Hurricane Dorian Makes Landfall In Bahamas As ‘Catastrophic’ Category 5 | MSNBC

September 2, 2019

 

Hurricane Dorian has made landfall in the Bahamas after being upgraded to a Category 5 storm with estimated sustained winds of 185 miles per hour.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

69 Comments on "Hurricane Dorian Makes Landfall In Bahamas As ‘Catastrophic’ Category 5 | MSNBC"

  1. Michael Squires | September 1, 2019 at 2:36 PM | Reply

    Everyone please stay safe from Dorian

  2. Laura Stokes | September 1, 2019 at 2:41 PM | Reply

    looks like a huge goldfish

  3. Terry Wright | September 1, 2019 at 2:47 PM | Reply

    Wow – what a monster – even if doesn’t make landfall it is going to do a huge amount of damage to all of Florida if it skirts up the coast – 20 foot storm surge is massive and Florida is quite flat

    • RV Caballero | September 1, 2019 at 10:11 PM | Reply

      @Crystal Giddens cant you see what’s happening with your own eyes…..its all over news

    • Crystal Giddens | September 2, 2019 at 7:38 AM | Reply

      @Tessmage Tessera most hurricanes are bigger than the average state. why all the hype? the outer bands do not produce much wind or rain. why suddenly all this hype and hysteria?

    • Terry Wright | September 2, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      @buggiebuild1 am hoping for the best for you and yours – the last report I saw said it was stalling just past the Bahamas – the video from there after it is over is going to be amazing

  4. Jay M | September 1, 2019 at 2:54 PM | Reply

    200 mph gusts! Hang on to your toupee.

  5. Elizabeth Cupcake | September 1, 2019 at 2:56 PM | Reply

    I send my prayers specifically for the people of Bahamas.

  6. Kashiko Murasaki | September 1, 2019 at 3:01 PM | Reply

    Holy mother of all might!
    Thats not scary, not creepy, but Terrifying! Y’all in this hurricane better stay safe

  7. Anonymous Producer420 | September 1, 2019 at 3:15 PM | Reply

    Florida people: *Intense sweating*

    Btw I am at Miami Florida so pray for all of Florida.

  8. The Deal | September 1, 2019 at 3:20 PM | Reply

    My Bahamian brothers and sisters you are in my thoughts and prayers. I pray that you be safe and that this storm soon passes.

  9. Coolride17 | September 1, 2019 at 3:20 PM | Reply

    I lived thru Andrew, that took down our HomeDepot building, and anything in it’s path. You could see school buses flying by my house.

  10. e schwarz | September 1, 2019 at 3:23 PM | Reply

    Her delivery of news does not seem to impart the seriousness of the situation; although being grim may not help anyone.

  11. miamiwax | September 1, 2019 at 3:26 PM | Reply

    I was saying this whole time it will become a 5

  12. Eljan Rimsa | September 1, 2019 at 3:27 PM | Reply

    The highest point on Grand Bahama is 40 feet. A storm surge of 23 feet sounds terrible.

  13. Hannah Sears | September 1, 2019 at 3:36 PM | Reply

    I believe Dorian is going to move across Florida more than they’re predicting. We shall see. South Florida native, here.

  14. A horse with no name | September 1, 2019 at 3:43 PM | Reply

    And next year Trump wants the G7 meeting in Florida at this time? Great idea. 🤪

    • Slapdat Hugh Jass | September 1, 2019 at 9:42 PM | Reply

      A horse with no name – So, in order to avoid the possibility of a hurricane, tornado, wildfire, earthquake, flash flood, massive sinkhole or mudslide, the G7 next year will be held in an underground bunker in Cheyenne, Wyoming. 🤣 GTFOH

    • A horse with no name | September 1, 2019 at 10:14 PM | Reply

      @Slapdat Hugh Jass
      Yes. Or maybe Camp David where it has been held before 🤦‍♂️🍆🚢🚽

    • Geo78 | September 2, 2019 at 12:26 AM | Reply

      @VIRTUAL REALMS More Junk Science from climate science deniers.

  15. 1manuscriptman | September 1, 2019 at 4:05 PM | Reply

    I went through Category 5, Camille, at landfall. It is impossible to visualize what a cat 5 does at ground zero. Those areas around the eye in the Bahamas are basically being flattened. In Biloxi, we saw a thirty foot tidal wave hit the beach, and this swept foundations like a broom.

  16. AppTouch Technologies | September 1, 2019 at 4:30 PM | Reply

    To say it won’t make landfall in Florida is a dangerous statement….

    • Hailey Butler | September 1, 2019 at 5:52 PM | Reply

      AppTouch Technologies EXACTLY, we didn’t expect it to make landfall in the Bahamas but here we are

    • Mark Watney | September 1, 2019 at 6:05 PM | Reply

      its wishful thinking. thy think if they all say it often enough they will will it in the universe like a positive affirmation

    • Christian Osmin Roden | September 1, 2019 at 6:21 PM | Reply

      First of all, to say it won’t make landfall in Florida means that she doesn’t even understand the graphics she presents. That trajectory with the cone around it actually doesn’t mean “Hurricane goes along this line but still impacts the cone area” – it means “we don’t know where the Hurricane will go, just that it most probably will be somewhere within that cone, with the middle line being just that: The middle one of all trajectories with a noteworthy probability.”

      So yes, landfall in Florida absolutely is within the range of prediction, while more precise predictions just aren’t physically possible at the moment for a number of reasons.

    • Manuela Costa Lima | September 1, 2019 at 8:54 PM | Reply

      AppTouch Technologies —
      Tornadoes don’t ask permission to spread destruction; they just do!

    • AppTouch Technologies | September 1, 2019 at 9:05 PM | Reply

      @Manuela Costa Lima Absolutely agree on all comments above… I mean it’s sht like this that makes people lose faith in MSM… And to your and Christian’s points, you’re absolutely correct. I’m from Florida and to even POSTURE in the slightest that Florida won’t see landfall, be it tornado or direct impact, is just dangerous let alone statistically significantly incorrect. It’s way more likely that Florida will see a direct hit than not. I don’t recall massive systems like this one making such severe northern turns as these models project. I’d like to think they’re right but even if it does basically turn 90 degree north, the east coast of Florida will sure feel like it’s a direct impact.

      WTF? Any way, my beloved Florida and St. Augustine, BE SAFE BE PREPARED!!!!!!!

  17. William Helfrich | September 1, 2019 at 4:53 PM | Reply

    As this Evangelical chabad backed self serving fiasco administration will tell you,be well and be filled

  18. Dann Marceau | September 1, 2019 at 7:11 PM | Reply

    Playing with Mother Nature, not a good idea, but greed knows no bounds.

  19. Egypt Son | September 1, 2019 at 7:20 PM | Reply

    when it comes to safety don’t use semantics. call a storm surge what it really is and people will understand, and get prepared… Tsunami(jr)!

  20. Geo78 | September 1, 2019 at 10:56 PM | Reply

    Thankful Puerto Rico was spared. They did not need more anguish or insults.

