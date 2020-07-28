Dr. Ivan Melendez, the health authority in Hidalgo County, Texas talks about the dire coronavirus conditions in his county even before Hurricane Hanna made matters even with worse with flooding and power outages. Aired on 7/27/2020.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Hurricane Makes Disaster Of Already Catastrophic COVID Situation | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC