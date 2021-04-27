I Am Not A Wimp – says Jamaican Senator L. Brown – April 27 2021

TOPICS:
April 27, 2021

 

Opposition Senator Lambert Brown is digging deeper into his resolve that jungle justice may have a role to play in Jamaica's society to deal with certain crimes.

0:00 – Introduction

3:02 – Decrease in Covid Stats for Westmoreland
6:46 – Promises for St. Mary Residents Unfulfilled
11:38 – Cricket Coach Concerned About Sport

22 Comments on "I Am Not A Wimp – says Jamaican Senator L. Brown – April 27 2021"

  1. Tre Family | April 27, 2021 at 2:46 PM | Reply

    Oh okay then.

  2. Kadya Heslop | April 27, 2021 at 2:50 PM | Reply

    I Like watching Tvj midday News Every Day.

  3. trouble link | April 27, 2021 at 2:52 PM | Reply

    True word true sir real talk sir real talk

  4. Bradley Williams | April 27, 2021 at 3:05 PM | Reply

    Wild wild west on the plantation

  5. D Johnson | April 27, 2021 at 3:40 PM | Reply

    No need to APOLOGIZE to the HYPOCRITES Mr. BROWN, at lest you speak your mind and no one had to realise any secret voice not.👏👏👏

  6. Lucita Cox | April 27, 2021 at 4:39 PM | Reply

    According to hearing every day how violent men, women and young people has grown to be, coldhheartedly wicked minded, no respect for life, he is justified to think the way he does.
    The way crimes has grown with the crimes bizarrely worser, the last resorts, the violent behaviour, is like calling for “capital punishment to be reinstated.

  7. Dawn P | April 27, 2021 at 4:47 PM | Reply

    That was indeed an execution, payback for the recent guilty convictions and arrests of those killer cops. Praying for justice.

  8. Dawn P | April 27, 2021 at 4:52 PM | Reply

    Thanks for bringing us the news, Giovani.

  9. SANDY BEACH | April 27, 2021 at 5:19 PM | Reply

    I agree with Mr. Brown. I am from the US and have lived in Jamaica for 11 years and I have never never never had the police respond to my assaults – break-ins – threats – NEVER. I am old and have never even told white lies but Jamaica brings out the worst in good people because others are not doing their job!!!!!!!!

  10. Mr B B | April 27, 2021 at 5:26 PM | Reply

    Too many matters have no father. NO 1 WILLING to take the bull by its horn. Jungle justice if the law cannot hold the culprits

  11. Y McCormack | April 27, 2021 at 6:04 PM | Reply

    TALK LAMBERT..NUH FRAID A DEM..ME TO..when the shoes on their foot..old crosses them..

  12. Winston Johnson | April 27, 2021 at 6:23 PM | Reply

    I understand this man, because there’s no just in Jamaica people killed someone and get 4 years in prison some of them get away without even go to prison so where are the just

  13. Marcia Thomas | April 27, 2021 at 6:30 PM | Reply

    hold up your bro dont get distracted like the rest all the best

  14. iStiflock | April 27, 2021 at 6:53 PM | Reply

    Big up Geo X!!!

  15. Calbert Harding | April 27, 2021 at 7:18 PM | Reply

    I would take matter in my own hands to avenge whomever hurt my family especially my daughter
    The laws don’t do anything for us let criminal and murders go free

  16. alneita 1234567890 miller12 | April 27, 2021 at 7:59 PM | Reply

    I agree with you 💯 sir cause I see that thet don’t want to are they can’t bring back hanging. For these people who have no heart 💔

  17. KJ | April 27, 2021 at 8:06 PM | Reply

    They want him to apologize for saying what everybody thinking🙊.

  18. Joan Cameron | April 27, 2021 at 8:57 PM | Reply

    I AGREE WITH MR BROWN. WE NEED MORE PEOPLE LIKE HIM SPEAKING OUT. NOTHING TO APOLOGIZE FOR.

  19. Daldione | April 27, 2021 at 9:43 PM | Reply

    @L.Brown, real talk..KNT. You’ve said what many of them are doing or willing to do behind closed door.

  20. SILVER D SOUND | April 27, 2021 at 10:40 PM | Reply

    True true

