to schools for wearing masks during the most deadly pandemic since 1918? Dude’s straight mental.
He’s a Republican using whatever he can to benefit himself no matter what happens to others…so what’s new?
Or maybe he just following the science dumb azz
We are literally watching a certifiable crazy man not being held accountable for murder AGAIN!
Really? Who did he murder? And who came before him?
I’m in Iowa & appalled by this. However, I notice kids at the elementary school I drive by each morning are still wearing masks when teachers line them up to go inside. Hopefully, more schools in Iowa are ignoring them as much as the one in my area.
So Iowans are opening schools during a plague too? Let me ask. Are ur airports, roads, stores, restaurants, still open too?
Didn’t a Judge deny his motion?
So DeathSantis is going against a Judge’s Order????