52 comments
It’s not a retreat, it’s a special reorganization operation.
What about the Russians soldiers was were given training about they attacked Ukraine and the Russians still got their butts kicked.
@Two Dannys
These guys seem to forget that the battle of Stalingrad, one city, lasted for 5 months, 1 week, and 3 days, leaving 1.9 million people dead.
🙈🤣
Congratulations brave Ukraine 🇺🇦 army 💜 👏 ❤ 💪
Dear Mr. Vladimir Putins : Tank you for being the single best RECRUITER for NATO/OTAN membership with once Neutral Sweden and Finland signing up and soon joining and hopefully Ukraine will follow suit. We couldn’t have done it without you and once again, tank you so very much. Sincerely the people of NATO/OTAN!
@Mike Kendic nope. Thus is,what Putin said, ain’t no matter. All these regions and Crimea are Ukraine.
@Mike Kendic A bit of history
Russia occupied the Amur region from China which was destroyed in both Opium wars.
The first Opium War (1839–42) was fought between China and Britain, and the second Opium War (1856–60), also known as the Arrow War or the Anglo-French War in China, was fought by Britain and France against China.
The Amur Annexation was the annexation of the southeast corner of Siberia by the Russian Empire in 1858–1860 through a series of unequal treaties forced upon the Qing dynasty of China.
It seems to be in their (Russians’) blood to attack already destroyed countries like vultures.
@Falcos01 🤡
@V for Wombat
He didn’t invade Latvia for the same reasons he didn’t invade Belarus, they’re playing ball. Ukraine isn’t.
I get anxiety thinking so many people leaving and the reason why.
And once you are out, then how do you support yourselves. My heart is with everyone!
@brt 123 damn why do we have to be so negative towards our country and fellow countrymen. To every one person not working that’s are hundreds who are. America is pretty awesome and many people still value it, we shouldn’t forget how lucky and privileged we are. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
we’re all humans, we have to help each other
This is a russian brain drain…technical and professionals…the lost way more than a few 100k
@Bofa? What’s Bofa? what is it tho.. ? (bofa)
Deep condolences to all mothers, fathers, children and family who lost their lives in this war. Slava Ukraine🇺🇦🇺🇦 big congratulation to your victory
@Damien Pirtle force is the only thing Putin understands. Anything else is seen as weakness. You want him to think he’s backed into a corner, you want him to KNOW he’s backed into a corner. Don’t think for a second you can deal with Putin by worrying about what he may do next. You deal with him head on and hope he doesn’t wake up one morning ready to die that day.
So does it count as Ukraine “invade” Russia land 😂%?
I’ll fight them on the lands , I’ll fight them in the sea’s and I’ll fight them in the Air but I will never surrender,,, Winston Churchill 👋👋👋👋 Ukraine has learnt from him,, Excellent 🏆💯🏆
@Spooky Boogie Well, don’t worry I’m sure Putin won’t ethically cleanse you.
@Fight or Flight
You’re damn right. I support Russia in everything it does. Imagine if the United States and Russia decided to subjugate the globe.
Im so proud of these people! May they continue to be blessed with strength and determination! We believe in you!
If the Russians attempt to move their tactical nuclear missiles to the range for their expected targets, a feat of some magnitude considering the current state of the vehicles needed to move these weapons, they should be attacked immediately to a point that would prevent their movement. NATO should use every available means to observe these Russian weapons so that the window of attack is as broad as it can be.
They are. And the Allies have top intelligence that allows them to stay on top of this.
Right and even if they do move the weapons. It is still a 50/50 that Russia won’t just hit itself.
I’m so proud of Ukraine. It shows that Ukraine wants to remain free! Keep it up Ukraine repairs can happen after war.
I’m so proud of Palestine. It shows that Palestine wants to remain free! Keep it up Palestine, repairs can happen after Iran finishes the job.
Are you proud they lost 15% of their country?
@TA Duncan Look at Russia in ww2. Would you say you aren’t impressed or proud by what they did because they were pushed back in the beginning?
stay strong ukrainian warriors!
Stay strong Russian warriors!
👍👍👍🇱🇷🇺🇦✌️
@волоцюга. Днепр. 👍👍👍 🇵🇸 ✝
Great news
Father, I ask that you wrap your arms around our Brother’s and Sister’s in The Ukraine tonight.. Please talk to them and bring guidance into their lives with your word.. Father, I ask that you please watch over them and protect them from Russian missiles and artillery.. Father, I ask that you please bring healing into their lives, healing from any injuries, healing from from the hurt, pain, and sadness, healing from worry and anxiety, healing from depression and grief, healing from anything else that may cause harm to their body or homes.. Father, I ask that you please provide for any assistance or needs that they may have and I ask that you please bring blessings into their lives so that they may be a blessing for others.. In Jesus name.. I pray.. Amen!!!
Amen !
The worlds gone mad. We’ll really never learn as a species. RIP To every innocent person that has died on both sides of this conflict.
What ever happened to the Canaanites?
@Andrea Madden t7fff
It’s time for the rest of NATO to step up and supply Ukraine to keep the momentum going. The more they take the easier it is to take more. This can be over with more arms.
nothing pains me more to see folks like you sitting home and egging on these brave Ukrainians to lay down their lives for a military goal that is virtually impossible to attain without full blown NATO involvement in this conflict. Which NATO will not do. Every life counts!
I wouldn’t be getting to optimistic too soon. Russia could be staging for a counter attack and wants their troops out of the area for it.
Ukrainians are the most admirable nation of our time. They deserve all and every support in their efforts to defeat Putin’s invaders.
I am proud of my country (the US) for standing with Ukraine. 🇺🇦 🇺🇦
Im so proud of these people ! May they continue to be blessed with strength and determination ! We believe in you ! Dear Mr. Vladimir Putins : Tank you for being the single best RECRUITER for NATO / OTAN membership with once Neutral Sweden and Finland signing up and soon joining and hopefully Ukraine will follow suit . We couldn’t have done it without you and once again , tank you so very much .
Glory to Ukraine – Glory to the brave Ukrainian soldiers
God Bless Ukraine