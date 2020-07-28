Dr. Ivan Melendez, the health authority in Hidalgo County, Texas talks about the dire coronavirus conditions in his county even before Hurricane Hanna made matters even with worse with flooding and power outages. Aired on 7/27/2020.
Hurricane Makes Disaster Of Already Catastrophic COVID Situation | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
HCQ is being used in America and it is working. It’s time to stop wearing masks, come back together as a nation and reopen our world for us and our kids. Get informed for yourself and those you care about. The meeting happened yesterday from a group called America’s Frontline Doctors holding The Second Opinion Project. They have come together to get the truth out about the HCQ treatment. Youtube already pulled the video I linked before, but if you go here https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=666&v=aX_Q1FaY9pI&feature=emb_logoS you can see the full lecture. Dr. Richard Urso, Simone Gold MD, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Geoff Mitchell, Scott Barbour MD, James Todaro MD, CL Gray MD, Martha Leatheman MD, Jeffrey Kornitzer MD, Joel Singer MD, Mark McDonald MD, Olga Swanson MD, and others break down the fake science about the virus, the problems with the vaccine, etc.
Everyone knows how it got this bad. Lack of competence and intelligence in the executive branch. He goes golfing while the country dies. Keep him golfing and away from humans.
very well said, ty dr melendez and mr velshi, and just plain heartbreaking.
What’s sad is there’s no help. The community is hit by the pandemic, hit by the hurricane, and no one is helping. If you know otherwise send me the link, cause I ain’t seeing anything. Nothing from the governor, no federal response, no FEMA, nobody.
@Bill Robbins Just hope the hospitals are okay with well stocked gennie’s and back ups for the back ups.. Hopefully they can get to people who need help and do it safely. National Guard in Hazmat all around, CDC for the sick…
Obesity is easier to measure than the real risk factor, poverty. M
Magnus McGee – https://diabetes.diabetesjournals.org/content/60/11/2667
@Andy P Thank you for the editorial. It does show association of P & O. Alas it does not appear to answer the C-19 question re confounding, M
Magnus McGee – what is the question?
@Andy P are poverty and obesity associated with Covid-19 or are they the cause? M
We don’t ask papers,,we,treat all patients,,,may this doctor be blessed
@Wigg Licker The future holds no place for you… as you will soon discover.
Doctors(MDs) take the Hippocratic oath( depends on the country where they trained) regarding medical ethics. So no surprise about treating all patients.
I wish he didn’t say that over the airwaves. Trumper won’t like it and who knows what he will do…Blessings from my direction too
Studies are looking at the role of vitamin d, immunity, and respiratory function and the higher prevalence of covid deaths among black, latino, and hispanic people in the US who also have higher rates of vitamin d deficiency.
There are still decent people who care about other humans despite all the problems.
Max claire : Those, “decent people,” are under siege on the streets of Portland, facing down Unconstitutional Secret Police units. Any decent American would be DEMANDING they’re disbanded and outlawed! BEFORE they expanded, as Trump announced, to three quarters of ALL FEDERAL LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS! They are NOT going to ALLOW, “Elections.” They KNOW they are going to JAIL, and the Trump’s enablers are SO COMPROMISED, they’ll fight WITH TRUMP rather than join him in JAIL! The instrument of your suppression is staring you in the face. Your Republic has ALREADY FALLEN! They will fight tooth and nail to stay out of jail, and the ONLY way that happens, is if they REMOVE DEMOCRACY! That decision is already made. The only question remaining is, are YOU a decent American? Are YOU willing to protest, donate, inundate your representatives, and make it your business to OUTLAW the Secret Police units, BEFORE they are expanded? They need to be OFF AMERICA’S STREETS! Right now!
This Dr. and his colleagues have shown more courage and compassion in this 3.48 minute interview than trump has show his entire life.
And a proud Hispanic doctor, the same people Trump wants to keep out of the U.S., giving his all to save his patients.
@Rosanna Rivero Absolutely, his patients and America are lucky to have him/them.
Those poor people. All of them. And what a special man. Love and blessings to you all. <3
America is such a third world country, somebody has just painted over the rotten bits and put a ribbon on the holes so that you don’t see it until you look. The whole world is looking now. This doctor is one of the heroes.
Thankyou Dr. For being a true HUMANITARIAN. You have given me hope ❤️