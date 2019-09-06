Hurricane Dorian survivor: Bahamas relatives are alive, but not OK

TOPICS:
Hurricane Dorian survivor: Bahamas relatives are alive, but not OK 1

September 6, 2019

 

Crystal deGregory describes to CNN's Alisyn Camerota her experience of riding out Hurricane Dorian as it decimated the Bahamas. #CNN #News

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

46 Comments on "Hurricane Dorian survivor: Bahamas relatives are alive, but not OK"

  1. Kevin Pawl | September 6, 2019 at 7:28 AM | Reply

    This is so sad

  2. Ryan George | September 6, 2019 at 7:28 AM | Reply

    May God protect all….🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️

  3. Scientific Methodology | September 6, 2019 at 7:52 AM | Reply

    God bless the Bahamian people. Help them recover from the tragedy and maintain their tourism industry.

  4. Farida Walele | September 6, 2019 at 8:05 AM | Reply

    Love ❤️ prayers and blessings to everyone in the Bahamas.

  5. Dan McFarland | September 6, 2019 at 8:16 AM | Reply

    Joe Biden was on the Late Show the other night but couldn’t find David Letterman!

    • arjaygee | September 6, 2019 at 9:10 AM | Reply

      @3ds max People named 3ds max are morons.

    • 3ds max | September 6, 2019 at 9:17 AM | Reply

      @arjaygee You watch Kimmel ……..face palm

    • Donald Trump | September 6, 2019 at 9:28 AM | Reply

      @Margo Mason Pedophile Joe is LOW ENERGY!!!

    • arjaygee | September 6, 2019 at 11:01 AM | Reply

      @3ds max Actually, I don’t. But I do watch LSSC. How you could assume I watch Kimmel from my previous comment is beyond reasoning.

    • 3ds max | September 6, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

      @arjaygee LOL! LSSC it’s like the same thing.
      And you literally called me a moron because of my name LOL!
      3ds max is a high end animation/modeling/vfx software that I’ve been using for over 20 years. It has a very steep learning curve so you’re out! i actually have written many plugins for it and I’m sorta well known in the industry. Not gonna give my real name of course since nutjobs like you are out there. Especially a CNN lover and Colbert lover.

      Anybody that calls somebody a moron over their name has to have severe mental issues. I bet you’re planning a mass shooting aren’t you? Yep I KNEW IT!

      (see how it works?)

  6. Jai Norman | September 6, 2019 at 8:30 AM | Reply

    We all are playing every day!!!!

  7. Dong LeMoan | September 6, 2019 at 8:38 AM | Reply

    French PM Emmanuel Macron has pledged $37.50 in aid for the Bahamas relief fund.

  8. GQ1born Born | September 6, 2019 at 8:58 AM | Reply

    Be safe and God Bless you all.🙏🙏🙏

  9. rolback | September 6, 2019 at 9:08 AM | Reply

    Where is Canada and UK helping a former colony of the crown? How much money has Canada, UK, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand giving?

  10. Leon Davis | September 6, 2019 at 9:40 AM | Reply

    Man, Alabama looks bad.

  11. Desecration | September 6, 2019 at 9:52 AM | Reply

    I like it better when the troglodytes only stuck to YahooNews.

  12. Tzu Tai | September 6, 2019 at 9:55 AM | Reply

    Much love and prayers from the Republicans❤️🙏🏾 stay strong Bahama

  13. Son of King Solomon | September 6, 2019 at 10:41 AM | Reply

    Praying for the people of the Bahamas and much love for Dr Myles Munroe.

  14. Sandra Levy | September 6, 2019 at 10:43 AM | Reply

    My prayers are with the people of Bahamas 💟

  15. Repent ye Sinners | September 6, 2019 at 10:50 AM | Reply

    Climate change has NOTHING to do with this… it has EVERYTHING to do with people deliberately living in Hurricane Alley, building up infrastructure and mocking Mother Nature! Oh I dunno…how about… NOT LIVE THERE!!! sheeeeeeesh!

  16. JoeyMas PhillySnaps | September 6, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    With CNN, it is hard to know what is true and what is not. They have seriously destroyed their credibility as a news organization over a petty feud with the White House.

  17. WE WUZ VIKANGS!!! n shiet. | September 6, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    Don’t worry the Clinton foundation is on it. 😂😂😂😂. Hide your children. It is party time 😂😂😂

  18. DOCBAR | September 6, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    When you live on a small island that gets hit by hurricanes all the time don’t cry everytime it happens. Move!

  19. Akela DeWolf | September 6, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    only 7% of the bahamas islands were effected. all this damage was just on one island, the rest are fine.

  20. mdowning77 | September 6, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    those courageous MILLENIALS and their Social Media saved them??? oh god….they are doomed

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.