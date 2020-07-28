Hurricane Makes Disaster Of Already Catastrophic COVID Situation | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

July 28, 2020

 

Dr. Ivan Melendez, the health authority in Hidalgo County, Texas talks about the dire coronavirus conditions in his county even before Hurricane Hanna made matters even with worse with flooding and power outages. Aired on 7/27/2020.
68 Comments on "Hurricane Makes Disaster Of Already Catastrophic COVID Situation | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC"

  1. jlbueno0611 | July 28, 2020 at 1:26 AM | Reply

    First…
    Also..please vote …your life depends on it.

    • Tessmage Tessera | July 28, 2020 at 6:55 AM | Reply

      @Ash Roskell Barring any unforseen changes, the current data indicates that the Republicans (including Trump) will be seriously, horribly slaughtered in November.

    • hellointhere | July 28, 2020 at 8:24 AM | Reply

      HCQ is being used in America and it is working. It’s time to stop wearing masks, come back together as a nation and reopen our world for us and our kids. Get informed for yourself and those you care about. The meeting happened yesterday from a group called America’s Frontline Doctors holding The Second Opinion Project. They have come together to get the truth out about the HCQ treatment. Youtube already pulled the video I linked before, but if you go here https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=666&v=aX_Q1FaY9pI&feature=emb_logoS you can see the full lecture. Dr. Richard Urso, Simone Gold MD, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Geoff Mitchell, Scott Barbour MD, James Todaro MD, CL Gray MD, Martha Leatheman MD, Jeffrey Kornitzer MD, Joel Singer MD, Mark McDonald MD, Olga Swanson MD, and others break down the fake science about the virus, the problems with the vaccine, etc.

    • Noles fan89 | July 28, 2020 at 8:43 AM | Reply

      vote Trump 2020 save America from criminals destroying our country

    • Ariki Royal | July 28, 2020 at 8:44 AM | Reply

      Be afraid of Coronavirus, be safe at home, do not vote for the new SCAM, Biden is a crony democrate

    • Veronica Wilson | July 28, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

      Noles fan89 Trump 2020 KAG

  2. Adam Cordova | July 28, 2020 at 1:28 AM | Reply

    Sup y’all. Let’s vote, register now don’t wait. 🙂

  3. bb | July 28, 2020 at 1:32 AM | Reply

    Everyone knows how it got this bad. Lack of competence and intelligence in the executive branch. He goes golfing while the country dies. Keep him golfing and away from humans.

    • Logan McLean | July 28, 2020 at 5:10 AM | Reply

      Forrest Trump
      😀😀😀😀

    • long nose | July 28, 2020 at 6:48 AM | Reply

      @Forrest Trump you mean democrats ffs

    • Ray L | July 28, 2020 at 7:49 AM | Reply

      @WWG1WGA You’re just Qonfused

    • hellointhere | July 28, 2020 at 8:24 AM | Reply

    • Heather Larson | July 28, 2020 at 5:23 PM | Reply

      I thought that democracy would be a miracle that solves everything. I was wrong. China’s model is increasingly appealing. China has been resillient before, during and after the pandemic.

  4. mary jones | July 28, 2020 at 1:35 AM | Reply

    very well said, ty dr melendez and mr velshi, and just plain heartbreaking.

    • manifest | July 28, 2020 at 8:14 AM | Reply

      What’s sad is there’s no help. The community is hit by the pandemic, hit by the hurricane, and no one is helping. If you know otherwise send me the link, cause I ain’t seeing anything. Nothing from the governor, no federal response, no FEMA, nobody.

  5. JaybayJay | July 28, 2020 at 1:39 AM | Reply

    Me: America, please self Isolate, take this virus seriously..
    Hurricane Hanna: (Puts a cloud on my shoulder.) I got this.

    • JaybayJay | July 28, 2020 at 4:48 AM | Reply

      @Bill Robbins Just hope the hospitals are okay with well stocked gennie’s and back ups for the back ups.. Hopefully they can get to people who need help and do it safely. National Guard in Hazmat all around, CDC for the sick…

    • Willie Resurreccion | July 28, 2020 at 5:08 AM | Reply

      AMERICA REPENT!! GOD is mad at you!, you were hardest hit by the virus, now a hurricane and most of all you have Trump as president. Act Now!! REPENT !!! Or GOD will have Trump reelected.

    • long nose | July 28, 2020 at 6:49 AM | Reply

      You think this is a Joke????

    • JaybayJay | July 28, 2020 at 6:52 AM | Reply

      @long nose Really? Try acting Indignant months ago before you had people packing beaches and protesting mask. Now Covid’s soon to run amok among the US. Nothing like a serious emergency for you all to realize your in deep S#%( already..

    • hellointhere | July 28, 2020 at 8:25 AM | Reply

  6. Ro G | July 28, 2020 at 1:43 AM | Reply

    2020 Silver Lining: At least those Murder Hornets weren’t that bad. 🤔 ☠️ 🐝

  7. Bunker Baby dRumph | July 28, 2020 at 1:51 AM | Reply

    This must be further evidence of Climate Change with Hurricane Season being upon us so early in the summer! Brazil had its 1st recorded hurricane.

    • Brian B | July 28, 2020 at 3:39 AM | Reply

      Bunker Baby dRumph so you’re for gun control to help save lives yet you support women’s rights to murder children?

    • Ash Roskell | July 28, 2020 at 5:13 AM | Reply

      Bunker Baby dRumph : Don’t forget, NEVER Click a trump troll’s name. They get paid, each time someone Clicks on them to reply. And they get paid for Clicks on their Click Bait. The professional ones do, anyway. Still keep stomping them, but don’t get them paid? ✌️👍

    • Ash Roskell | July 28, 2020 at 5:14 AM | Reply

      Forrest Trump : Always a pleasure, sir 👍

    • Ash Roskell | July 28, 2020 at 5:14 AM | Reply

      Tyeler Nowell : I hope you realise that the GOP KNOWS that half of them are going to JAIL? So does the whole Trump family. Do you imagine they’re just waiting for that? Or, have you figured out what these Un-Constitutional, Secret Police units are FOR? Trump announced he’s expanding them, taking up 2/3rds of Federal Law Enforcement officers (if they’re willing?) to form these goons squad SS units. Why are you not ALL having illegal, “cops,” BANNED? They need to get OFF AMERICA’S STREETS! RIGHT NOW! You are ALL involved, whether you like it, or not. But, they should be every American’s single focus, RIGHT NOW! Get them GONE, or lose your elections

    • Tyeler Nowell | July 28, 2020 at 9:03 AM | Reply

      @Ash Roskell yes I do know this, I was merely commenting on how texas is a hot spot and continues to have increasingly worse hurricanes every year

  8. Magnus McGee | July 28, 2020 at 1:56 AM | Reply

    Obesity is easier to measure than the real risk factor, poverty. M

  9. Kwarkool | July 28, 2020 at 2:01 AM | Reply

    I just can’t see how it could get any worse.

    • Patrick Kingfisher Kennedy | July 28, 2020 at 4:07 AM | Reply

      Register and VOTE BLUE so Americans can begin to heal and unite as a nation

    • Kimberly Christine | July 28, 2020 at 8:25 AM | Reply

      Patrick Kingfisher Kennedy I’ve been able to vote since fall 2000 and never missed even a schooboard election. I’m voting early absentee mail in ballot since the WI primary this spring. Just turned in my August primary ballot and am anxiously waiting voting early in the fall.

    • Ariki Royal | July 28, 2020 at 8:45 AM | Reply

      It can, it always can

    • Blueberry Jelly | July 28, 2020 at 9:40 AM | Reply

      Hi, I’m from the future. Just wait until September, and hoo boy don’t get me started about november. Worst of all? “2020 2: 2021” the sequel gets a jump start late December.

    • Mary Willson | July 28, 2020 at 5:59 PM | Reply

      Athena Kebano If you say less than 100 days until election, it seems shorter.

  10. Sanetmarie De Goede | July 28, 2020 at 2:16 AM | Reply

    We don’t ask papers,,we,treat all patients,,,may this doctor be blessed

    • Tessmage Tessera | July 28, 2020 at 6:53 AM | Reply

      @Wigg Licker The future holds no place for you… as you will soon discover.

    • Karen Byrd | July 28, 2020 at 1:36 PM | Reply

      Doctors(MDs) take the Hippocratic oath( depends on the country where they trained) regarding medical ethics. So no surprise about treating all patients.

    • AuntieS412 | July 28, 2020 at 7:25 PM | Reply

      I wish he didn’t say that over the airwaves. Trumper won’t like it and who knows what he will do…Blessings from my direction too

  11. Cecelia Fire Cloud | July 28, 2020 at 2:43 AM | Reply

    Well maybe trump might show up an throw paper towel at the American people an then ask to met your president?🤔

  12. Jim Battersbee | July 28, 2020 at 3:28 AM | Reply

    The USA is a grotesque parody of a modern developed democratic country.
    It is sick, greedy, barbaric and corrupt. A truly failed society.

    • Mag | July 28, 2020 at 1:19 PM | Reply

      In the name of cheap patriotism ,a lot of people are destroying America by following blind a mad demagogue,but they will be the last to realize that.

    • Jim Battersbee | July 28, 2020 at 4:04 PM | Reply

      @snoop alert
      “professors??” they’re all busy coming up with a vaccine against Covid. I imagine you’ll refuse to have it because it will breach your “rights?”
      I know your mantra: “my ignorance is the equal of your knowledge”.
      Cheers

    • Jim Battersbee | July 28, 2020 at 4:09 PM | Reply

      @kare more
      No way. I do live on the same planet though.

    • Jim Battersbee | July 28, 2020 at 4:16 PM | Reply

      @Mag
      No, but Americans have been indoctrinated that they are “indispensable” and “exceptional”.
      Trump’s not unusual in his boasting and puffery, he’s yet another American who believes the hype and many do, even many intelligent, rational Americans have a belief that they’re better than anyone else.
      Cheers

    • Veronica Wilson | July 28, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      Move to China.America love it or Leave it!

  13. N S | July 28, 2020 at 3:29 AM | Reply

    Studies are looking at the role of vitamin d, immunity, and respiratory function and the higher prevalence of covid deaths among black, latino, and hispanic people in the US who also have higher rates of vitamin d deficiency.

    • hellointhere | July 28, 2020 at 8:25 AM | Reply

  14. Max claire | July 28, 2020 at 4:33 AM | Reply

    There are still decent people who care about other humans despite all the problems.

    • Ash Roskell | July 28, 2020 at 5:41 AM | Reply

      Max claire : Those, “decent people,” are under siege on the streets of Portland, facing down Unconstitutional Secret Police units. Any decent American would be DEMANDING they’re disbanded and outlawed! BEFORE they expanded, as Trump announced, to three quarters of ALL FEDERAL LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS! They are NOT going to ALLOW, “Elections.” They KNOW they are going to JAIL, and the Trump’s enablers are SO COMPROMISED, they’ll fight WITH TRUMP rather than join him in JAIL! The instrument of your suppression is staring you in the face. Your Republic has ALREADY FALLEN! They will fight tooth and nail to stay out of jail, and the ONLY way that happens, is if they REMOVE DEMOCRACY! That decision is already made. The only question remaining is, are YOU a decent American? Are YOU willing to protest, donate, inundate your representatives, and make it your business to OUTLAW the Secret Police units, BEFORE they are expanded? They need to be OFF AMERICA’S STREETS! Right now!

  15. Jen Lambie | July 28, 2020 at 6:15 AM | Reply

    This Dr. and his colleagues have shown more courage and compassion in this 3.48 minute interview than trump has show his entire life.

    • Rosanna Rivero | July 28, 2020 at 7:10 AM | Reply

      And a proud Hispanic doctor, the same people Trump wants to keep out of the U.S., giving his all to save his patients.

    • Jen Lambie | July 28, 2020 at 9:26 AM | Reply

      @Rosanna Rivero Absolutely, his patients and America are lucky to have him/them.

  16. Ganiscol | July 28, 2020 at 6:45 AM | Reply

    Meanwhile, #OrangeMoron enjoys another weekend of golfing.

  17. indigosigh | July 28, 2020 at 7:27 AM | Reply

    Those poor people. All of them. And what a special man. Love and blessings to you all. <3

  18. Ian Birkinhead | July 28, 2020 at 8:22 AM | Reply

    America is such a third world country, somebody has just painted over the rotten bits and put a ribbon on the holes so that you don’t see it until you look. The whole world is looking now. This doctor is one of the heroes.

  19. Hlafordlaes | July 28, 2020 at 8:31 AM | Reply

    First step to recovery: Shun and shame all *evangelicals,* sworn *enemies* of fact, personal integrity, good faith, and honest testimony before men or gods. They are *the darkest evil of our times.*

  20. Laurie Huntley | July 28, 2020 at 9:49 AM | Reply

    Thankyou Dr. For being a true HUMANITARIAN. You have given me hope ❤️

