“I Alone Can Fix It” Authors Discuss The Chaotic Last Days Of The Trump White House
67 comments
I’m going to put this on loop, I love to hear the almost grown Boy Cry .
It’s music to my ears. The loud mouth tub of lard sniveling like a big baby
tWUMP cwying snowflake teaws makes me so happy
Donald’s simple, stilted, one syllable toddler-speak is so annoying…. and he’s 75 year old.
@LLL its so disgusting idiots voted for that ignorant person to run our darn country.
I blame all those voters.
Putin: I’m so sad that fool lost.. I love Trump and he loves me!
IT’S nice to be loved by a psycho
@bert larsen American NEED for instant gratification..Go to the bathroom and relieve yourself.
@Belly Dancer Em OKAY…
@FENTON MILLER at least I know what bathroom to use, that’s pretty sad when you people are confused on what bathroom to use
@Trump will never be President again Q is stupid you don’t even live in the United states, just look at your account name. That’s pathetic
Of course he will run. He is facing serious federal charges. He needs to self pardon to evade jail. It is all about self preservation.
Presidents can’t self pardon.
Lol Obsessed
@Marie Kamerdula He doesn’t need to self-pardon though. As President he’d have presidential immunity and even before he was floating the idea of “President for life” so he’d look to find some way around the two term limit if needed. Might not be needed though in any case, he’s an old guy.
He will not win !!!!!
Majority voted him out.
When trump and his company goes down the tubes. The gop will deny they know, liked or supported him. And plenty of the gullible republicans will buy or ignore it.
@Timmy Truth It’s never been a topic I’ve given much thought about, but it seems like you know how many.
When you pick up a guy, do you ask his political affiliation?
@gswombat
@Timmy Truth So
@Timmy Truth William h music? Is that you? Crying about homosexuality? Again?
MAGA!!!
Well this time around he can’t keep blaming the Clintons ” Lock Her Up”. But even back then if he lost to Hillary he said he was going to say the election was fake or rigged. He is a D-bag to the core.
Never stop blaming the Clintons .Why aren’t they in jail ?
Because the Clintons are not criminals.
He’s unwilling to give up up the grifting by continuing the lies. Sadly so many people actually believe him and continue to give to his Big lies
They don’t believe it, they just enjoy the tantrums of rebelling about his lost election.
Sadly , so many others just don’t get it . You ,for example .
We-the-people (sane) are so over don-the-con, except indicting him for all the crimes he commented.
Please put the cuffs on him and send him to jail. NOW!
Knowing about Trump’s excesses are a cautionary tale. Legislators need to write laws to prevent such excesses ever occurring again. If Trump had more intelligence, instead of just animal cunning, we might have ceased to be a democracy.
@Deborah Freedman Right. A carnival Barker almost cost us our democracy. Think how much worse it would have been if he had had brains. Hopefully, presidential cults will not be the rule.
I would settle for seeing Donald installed in a cheap nursing home focused on ripping off the guy he hires to change his diaper.
@Demetria Karnavas So would l. Great comment!
@Demetria Karnavas
Chaotic last days? Every day was chaos….
Such a dumpster fire.
Like a true “mob boss” he thought he had the judges in his back pocket. He believes everyone has a price like him. He doesn’t understand honor nor does he respect truth. Every word that falls from his mouth is a lie. He really believes the majority of people believe him.
Diaper Don said he needed better Judges. Well, he should quit crying and someone needs to point out that HE appointed the judges!
trump. Would be great if trump would be convicted by a judge he appointed. Wouldn’t that be fantastic?
It is like the pianist who plays the piano badly insisting on a better audience.
Ever criminal everywhere has said the same thing… “I needed a better Judge”
Mitch is NOT some master strategist nor is Nancy
, Mitch is more like trump in the fact that he knows his base and how he came manipulate them………nothing masterful about tricking adults with a 9 year olds mentality(Republicans)!
He and Graham are just bare faced liars. the oldest strategy going and their record speaks so,
Can’t argue with that .lol
Trump is a masterful brainwasher. Maybe the best that’s ever been.
Why are you insulting 9 year old’s?
Can’t handle another four years of this guy. We would go down in flames.
We’ll be lucky if we don’t already. We’re on the edge of collapse as it is.
…why are you media folks even giving oxygen to this Cancer, Donald Trump!!! please think about this guys!!!!
@Lewis Liew Unfortunately, a has-been, forgettable, one-term, ex-Pres promoting a “voter fraud” hustle in a pathetic attempt to monopolize media attention, is news.
I think I’d have to strangle myself before 4 more years of trump.
MAGA!!!!
Still waiting for a book called “The Bigly-est Loser”
The tremendous proof is that Trump lost!!!
“There’s tremendous proof” It’s just nobody can seem to find it.
tremendous (adj) very great in amount, scale, intensity, huge, enormous.
MAGA!!!
Fun Fact: “Dominion Voting Systems has issued subpoenas to right-wing attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for their communications with Fox News as part of its lawsuit against the network…”
Well I would like a update on that.
Trump is a liar. Period. He doesn’t need any proof to hang on to this story forever. He will never let go. His fundraising depends on the lie.
Until he goes to jail –
What’s more, his very identity depends on this. His ego will not allow him to believe the American people rejected him.
Trump also claims to be a billionaire. Another thing he will always claim with no proof.
“I Alone F’d It Up”-Trump’s scratch & sniff autobiography.
lol, Trump just signed Manchin’s political death sentence by endorsing him
The only reason Trump wants to be president is because he knows that he’s going to jail, period.
his base believes the radical left is conspiring against him.
I disagree. I think he honestly believes the stuff he says. He truly thinks he was a great president.
But of course he would us the position to avoid going to jail.