‘I am heartbroken’: Last surviving Nuremberg prosecutor on war in Ukraine April 16, 2022 87 comments Tagged with amanpour, Benjamin Ferencz, cnn, cnni, Happening Now, latest News, Nuremberg prosecutor, russia, ukraine, war Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
87 comments
This man is the foundation on which the world now stands.
Yeah. Great.
You think… :)))
@Jasmine Bali This is the first time that I heard an American citizen telling that the USSR brought freedom in this world. After all, it were the Russians who destroyed the Nazis and not the Americans. All D-day did was shorten the war with one year.
I am stunned that this man is still alive and continues to be so well spoken at 103! I can only wish to be so steady at 80, let alone older.
Such wisdom, such eloquence.
These are the heroes. These are the leaders. This man represents what used to be the best of us. I am not sure I would ever have been that strong.
@gene samarian adrenochrome
Interesting he said he is 103, his online organization has him born March 11, 1920, he just turned 102 last month. It could be a disputed birthdate, he was born in Romania, their records my not have been reliable?
He’s far more lucid and eloquent at 103 then I am at 51. Enormous respect.
@marty trueblood I’m curious. How do people turn out as stupid at you? Did you work at it? Were you born with it? If it’s the latter, then it’s not your fault, but it does make me sad your parents didn’t consider birth control.
According to Wikipedia he was born in March of 1920 which means he celebrated his 102 birthday a month ago. Either he counts being in his 103rd year as being 103, or he lost count after a century but still amazing. His memory and mental sharpness is incredible
103 years of wisdom. A wonderful man of integrity still trying to fix this wicked world.
@Dylan Johnson that is, to my understanding, an inaccurate generalization. In actual fact research appears to indicate that detailed memory coincides with linguistic development, so once a child’s brain has the language to catalogue and identify events, then retrievable memory is recorded.
That age does vary between individuals but most female children have well developed linguistic skills by 24 months and typical males acquire it by 30 months. (2-2.5 years).
@Pierre-Charles Léonhart
It’s called “infantile amnesia” you don’t remember things before you are 3 or 4
Didn’t you know that ?
🐤💨@Aca
Plus he is only 102. DOB is 3/11/1920.
@Dylan Johnson Not true. I remember things from when I was between one and a half, to two years old. Some of the memories are quite detailed as well.
This is real history. This man MADE history & influenced civilization for centuries to come. God bless him.
@Michele Z I think you misunderstood the difference between “Changed” and “Influenced”. Your comment is trite and simplistic.
One hundred million upvotes.
Why? Because he was another prosecutor of a victorious party who held a trial against the defeated party?
Disregard today he will be held accountable
God bless you 103 God bless ur so witted
Wow! Mr Ferencz is 102, and is wife of 73 years died back in 2019, incredible gentleman.
Wiki said 102, he said he was 103. So sharp still!! 😮
“Sveto ! Toliko ima zenskih na ovom Svetu !” quote ismael Caja Mussabeguovic in 2014
What an extraordinary man. I can imagine how many things he saw through his eyes and still so lucid. Long live for you, Sir! And thanks for the interview.
103 yrs old and sharp as a tack!
what a legend and i am sorry he had to live to see it repeated.
My father’s 98, fought the Nazis in Italy. He was watching the news and told me how bizarre it is to see Russia imitating Nazis while calling Ukraine Nazis after both Stalin and the Nazis exterminated Ukrainians.
@808 🅲🆁🅰🅸🅶 808 the truth remains important. Whether people sell or buy lies is another matter.
@Ibee Tellingya Spot on!
Wow! What an honor to hear him speak. My dad served in WWII and would be sad to see what has happened since 2016. This is not the world my dad fought for.
@K H I don’t think the soldiers are entirely to blame… they were only a pawn in their game.
wait, what happened in 2016? i mean “since 2016”?
in 2014, after ru “annexed” crimea (let’s just call it as it is – took crimea), the war broke out. what was in 2016? i feel like i missed something.
if it was just a typo, or wasn’t it 🤔
@Justine marguette Spammer.
@Micheal Bond Stop Whatabouting, Trumpie.
Wisdom is in this fine man. Let us heed him.
Wisdom ??? USA military annual spending 760 billions Versus Russia s 46 billions !!! Wisdom ???
@svetozar milosevic Jealousy? Really? That’s the play, huh? Pathetic. Can’t justify your support of the actions except through petty jealousy. Just sad for you.
@svetozar milosevic I believe you need to read the comment again..You’re off track..
Danke Herr Ferencz für Ihren Dienst und Ihre Leistung. Ihre Arbeit war wichtig für Deutschland. Für den Aufbau einer neuen anderen deutschen Gesellschaft. Leider hat sich nach Ihrer Tätigkeit in NÜrnberg die “politische Großwetterlage” geändert. Ich bin kein Freund der Todesstrafe, aber zu viele zu langen Strafen (die vielleicht auch todeswürdig gewesen wären, wurden schon nach wenigen Jahren aufgehoben. Sogar manche Beteiligte an der Wannseekonferenz wurden nicht verurteilt.
@Herbert Kraus you have Google translate? Da ya comprendie English?
Sprechenzie English
@From Ashes We Rise Must be a non English offering. What you are describing is not on my YT page. And, I copy/pasted the original commenter here and half of the msg made sense, the other half contradicted the first half. I give up at this point. Cheers!
@Jason Carney Might be different depending on what app or device you use.
I don’t think it depends on the country.
@All in Tennis that’s why yt includes a translation button, use it. En besef ook dat er andere talen zijn dan alleen Engels.
Extraordinary. How can this man fail to give us hope?
He has already done his part in this world. He has already given hope for us. It is our turn to give him hope that when he leaves this planet along with the rest of his generation, he can leave with a restful heart that the world they built and protected will be left in good hands.
@rejuvenator89 Beautiful.
@rejuvenator89 Good argument!
rejuvenator89 Sadly We Not Giving Him Much Hope So Far!
He is a great man hope springs around him simply from looking at him.
An amazing man! My grandparents were of his generation, I feel he is speaking for them, as they have passed on. Wonderful he is still with us!
Deep agree.
Spot on.
Part of nuemburg code #1The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. ……This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion;……. and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision. This latter element requires that before the acceptance of an affirmative decision by the experimental subject there should be made known to him the nature, duration, and purpose of the experiment; the method and means by which it is to be conducted; all inconveniences and hazards reasonably to be expected; and the effects upon his health or person which may possibly come from his participation in the experiment.
Biden ; mandates no vaxx no job . No entry no travel . Wear a mask or else . Etc etc . All a violation of the very first code out of ten and violating all ten .
Words that will live on forever. This man and his words will forever be relevant! As a human we will miss him one day, but his words and deeds will always be a part of our history. The tragedy will be when we forget him and his words. It reminds us of our responsibility today, for all humanity.
Not only is he the last surviving prosecutor of the Nuremberg trials he was the LEAD prosecutor- I’ve read his book years ago so happy to know he’s still ALIVE – WHAT A PHENOM HE IS!
The man is a saint, a modern, legal, secular saint.
A great man.
What is the name of his book?
@Deborah Zenquis I found it “Benjamin B. Ferencz, A Prosecutor’s Personal Account: From Nuremberg to Rome, September 23, 1998” It’s more of his personally written archived account for posterity there were also many articles on him and by him-I was visiting in Florida at the time near where he lived and I was hoping to meet him but didn’t happen and here he is 25 yrs later still very much alive God bless him.
This man is @102 years old. Not only is his life historically meaningful, this guy is so on ball it’s incredible.
I agree he is in ball, except he got his age wrong saying he is 103. Unless his birth records in Romania are in dispute.
@Ethan I’m 66 and sometimes get my age wrong. I think we can forgive him, don’t you think? After all it’s not a war crime😉.
@Tele Bubba absolutely, I’m just a stickler with numbers.
Right?!!! Unreal 🤩
God has blessed him with life to be a witness in these last days before the return of Jesus Christ.
This gentleman is as bright as a button, amazing and wise. So moving when he said ‘I am heartbroken’ with such heartfelt emotion.
Hope He Is Heartbroken By ALL Wars!
When he said that it pains him to see that we have learned so little, it is the first time in a while I’ve felt deep-pitted shame. Like here sits before us someone who first hand witnessed these atrocities and we as a world have failed to stop them from happening again. Wisdom like his is not long for this world, and we should heed it
@StealthyDead I feel that shame too. And it is generational, and carried with hope by those like this man, into our world, if we choose to see it. I am privileged to see Benjamin Ferencz speak of his heartbreak, the repetition of the human inflicted suffering he has witnessed in a long life – over a century.. Over and over, and this man is still here, saying “Stop, think, truth”, – as Dylan sang,
“…I’m going out of my mind, oh
With a pain that stops and starts
Like a corkscrew to my heart…”
Yeah indeed so this europe is done for then🙏🤝
Absolutely! Well said.
History doesn’t pull its punches when we have to re-learn a lesson that we as a species failed to learn the first time. 🙁
Don’t be silly. Don’t take Hitler or Putin’s shame as your own. It is their shame.
This man is great. He was one of my law school professors as a visiting professor here in NYC 27 years ago! He has barely aged and is just as sharp today. Its remarkable. I remember all of us listening to his stories wide eyed. One of the best experiences I had in school at any level.
@TheAto2000 I was wondering the same thing. What a thrill it would’ve been to listen to his stories for a whole semester or maybe two.
@nik west Certainly, and his mind and his memory is definitely sharper than that of Trump and also Biden.
@Erik Nystrom Indeed! Sharper than Biden in his prime and Trump at any time in his life!
Amazing!
@Yaaghob Rahmani Ok Loon. Time to take your meds.
That gentleman is 103 years of age? Never. How clearly and precisely he can still speak. What a spectacular way to have lived one’s life! If anybody should be knighted it would be such a person. What an honour to hear him speak!
😠 Hi Pamela Anders Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UzlBUdnnQOI
mejores 😠
2 (elecciones ) 9.5/0
3( culturales ) 9.3/10
Son unos de los mejores conciertos
, no puede ir pero de tan solo verlos
desde pantalla, se que estuvo
Sorprendente . .;
It is impressive how lucid he is and how strong is his memory. This man literally lived and breathed History.
We are in need of people like him.
A slip of the tongue. He was born March 11 1920, which makes him 102. But at that age who cares about a year? Many of us would wish to be as perky if we even reached that.
I feel such a lump of sadness and at the same time honor to find out the Mr. Ferencz is still alive and has all his faculties. I was in school studying the Holocaust when I first saw the films of the trial, and how he comported himself with such dignity. I am glad to find him still living, and saddened that he’s had to see that kind of HORROR and CRUELTY all over again. Bless you Ben for giving a voice to the voiceless then, and giving us added insight for today’s HORROR, and I hope the trials will start soon to show these leaders for what they really are.