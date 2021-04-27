I Am Not A Wimp – says Jamaican Senator L. Brown – April 27 2021

Opposition Senator Lambert Brown is digging deeper into his resolve that jungle justice may have a role to play in Jamaica's society to deal with certain crimes.

0:00 – Introduction

3:02 – Decrease in Covid Stats for Westmoreland

6:46 – Promises for St. Mary Residents Unfulfilled

11:38 – Cricket Coach Concerned About Sport

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews #middaynews