Hundreds of thousands of people occupied San Juan’s biggest highway on Monday demanding the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, in the island’s largest protest in recent history. The “March of the People,” as it’s being called, is meant to address corruption in government, and was sparked after leaked chats revealed the governor’s racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments.

Hundreds Of Thousands Flood Streets To Demand Governor’s Resignation – The Day That Was | MSNBC