Hurricane Dorian Makes Landfall In Bahamas As ‘Catastrophic’ Category 5 | MSNBC

Hurricane Dorian has made landfall in the Bahamas after being upgraded to a Category 5 storm with estimated sustained winds of 185 miles per hour.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Everyone please stay safe from Dorian
I am so close from there
8000
Michael Squires mark my words! No it’s going to stay over the everglades! Pass the word! Everglades storm!!!
Except Mar-A-Lago. 😁
looks like a huge goldfish
finding dori – an
@Mark Watney what?
First thing I saw was a giant goldfish
A goldfish… of Doom !!!
Wow – what a monster – even if doesn’t make landfall it is going to do a huge amount of damage to all of Florida if it skirts up the coast – 20 foot storm surge is massive and Florida is quite flat
@Crystal Giddens cant you see what’s happening with your own eyes…..its all over news
@Tessmage Tessera most hurricanes are bigger than the average state. why all the hype? the outer bands do not produce much wind or rain. why suddenly all this hype and hysteria?
@buggiebuild1 am hoping for the best for you and yours – the last report I saw said it was stalling just past the Bahamas – the video from there after it is over is going to be amazing
200 mph gusts! Hang on to your toupee.
Jay M
220 mph………
i wonder if trump’s aqua net could be sprayed at the hurricane to push the winds back!
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
😂
220mph is tornado speed very scary!
230gusts 190 sustained
Wheeeeee
I send my prayers specifically for the people of Bahamas.
They’re done, now pray for folks in Fl..
@Coolride17 still here m8.
I’m sure that will help..pfffffffffff
Holy mother of all might!
Thats not scary, not creepy, but Terrifying! Y’all in this hurricane better stay safe
Nah
No school lmao
I am terrified!
@V_Ikonik Lmfao exactly my thought.
Pamas, you will safe, except Epstein’s island.
Florida people: *Intense sweating*
Btw I am at Miami Florida so pray for all of Florida.
Anonymous Producer420 u too
Yikes!! Stay safe!!
I’d rather give donations than useless thoughts and prayers.
My Bahamian brothers and sisters you are in my thoughts and prayers. I pray that you be safe and that this storm soon passes.
In agreement!!! Bless u all!!! Courage and faith!!!
The Deal —
My thoughts exactly. Just because I don’t experience the fear of the people affected by Dorian’s wrath it doesn’t mean that I don’t fear for them.
ចៅឡឹន Thai វុត្ថា l
I lived thru Andrew, that took down our HomeDepot building, and anything in it’s path. You could see school buses flying by my house.
Seriously?!?!? That’s terrifying!!😱😱
Homestead was obliterated. Visited Ft. Lauderdale in August 1993. Even a year later, very little signs of life.
Coolride17 —
Oh how horrible! I can’t even imagine what it must have been like for all those who went through something that devastating.
Her delivery of news does not seem to impart the seriousness of the situation; although being grim may not help anyone.
MSNBC cant even do the weather truthfully. They are even worse than cnn.
“This 😀 is 😀 a 😀 dire 😀 dire 😀 situation”
Newsreaders and weather people always have a touch of excitement about dire news. People’s misfortune reported with glee and enthusiasm 🙄
She is particularly annoying with that smirk 😥
I just seen real PEOPLE live video said not as bad
I was saying this whole time it will become a 5
The highest point on Grand Bahama is 40 feet. A storm surge of 23 feet sounds terrible.
I believe Dorian is going to move across Florida more than they’re predicting. We shall see. South Florida native, here.
You would be wrong.
Hannah Sears I am believing it will miss Florida completely in Jesus Name.
And next year Trump wants the G7 meeting in Florida at this time? Great idea. 🤪
A horse with no name – So, in order to avoid the possibility of a hurricane, tornado, wildfire, earthquake, flash flood, massive sinkhole or mudslide, the G7 next year will be held in an underground bunker in Cheyenne, Wyoming. 🤣 GTFOH
@Slapdat Hugh Jass
Yes. Or maybe Camp David where it has been held before 🤦♂️🍆🚢🚽
@VIRTUAL REALMS More Junk Science from climate science deniers.
I went through Category 5, Camille, at landfall. It is impossible to visualize what a cat 5 does at ground zero. Those areas around the eye in the Bahamas are basically being flattened. In Biloxi, we saw a thirty foot tidal wave hit the beach, and this swept foundations like a broom.
To say it won’t make landfall in Florida is a dangerous statement….
AppTouch Technologies EXACTLY, we didn’t expect it to make landfall in the Bahamas but here we are
its wishful thinking. thy think if they all say it often enough they will will it in the universe like a positive affirmation
First of all, to say it won’t make landfall in Florida means that she doesn’t even understand the graphics she presents. That trajectory with the cone around it actually doesn’t mean “Hurricane goes along this line but still impacts the cone area” – it means “we don’t know where the Hurricane will go, just that it most probably will be somewhere within that cone, with the middle line being just that: The middle one of all trajectories with a noteworthy probability.”
So yes, landfall in Florida absolutely is within the range of prediction, while more precise predictions just aren’t physically possible at the moment for a number of reasons.
AppTouch Technologies —
Tornadoes don’t ask permission to spread destruction; they just do!
@Manuela Costa Lima Absolutely agree on all comments above… I mean it’s sht like this that makes people lose faith in MSM… And to your and Christian’s points, you’re absolutely correct. I’m from Florida and to even POSTURE in the slightest that Florida won’t see landfall, be it tornado or direct impact, is just dangerous let alone statistically significantly incorrect. It’s way more likely that Florida will see a direct hit than not. I don’t recall massive systems like this one making such severe northern turns as these models project. I’d like to think they’re right but even if it does basically turn 90 degree north, the east coast of Florida will sure feel like it’s a direct impact.
WTF? Any way, my beloved Florida and St. Augustine, BE SAFE BE PREPARED!!!!!!!
As this Evangelical chabad backed self serving fiasco administration will tell you,be well and be filled
Playing with Mother Nature, not a good idea, but greed knows no bounds.
Yup. Earth taking care of this soon
when it comes to safety don’t use semantics. call a storm surge what it really is and people will understand, and get prepared… Tsunami(jr)!
Thankful Puerto Rico was spared. They did not need more anguish or insults.