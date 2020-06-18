How to achieve a successful protest: the two key ingredients | Just The FAQs

Do protests ever enact real change? Yes. But not all movements are created equal. Here are the ingredients of a successful movement.

NEW YORK – Hundreds of protesters marched up Manhattan's Fifth Avenue last week, their signs and chants demanding police reform captured from within their ranks by dozens of camera phones.

"This revolution won't be televised!" shouted one protester. "It's going to be streamed!"

Citizen footage has played a role in previous protest movements: Rodney King's violent arrest in Los Angeles in 1991 was filmed by a man on his nearby balcony with a camcorder, and images posted to social media were crucial to the Arab Spring and Occupy Wall Street.

