How the definition of a tie in sports betting prevent this Ont. man from winning $1,458

An Ontario man thought he won more than $1,400 on a sports bet, only to find out that when it comes to tie games, definitions differ.
9 comments
So it’s a fixed game.
Know the rules to the game you play don’t feel sorry for him
That’s what I was thinking. No the rules of your bets. That will prevent heartbreak.
He has a valid point 👉
Rules were written way before he bought the ticket, suck it up
Been there, done that. Had what I thought was a ‘3 tie games’ winning ticket. I was already planning what I was gonna do with my winnings, next day went to an olg ticket checker, screen showed ‘not a winner.. so I studied the Ontario tie rule for nhl and read a tie only applies after 5 minute overtimes & a shootout begins.. 😏
Just don’t gamble, they will screw you anyway, anyhow. The Lottery is not built off winners.
Its not a tie till the play is over…pretty simple lol.
Go online. You can bet on the draw in regulation.