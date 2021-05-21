How to Deal with Exam Stress | TVJ News – May 19 2021

TOPICS:
How to Deal with Exam Stress | TVJ News - May 19 2021 1

May 21, 2021

 

Stress is a normal part of preparing for a big event like exams such as the upcoming Primary Exit Profile, PEP exam and the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate CSEC, but, associate clinical psychologist Kamala McWinney says there can be good stress and bad stress.

1 Comment on "How to Deal with Exam Stress | TVJ News – May 19 2021"

  1. Raimundo Laurencia | May 20, 2021 at 1:16 PM | Reply

    Can they not make exams easier for the students who missed out? Why make them so hard? Reduce the amount of content in exams they will be tested on.

