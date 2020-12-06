President Trump falsely claiming the election was rigged sets the stage for voter suppression in future elections. NBC News’ Jane Timm reports on how these attacks could change voting rights.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

How Trump’s False Claims About Voter Fraud Impact Voting Rights | MSNBC