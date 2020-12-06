President Trump falsely claiming the election was rigged sets the stage for voter suppression in future elections. NBC News’ Jane Timm reports on how these attacks could change voting rights.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
How Trump’s False Claims About Voter Fraud Impact Voting Rights | MSNBC
If there was sooo much evidence of voter fraud, then why does Trump keep losing ALL of his court cases?🤔
@J.L. Roper Jr. keep using the mind
Eventually you see. the reality
.
@William Bednarz really? So all of the courts with many Frump appointed judges are in on the fixx as well. Is that what you’re saying?
Good question no one can answer and why all of his cases r thrown out of courts
Where
No proof of that u guys need to get on with your life without the trump
Over the last month?? He’s been attacking our democracy from the moment he came down the escalator and opened his fat orange mouth. The last month 😂
0:40 That lady knows these election was rigged. You know how she said “voter suppression” everybody knows in 2024 if somehow Biden can cheat his way the election this year there will be far less votes if Donald Trump runs for 2024 even with the population increase. Why is that because I believe in 2024 there will be 99.99% legal votes thats why it is less. In this election I would be suprise if 99% of votes are legal. If you know basic Math you would know simply Math doesn’t add up.
You notice how they keep talking about Donald Trump about false claims when it is the American people are the one’s who swear in under oath that claims of fraud not Donald Trump.
@Ken Butler You should at least visit Earth ONCE prior to analysing our politics, Confederate. You might end up getting something right.
@Jake Shattuck like I said
Druggie Donald is finished.
@First Name Is Hunter you father by any chance?
@FatAlbert yeah bad Don jr!
@Neil dutta Dems are digging their own graves electorally.
@FatAlbert No one is reading your bullsh*t. You already failed. Biden is your president.
Frankenstein created a monster and ignored the monster’s evil acts against humanity, you can hardly complain when the monster turns on you.
Please remember that the monster committed no “evil acts against humanity” until his creator rejected him. Considering Trump, the President Reject, still has five weeks, it’s a frightening analogy.
The communist in Washington are Democrats.
Karl Marx created a monster that murdered hundreds of millions of people. Now they’re coming for America, with your endorsement.
@FatAlbert The communist in Washington are Democrats.
That man is afraid of 2021, claims, prison…..
@Steam fish White rice Of course, directly to jail all together!
@Jeremy Backup You clearly have never studied economics in any level of education. All communists by definition are socialists, and the only disgusting, traitorous socialists in this nation are in the DNC Crime Syndicate. But my tutoring years are over and I’m not teaching ignorant children in YouTube comments especially since you’re all immune to facts.
If you wish to enrage a Republican, lie to them.
If you wish to enrage a Confederate Democrat, speak only the truth.
@Flying Savage I heard this same doodling when Obama won! Can you come up with something new, snowflake?
Trump leads all presidential candidates COMBINED for 2024. The media is making a fool of you, which isn’t hard to do.
Patience. SDNY is coming for him.
@Angel 1973 Phony Christian? Sure sounds like it.
@Steam fish White rice You need serious professional counseling, Confederate.
@Jake Shattuck you sound like sucker and loser
Can’t come soon enough.
That rally yesterday was all about him
All about him its always that way when r his supporters going to see him for he really is and what hes doung to the USA
No, it’s about freedom, which corrupt cheating Democrats will never understand.
watch this https://youtu.be/XV1ZCydh0TE
No it must be fox news showing them
He’s saying that the only votes that should count are the ones for him. All others are “illegal”.
@Flying Savage Yes he did/does say that, has he asked for a recount in any of the states he won lol no, no voter fraud there luckily. Also in the states he was winning he and his supporters said, stop the vote in the ones he was losing they said keep counting. He’s truthful honest and fair lmao
@Flying Savage You sound like the pot calling the kettle black.
watch this https://youtu.be/XV1ZCydh0TE
I heard that Chris Wallace and George Stephanopoulos are having a good time hanging out with each other.
That hole in the front of his head may actually be an open sewer. That would explain a lot of what comes out of it.
Clearly.
Black slim ?
watch this https://youtu.be/XV1ZCydh0TE
His voice is like thousands of nails on a chalkboard!
Hes doing when he does to his businesses running the United States into the ground after while he be Filing bankruptcy
@Big Boomer I’m aware of that ..15 of them were Russians National’s that’ll never see u.s. soil let alone a federal courtroom…
@Big Boomer big waste of money. Petty and political politically motivated indictments like lying or misquoting mistakes that led to perjury charges against most of the accused like Rodger Stone…. is a good example
@Big Boomer these trolls know what they’re doing. We’d be wise to just ignore ’em and starve ’em of what they really want. Attention. Also, it’s about time that people who believe this stuff (president included) be made to produce actual real evidence and nothing faked/forged/doctored…and also no You Tube videos that can easily be debunked.
@Big Boomer Lady Justice holding the scales…. great concept .? Unfortunately Far From Reality…
@newstarcadefan it’s not America… you should have welcome open debate….. the Joseph Goebbels inspired media has taught you well
Giuliani has covid19…imagine all those people he’s exposed…smh
Leftists are praying (yeah, I know it’s insane) that Rudy dies. Corona is the scamdemic created by leftists to ruin and destroy America!
@FatAlbert your the true definition of a clown! Who doesn’t have anything to live for.
@FatAlbert lol he’s delusional but I doubt people want him to die just be appropriately sick for a while. Oh yes the dems infected the whole world to get at trump. lol
@John Mcsorley You didn’t answer the main question. Is Rudy going to die from the dread disease or not? You’re skirting the issue cuz you’re spooked by all the cheating.
It’s gonna take alot of work to fix all of Trump’s mistakes.
POTUS > https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uiI09qkaWAo
Then the mistakes from bush and obamas mistakes.
Trump supporters are like people involved in a cult. they will protect and defend at all cost. They don’t want to admit they being taken advantage of financially and mentally.
It’s DISGUSTING he even got elected in the FIRST place !! Trump is WHAT happens when you elect ROT and SLIME !!!
Totally agree. How do you expect leadership from a man
That don’t have respect for himself
Or his own family..what do you really believe he has
For you?and less for
The country democracy..
He was attacking peoples rights since he was in charge of his daddy’s company. That’s all he knows. Winning at all expense and crushing those you think are beneath you. He’s a psychopath.
Leftists don’t understand the constitution and routinely attack other peoples’ rights. Yet they want us to pay the salaries of far left teachers who ruin our kids.
Psychopath is an understatement.
Makes me wonder how many others in the private sector are getting away with rights abuses.
@FatAlbert you’re probably the cause of your kid’s ruin.
Trump is a loser and he’s doing nothing to make people believe in the safe of the election 🗳
Martha, you’re a great reason why wahmun should not maRRiah
But Joe Bribem is a winner cuz Democrats cheat? C’mon man.
It’s like this everything trump’s says is fake or a houx is real and true and everything a trump cultists says is wildly insane😎
Obviously a socially promoted and illiterate graduate of public school. You’ll understand if I fail to accept you as an authority on anything other than pot smoking. LMAO.
I can say If they do put up restrictions for voters next year and beyond, the American people will rise up against it.
If there was going to be a ” fix ” then surely McConnell would’ve lost!
Naw, McConnell is a rhino and is dems best friend! Old establishment repub!
I’d rather get rid of McConnell and Graham then Trump… but try explaining that to the Qanon brainwashed maga’zonions
@The Cars naw… he ain’t
Exactly . If Dems rigged election how come Repubs gained house seats and held the Senate 🤔
Trump got Evicted so now he’s gonna burn the house down before he leaves and the Complicit Republicans are ALLOWING this… They need to be voted out…
You don’t understand electoral law or politics. You want to allow the Dems to cheat their way into the White House with fake votes.