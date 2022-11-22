106 comments

    5. @Sandra Andrews I tell the same to any communist Democrat the party itself doesn’t want to own up to its dark history of supporting slavery and that even today but it’s different because of democratic education

    1. Do NOT underestimate this man. He came from nowhere and defeated Hillary Clinton. Just because the candidates are now coming out against him does not mean the general public will. He is dangerous as long as he is a potential candidate. Mark my words on this..

    5. @Annie Berger
      Ya, Other than his relationship with Pootin, attacking the capitol, stealing and lying about those top secret documents he STOLED from the Whitehouse; “HE’S A PEACH !

  5. I would have a lot more admiration for Paul Ryan who are now “never again Trumper” if they had had the cojones in 2017 when it became glaringly clear Trump was a disaster.
    Gene Lariviere

    2. It’s so easy to be a “never again Trumper” in 2022. He should have listened to the Never Trumpers in 2015 or even 2016.

    5. I might or might not have a tiny bit of respect for him as an as an actor if we could view some professionally produced smut that keeps him and Trump under Putin’s finger

    4. TRUMP CREATED THE WOMENS ENTREPENEURS AND EMPOWERMENT ACT. Trump’s EPA Awarded $100 Million to Fix the Broken Water Infrastructure System in Flint, Michigan. The Trump Administration Struck a $1 Billion Deal to Provide HIV Prevention Drugs Free to 200,000 Uninsured Americans Every Year for the Next Decade. The Poverty Rate for Black Americans Dropped to an All-Time Low in 2018. President Trump Has Allocated More Funding to Historically Black Colleges and Universities than Any Other President

    5. @kay armstrong
      That was not the question. The question was whether Trump should become a candidate for the GOP. And yes, he should. But that’s just wishful thinking on the part of the Democrats.
      Biden isn’t as bad as he’s made out to be, but I would like a different Democratic nominee.

    3. @KariAnne Studeman “…he saw how toxic djt was TO RYAN’S POLITICAL CAREER…”. there, i fixed that sentence for you.

    5. It’s tragically funny that anybody would think so after having seen him slither from his home under the septic tank. I wonder if his neighbors ever witnessed that.

  9. Take note of how all these Republicans are saying “I don’t want Trump because I don’t want to lose” rather than “I don’t like Trump because he’s a terrible person and was an awful president”.

    3. Biden though, he’s not an awful President. He is GREAT! Meanwhile diesel is running out and more food shortages expected, but I suppose for the 1,000 dullards who liked your moronic comment out of group think, that equates to us somehow being upgraded. Last I checked no one is better off since Trump left financially. You guys all fking know it. Most the Americans off social media are sick of you guys.😑

  11. He is saying he is only against Trump because he doesn’t think Trump can win, not because he’s opposed to Trumps plans or actions. So it’s not even courageous.

    Someone like Liz Cheney who is against Trump morally, at least has a spine.

    1. @jackie fortune I LIKE HER TOO ! SHES THE BEST BET TO GET US BACK TOGETHER, PROTECT THE CONSTITUTION AND THE LAWS THAT PROTECT IT AND US !!!

    4. @Me Off Are you the famous Jack? How ’bout he got out ahead of the coming scandals because he was fully aware of trump’s crimes and had no intention of helping dump the lunatic because he’s a coward, probable collaborator and opportunist. The opportunities he’s pursuing are in the 2024 Presidential Primaries.

    5. I would definitely vote for her maybe even over a democrat. That’s the difference between us and republicans bill bar said it this morning he would vote for trump over a democrat.

    1. @Bab Blo Biden Hunter wasn;t hiding secret necular docs that could have been sold or traded with some dictator.

    3. @Bab Blo Hold hunter Biden accountable if he did something wrong. But sure let’s spend millions of dollars on something that doesn’t matter even if he was guilty. But it’s OK if Jarod Kushner makes millions of dollars from the Saudi’s. But, you’re just fine with that you stupid republicans.

    4. He has the perfect OPERATUNITY to prove all if the innocence in the world…
      He pleads the 5th 400 times in one sitting and won’t show up in front of another judge unless he’s drug into the courtroom because he’s guilty as sin !!!

  14. Nope, now he’s a narcissist? When a bunch of us were saying that in 2016 they didn’t care. We don’t need to let them off until they apologize for subjecting all of us to Trump in the first place…

    1. Right… Looking back it’s only obvious why Trump made it so a sitting president couldn’t be prosecuted… It’s been coming out for 2 years now…

    4. I don’t give a crap about apologies. Ryan needs to be accountable for all the grief he caused by supporting trump in Congress. No Prez badge for Ryan!

  15. If there is one thing we can thank Trump for is showing how spineless the GOP has become. Watching these loyalists turn on Trump is hysterical. It’s like watching a Nature show where the alpha male has fallen in status and those who previously cowered around him have found a newfound courage to challenge his leadership. They could have stopped Trump years ago but didn’t have the guts to do it.

  17. Wow what a brave and heroic move by Paul Ryan. To get up and tell people never again man that takes guts. Too bad this SOB said nothing, like the rest of the Repukes, when it really could have mattered.

    4. “I am a never-again-Trumper … after running from the 2018 Blue Wave I saw coming, 4 years in a foxhole and now hearing others object to more losing”. Paul Ryan was Speaker and the VP nominee, and what motivates him to dump 45 is maybe NOT WINNING? Not covid screw-ups, 2 impeachments, election denial, instigating insurrection, documents theft – the reasons why 45 can’t win. He means he’d back 45 if the polling improved. A weenie, still.

  18. Paul Ryan now: “I am a Never Trumper!”
    Paul Ryan then: “Come on, give him a break, he’s new at this!” Paul Ryan must think we are all stupid.

    1. no all he’s saying is “I’m stupid” and banking on voters who are too stupid to see it – trump has established that base for him

    3. No. Ryan knows his base is stupid. If Democrat leaders tried to get Democrats to believe half this stuff, we would be insulted and vote them out for insulting our intelligence.

    4. Well you libtards do believe that men can get pregnant, the border is secure, Biden will shut down the virus, and that inflation is transitory. So……

    5. Or launch 64 lawsuits against a system challenging it’s accuracy and then deciding to run in said system again after failing all.

