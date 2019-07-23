Hundreds Of Thousands Flood Streets To Demand Governor’s Resignation – The Day That Was | MSNBC

TOPICS:
July 23, 2019

 

Hundreds of thousands of people occupied San Juan’s biggest highway on Monday demanding the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, in the island’s largest protest in recent history. The “March of the People,” as it’s being called, is meant to address corruption in government, and was sparked after leaked chats revealed the governor’s racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments.
54 Comments on "Hundreds Of Thousands Flood Streets To Demand Governor’s Resignation – The Day That Was | MSNBC"

  1. Tom Tapp | July 23, 2019 at 7:17 AM | Reply

    Gov u are done you mf’er
    Hey Trumpsky was he also paying off strippers??

  2. Jaywalk 2020 | July 23, 2019 at 7:18 AM | Reply

    Rosello should resign. Now.

    Trump should resign. Too!

  3. NATIVE LATINOS Fook TRUMP | July 23, 2019 at 7:19 AM | Reply

    😶The governor and his administration have all lost legitimacy he needs to go now

    • chez moi | July 23, 2019 at 9:25 AM | Reply

      @Logical Conservative Having a corrupt, incompetent jerk in the White House does not preclude having a corrupt, incompetent governor in PR at the same time.

    • Logical Conservative | July 23, 2019 at 10:06 AM | Reply

      @chez moi Oh no. They told us that all the problems in PR were Trump’s fault.

  4. timeforchange | July 23, 2019 at 7:24 AM | Reply

    Since Trump’s been in office peoples eyes are opening. Trump and his swamp people – Putin and his need for disruption..etc, etc

  5. Bruce Aitken | July 23, 2019 at 7:25 AM | Reply

    Those who profit from the deaths and misery of others deserve to die.

  6. B spearbach | July 23, 2019 at 7:27 AM | Reply

    Isn’t trump the same? Just asking

  7. Lisa Kuzma | July 23, 2019 at 7:27 AM | Reply

    And America should do the same. {Re: Trump}

  8. Q C | July 23, 2019 at 7:31 AM | Reply

    Americans can learn from our fellow citizens about protesting corruption in our government

    • Ro G | July 23, 2019 at 11:23 AM | Reply

      t’rump is the most outwardly corrupt president in modern history, and he’s proven that he is incapable of upholding his oath. Even with his multiple obstruction violations, he’s worthy of impeachment.

    • Vu Vien | July 23, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

      videobikini-jav.com/CCXLFhIp6Uon

    • steve tyler | July 23, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

      This is what’s happening to the Democrats in the continental United States the politicians in Puerto Rico they want their cake and eat it too they want power and money from the mainland even at 10 billion dollars that they gave him for the hurricane not like the 90 billion that Trump said at 10 billion doyourmath that’s about $300,000 an acre where did it go well the Puerto Ricans on the island when it comes time to vote for something less than 18% even have a turnout that’s because the mainland one that they talk about that they hate in the back of their minds they always think yeah they’re going to bail us out again

  9. Illyria86 | July 23, 2019 at 7:32 AM | Reply

    For a second there I thought Fox News was talking about trump. Lol $92 billion

  10. mark harrowfield | July 23, 2019 at 7:41 AM | Reply

    This what people should do to Trump surround the white house surround Trump’s golf courses no let up strike rolling strikes

  11. not interested in your lies | July 23, 2019 at 7:43 AM | Reply

    She is so right it’s the government of Puerto Rico I live there and I’ve seen it!!! GO PUERTO RICO!!!!!!!!!

  12. jay bradley | July 23, 2019 at 7:45 AM | Reply

    This is what Americans should be doing here in the United states demanding this pos vacate the White House

  13. Vicky Dee | July 23, 2019 at 7:46 AM | Reply

    Puerto Rican’s showing the rest of the country how to fight for your beliefs, how to exercise freedom of speech, to organize peacefully and get your voice heard. So proud of all of you! He needs to go, let’s hope the mainland here follows your excellent example of what it means to be American and angry! I’m with you💜🙏💜. This is what we should be doing in support of you AND organizing to take to the streets against our so-called leader.

    • Senam Lawson | July 23, 2019 at 9:17 AM | Reply

      Unfortunately, here, Twump has about 1/3 of the population that thinks he’s the messiah. Americans can’t get him out that simply.

    • Pensa Simpson | July 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM | Reply

      @Senam Lawson Wait a minute… 2/3rds of America are not for Trump. We have the numbers to make change. Have faith and let’s organize.

    • Helen Lowe | July 23, 2019 at 10:16 AM | Reply

      Amen🙏🏽

    • Vicky Dee | July 23, 2019 at 10:43 AM | Reply

      Senam Lawson I refuse to believe that. Numbers are against him and if I think that way then I’ll have no hope and I have hope and faith that my fellow Americans are not buying into the race baiting, the hatred against immigrants, the thousands lies he’s told and tells, the ignorance he displays day after day. I believe PR’s example may just ignite the fire we need, to bring us back to what we never should’ve forgotten, that WE THE PEOPLE ARE America, we have the power to bring about change, to vote, to march, to speak up when we see injustice all around. I believe that in bleak, hopeless times, people may be down but that’s exactly when leaders should pay the most attention, oppression rebounds into action and his attempt at division is only causing those of us who are embarrassed, ashamed and empathetic for the oppressed to realize words aren’t enough, action is required. There’s way too much at stake, from healthcare, to affordable housing, to human rights violations, to the destruction of the environment for us to say it’s someone else’s problem anymore. I have faith in my countrymen, I’m not alone, change is possible and probable. 💜

  14. Peoples Republic of Ninj | July 23, 2019 at 7:47 AM | Reply

    Gotta love Shep, only person on the Fox team (barring Wallace) that’s worth watching.

  15. Ash Roskell | July 23, 2019 at 7:48 AM | Reply

    This is good practice for Washington DC, after the Mueller Time Interview. Get ready, America 🙂

    • Alexander Ennead | July 23, 2019 at 9:01 AM | Reply

      Keeping it real: when Donald Trump said that this was a hoax, he was right. Hillary Clinton has friends in high places in the Intelligence Agencies. Donald didn’t. Hillary Clinton actively pursued and accepted foreign contributions to her campaign, including hiring an ex-British Intelligence officer to dig up dirt on Trump.
      The Saudis funneled money through the Clinton Foundation for years. Now Trump is cozy with the Saudis. The people of Puerto Rico are awake. You notice this channel didn’t show anyone talking about revolution? When people are angry like this, they want to revolt, but MSNBC didn’t talk to anyone who had something like that to say? Couldn’t be the fact that the most powerful companies in the world, owned by a combination of American, French, Israeli, and Saudi also happen to be best friends with the terrible people who become the leaders of our countries? No, it’s just penises.

    • WTF Again? | July 23, 2019 at 9:10 AM | Reply

      Alexander Ennead

      Hillary who?

    • Julianne 2781 | July 23, 2019 at 11:11 AM | Reply

      @Alexander Ennead what sauce was you into, must be fox and friends sauce. Bernie 2020

    • Dittzx | July 23, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

      @Alexander Ennead Numbnut!

  16. adscri | July 23, 2019 at 7:58 AM | Reply

    This is what Americans should have been doing for 2 years!

    • Fur Ball | July 23, 2019 at 10:55 AM | Reply

      We could have, but the radicals for Trump have been known to drive cars into crowds. I do not want to risk my family. But come 2020 I’ll make sure we vote blue. Even if blue is a rock or a plant. Even if we have to queue for 5 hours we will do it. Trump is an evil man.

    • Roger M | July 23, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

      that is America

  17. Fitawrari Fitness | July 23, 2019 at 7:59 AM | Reply

    They people of this island colony have more integrity than mainland Americans.

    • Karen Walkeden | July 23, 2019 at 9:54 AM | Reply

      OK dickhead.

    • Pensa Simpson | July 23, 2019 at 10:01 AM | Reply

      They are good role models for us. We have been waiting for Mueller and justice to preside. After tomorrow, if nothing happens with the Mueller interview, Americans will unite and demand the same.

    • VILMA CABAN BABILONIA | July 23, 2019 at 10:22 AM | Reply

      @Karen Walkeden You sound so much better when your mouth is shut. Once you open it you sound DEPLORABLE.

  18. Rahlow One | July 23, 2019 at 8:16 AM | Reply

    Hong Kong, now Puerto Rico. The world may be on to something.

  19. Rachel Hale | July 23, 2019 at 8:22 AM | Reply

    Of course Trump is hoping on this bandwagon. Trump is the worse thing that happened to them.

  20. WTF Again? | July 23, 2019 at 9:14 AM | Reply

    Trump is responding decisively to the Puerto Rican situation!

    Paper towels on the way! 😂

