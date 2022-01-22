How the definition of a tie in sports betting prevent this Ont. man from winning $1,458 1

9 comments

 

An Ontario man thought he won more than $1,400 on a sports bet, only to find out that when it comes to tie games, definitions differ.

  5. Been there, done that. Had what I thought was a ‘3 tie games’ winning ticket. I was already planning what I was gonna do with my winnings, next day went to an olg ticket checker, screen showed ‘not a winner.. so I studied the Ontario tie rule for nhl and read a tie only applies after 5 minute overtimes & a shootout begins.. 😏

