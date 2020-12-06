How Trump’s False Claims About Voter Fraud Impact Voting Rights | MSNBC

TOPICS:
December 6, 2020

 

President Trump falsely claiming the election was rigged sets the stage for voter suppression in future elections. NBC News’ Jane Timm reports on how these attacks could change voting rights.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

93 Comments on "How Trump’s False Claims About Voter Fraud Impact Voting Rights | MSNBC"

  1. Joe Biden is YOUR President | December 6, 2020 at 7:03 PM | Reply

    If there was sooo much evidence of voter fraud, then why does Trump keep losing ALL of his court cases?🤔

  2. Jay B | December 6, 2020 at 7:05 PM | Reply

    Over the last month?? He’s been attacking our democracy from the moment he came down the escalator and opened his fat orange mouth. The last month 😂

    • Rino Ponce | December 6, 2020 at 9:21 PM | Reply

      0:40 That lady knows these election was rigged. You know how she said “voter suppression” everybody knows in 2024 if somehow Biden can cheat his way the election this year there will be far less votes if Donald Trump runs for 2024 even with the population increase. Why is that because I believe in 2024 there will be 99.99% legal votes thats why it is less. In this election I would be suprise if 99% of votes are legal. If you know basic Math you would know simply Math doesn’t add up.

    • Rino Ponce | December 6, 2020 at 9:21 PM | Reply

      You notice how they keep talking about Donald Trump about false claims when it is the American people are the one’s who swear in under oath that claims of fraud not Donald Trump.

    • Jake Shattuck | December 6, 2020 at 9:34 PM | Reply

      @Ken Butler You should at least visit Earth ONCE prior to analysing our politics, Confederate. You might end up getting something right.

    • islandbee | December 6, 2020 at 10:11 PM | Reply

      *NEW VIDEO EVIDENCE OF FRAUD IN GA*
      https://youtu.be/iu5DVKprq4w

    • Ken Butler | December 6, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

      @Jake Shattuck like I said

  3. Hayden R. Williams | December 6, 2020 at 7:07 PM | Reply

    Druggie Donald is finished.

  4. Martin I | December 6, 2020 at 7:09 PM | Reply

    Frankenstein created a monster and ignored the monster’s evil acts against humanity, you can hardly complain when the monster turns on you.

  5. Mario Perreault | December 6, 2020 at 7:11 PM | Reply

    That man is afraid of 2021, claims, prison…..

    • Mario Perreault | December 6, 2020 at 8:58 PM | Reply

      @Steam fish White rice Of course, directly to jail all together!

    • Jake Shattuck | December 6, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

      @Jeremy Backup You clearly have never studied economics in any level of education. All communists by definition are socialists, and the only disgusting, traitorous socialists in this nation are in the DNC Crime Syndicate. But my tutoring years are over and I’m not teaching ignorant children in YouTube comments especially since you’re all immune to facts.

      If you wish to enrage a Republican, lie to them.
      If you wish to enrage a Confederate Democrat, speak only the truth.

    • Neil dutta | December 6, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

      @Flying Savage I heard this same doodling when Obama won! Can you come up with something new, snowflake?

    • islandbee | December 6, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

      *NEW VIDEO EVIDENCE OF FRAUD IN GA*
      https://youtu.be/iu5DVKprq4w

    • FatAlbert | December 6, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

      Trump leads all presidential candidates COMBINED for 2024. The media is making a fool of you, which isn’t hard to do.

  6. Daryl A | December 6, 2020 at 7:12 PM | Reply

    Patience. SDNY is coming for him.

  7. Dwayne Nelson | December 6, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

    That rally yesterday was all about him

  8. J Miller | December 6, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

    He’s saying that the only votes that should count are the ones for him. All others are “illegal”.

  9. Chris Dixon | December 6, 2020 at 7:14 PM | Reply

    That hole in the front of his head may actually be an open sewer. That would explain a lot of what comes out of it.

  10. Live&letLive | December 6, 2020 at 7:15 PM | Reply

    His voice is like thousands of nails on a chalkboard!

  11. Roger Andrews | December 6, 2020 at 7:16 PM | Reply

    Hes doing when he does to his businesses running the United States into the ground after while he be Filing bankruptcy

    • Richard Barry | December 6, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

      @Big Boomer I’m aware of that ..15 of them were Russians National’s that’ll never see u.s. soil let alone a federal courtroom…

    • Richard Barry | December 6, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

      @Big Boomer big waste of money. Petty and political politically motivated indictments like lying or misquoting mistakes that led to perjury charges against most of the accused like Rodger Stone…. is a good example

    • newstarcadefan | December 6, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      @Big Boomer these trolls know what they’re doing. We’d be wise to just ignore ’em and starve ’em of what they really want. Attention. Also, it’s about time that people who believe this stuff (president included) be made to produce actual real evidence and nothing faked/forged/doctored…and also no You Tube videos that can easily be debunked.

    • Richard Barry | December 6, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

      @Big Boomer Lady Justice holding the scales…. great concept .? Unfortunately Far From Reality…

    • Richard Barry | December 6, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      @newstarcadefan it’s not America… you should have welcome open debate….. the Joseph Goebbels inspired media has taught you well

  12. Roberta Cline | December 6, 2020 at 7:17 PM | Reply

    Giuliani has covid19…imagine all those people he’s exposed…smh

  13. Mog Ravenclaw | December 6, 2020 at 7:18 PM | Reply

    It’s gonna take alot of work to fix all of Trump’s mistakes.

  14. Terry Hawk | December 6, 2020 at 7:19 PM | Reply

    It’s DISGUSTING he even got elected in the FIRST place !! Trump is WHAT happens when you elect ROT and SLIME !!!

    • Luther Henry | December 6, 2020 at 8:02 PM | Reply

      Totally agree. How do you expect leadership from a man
      That don’t have respect for himself
      Or his own family..what do you really believe he has
      For you?and less for
      The country democracy..

  15. Lucy Goosey | December 6, 2020 at 7:19 PM | Reply

    He was attacking peoples rights since he was in charge of his daddy’s company. That’s all he knows. Winning at all expense and crushing those you think are beneath you. He’s a psychopath.

  16. Martha Vidal | December 6, 2020 at 7:21 PM | Reply

    Trump is a loser and he’s doing nothing to make people believe in the safe of the election 🗳

  17. Jerry Hate | December 6, 2020 at 7:25 PM | Reply

    It’s like this everything trump’s says is fake or a houx is real and true and everything a trump cultists says is wildly insane😎

    • ironhorzmn | December 6, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

      Obviously a socially promoted and illiterate graduate of public school. You’ll understand if I fail to accept you as an authority on anything other than pot smoking. LMAO.

  18. Joseph Thousand | December 6, 2020 at 7:38 PM | Reply

    I can say If they do put up restrictions for voters next year and beyond, the American people will rise up against it.

  19. Beth Miner | December 6, 2020 at 7:45 PM | Reply

    If there was going to be a ” fix ” then surely McConnell would’ve lost!

  20. MoneySavingOffers | December 6, 2020 at 8:14 PM | Reply

    Trump got Evicted so now he’s gonna burn the house down before he leaves and the Complicit Republicans are ALLOWING this… They need to be voted out…

    • FatAlbert | December 6, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

      You don’t understand electoral law or politics. You want to allow the Dems to cheat their way into the White House with fake votes.

