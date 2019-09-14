As Democrats hit the big debate stage, Trump also took to the podium at a Republican retreat to poke fun at the 2020 contenders. Despite a heated debate, no apparent front runner has emerged from the Democratic party. The Daily Beast’s Margaret Carlson argues when Dems ‘are running against Trump, they’re all winning’ but when ‘they’re running against each other, they’re not.’

I Always Look Orange Trump Hits Light Bulbs As Debate Policy | The Beat With Ari Melber | MSNBC