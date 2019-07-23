Hundreds of thousands of people occupied San Juan’s biggest highway on Monday demanding the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, in the island’s largest protest in recent history. The “March of the People,” as it’s being called, is meant to address corruption in government, and was sparked after leaked chats revealed the governor’s racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news and in-depth analysis of the headlines, as well as informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Hundreds Of Thousands Flood Streets To Demand Governor’s Resignation – The Day That Was | MSNBC
Gov u are done you mf’er
Hey Trumpsky was he also paying off strippers??
Rosello should resign. Now.
Trump should resign. Too!
😶The governor and his administration have all lost legitimacy he needs to go now
@Logical Conservative Having a corrupt, incompetent jerk in the White House does not preclude having a corrupt, incompetent governor in PR at the same time.
@chez moi Oh no. They told us that all the problems in PR were Trump’s fault.
Since Trump’s been in office peoples eyes are opening. Trump and his swamp people – Putin and his need for disruption..etc, etc
@Logical Conservative Hahahaaaaahahaahaaaaahahhaaaaaaa . oh wait… your not joking. …moron!
@Nev Ana you stupid
@Nev Ana are you a moron or just pretending to be one? Lol
videobikini-jav.com/2juVV9kwpbon
Those who profit from the deaths and misery of others deserve to die.
Isn’t trump the same? Just asking
YES
Exactly.
B spearbach : This is good practice for Washington DC, after the Mueller Time Interview. Get ready, America 🙂
And America should do the same. {Re: Trump}
Puerto Rico is America
videobikini-jav.com/UOrqCwKJYAAn
They are our fellow citizens.
Absolutely Americans should get Trump out ASAP force him to resign
Americans can learn from our fellow citizens about protesting corruption in our government
t’rump is the most outwardly corrupt president in modern history, and he’s proven that he is incapable of upholding his oath. Even with his multiple obstruction violations, he’s worthy of impeachment.
videobikini-jav.com/CCXLFhIp6Uon
This is what’s happening to the Democrats in the continental United States the politicians in Puerto Rico they want their cake and eat it too they want power and money from the mainland even at 10 billion dollars that they gave him for the hurricane not like the 90 billion that Trump said at 10 billion doyourmath that’s about $300,000 an acre where did it go well the Puerto Ricans on the island when it comes time to vote for something less than 18% even have a turnout that’s because the mainland one that they talk about that they hate in the back of their minds they always think yeah they’re going to bail us out again
For a second there I thought Fox News was talking about trump. Lol $92 billion
This what people should do to Trump surround the white house surround Trump’s golf courses no let up strike rolling strikes
White people will never fight their own
@Qahir Makhani
It’s not about white people it’s about Americans and the majority of Americans do not support trumps inept and crooked governing.
@No Name 1 thing to say it, another thing entirely to prove it
Mark harrowfield: Don’t forget his weekend White House: Mar-A-Lago.
She is so right it’s the government of Puerto Rico I live there and I’ve seen it!!! GO PUERTO RICO!!!!!!!!!
This is what Americans should be doing here in the United states demanding this pos vacate the White House
Puerto Rican’s showing the rest of the country how to fight for your beliefs, how to exercise freedom of speech, to organize peacefully and get your voice heard. So proud of all of you! He needs to go, let’s hope the mainland here follows your excellent example of what it means to be American and angry! I’m with you💜🙏💜. This is what we should be doing in support of you AND organizing to take to the streets against our so-called leader.
Unfortunately, here, Twump has about 1/3 of the population that thinks he’s the messiah. Americans can’t get him out that simply.
@Senam Lawson Wait a minute… 2/3rds of America are not for Trump. We have the numbers to make change. Have faith and let’s organize.
Amen🙏🏽
Senam Lawson I refuse to believe that. Numbers are against him and if I think that way then I’ll have no hope and I have hope and faith that my fellow Americans are not buying into the race baiting, the hatred against immigrants, the thousands lies he’s told and tells, the ignorance he displays day after day. I believe PR’s example may just ignite the fire we need, to bring us back to what we never should’ve forgotten, that WE THE PEOPLE ARE America, we have the power to bring about change, to vote, to march, to speak up when we see injustice all around. I believe that in bleak, hopeless times, people may be down but that’s exactly when leaders should pay the most attention, oppression rebounds into action and his attempt at division is only causing those of us who are embarrassed, ashamed and empathetic for the oppressed to realize words aren’t enough, action is required. There’s way too much at stake, from healthcare, to affordable housing, to human rights violations, to the destruction of the environment for us to say it’s someone else’s problem anymore. I have faith in my countrymen, I’m not alone, change is possible and probable. 💜
Gotta love Shep, only person on the Fox team (barring Wallace) that’s worth watching.
Bret tries. Gotta give him a little credit, too.
I suspect Mike haunts his son’s dreams.
This is good practice for Washington DC, after the Mueller Time Interview. Get ready, America 🙂
Keeping it real: when Donald Trump said that this was a hoax, he was right. Hillary Clinton has friends in high places in the Intelligence Agencies. Donald didn’t. Hillary Clinton actively pursued and accepted foreign contributions to her campaign, including hiring an ex-British Intelligence officer to dig up dirt on Trump.
The Saudis funneled money through the Clinton Foundation for years. Now Trump is cozy with the Saudis. The people of Puerto Rico are awake. You notice this channel didn’t show anyone talking about revolution? When people are angry like this, they want to revolt, but MSNBC didn’t talk to anyone who had something like that to say? Couldn’t be the fact that the most powerful companies in the world, owned by a combination of American, French, Israeli, and Saudi also happen to be best friends with the terrible people who become the leaders of our countries? No, it’s just penises.
Alexander Ennead
Hillary who?
@Alexander Ennead what sauce was you into, must be fox and friends sauce. Bernie 2020
@Alexander Ennead Numbnut!
This is what Americans should have been doing for 2 years!
We could have, but the radicals for Trump have been known to drive cars into crowds. I do not want to risk my family. But come 2020 I’ll make sure we vote blue. Even if blue is a rock or a plant. Even if we have to queue for 5 hours we will do it. Trump is an evil man.
that is America
They people of this island colony have more integrity than mainland Americans.
OK dickhead.
They are good role models for us. We have been waiting for Mueller and justice to preside. After tomorrow, if nothing happens with the Mueller interview, Americans will unite and demand the same.
@Karen Walkeden You sound so much better when your mouth is shut. Once you open it you sound DEPLORABLE.
Hong Kong, now Puerto Rico. The world may be on to something.
Of course Trump is hoping on this bandwagon. Trump is the worse thing that happened to them.
Trump is responding decisively to the Puerto Rican situation!
Paper towels on the way! 😂