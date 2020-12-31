How women can help shift COVID-19 vaccine doubts in Black and Latino communities | States of America

In this week's episode, we go over How women can help shift perceptions on COVID-19 vaccine in Black and Latino communities, why the Patriot Movement shouldn't be ignored in upcoming elections + plugging AZ's "The Gaggle" podcast, as well as what the first cookbook published by an African American woman can tell us about the 21st century.
States of America, our new flagship politics show, takes an honest, pointed look at the culture of politics, and the politics of culture. Hosted by Ralphie Aversa this week, SOA is not a breaking news show but a conversational, long form show providing a forum for network reporters, newsmakers and experts to take a deep dive into the issues that matter most to voters.
