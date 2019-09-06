Hurricane Dorian survivor: Bahamas relatives are alive, but not OK

Roseau, Dominica – December 16, 2008………..The Government of Prime Minister, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit has secured a soft loan of US$9.16 million from the Barbados-based Caribbean Development Bank to assist in financing the rehabilitation of sea defences and road works in the village of Point Michel damaged by the passage of Hurricane Omar.

The Board of Directors of the Caribbean Development Bank approved the amount at their meeting in Barbados last week.

