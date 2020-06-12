‘I can’t breathe’: Black man dies during 2019 arrest

Newly released footage shows another Black man saying "I can't breathe" before dying during an arrest in the U.S. in 2019.
“… video show Scott with his hands up before a brief chase.” Factual at least. lol
If you fight the cops you will get beat up…. and if you get beat up you might die simple…
He ran tho
@Dillon Boardman Why would you run away from the police? You know they are going to obviously chase you and if they catch you they will bring you down hard.
Space Ghost I knew they woulda tackled me but I just stole and crashed a van I had to gtfo I didn’t wanna get 7+ years
Space Ghost also the case ended up getting dropped
I cannot breathe, I cannot breathe. Murder, pure, and simple.
Been Murdered by cops!
$100,000 A YEAR IS A LOT TO PAY A SOCIAL WORKER
AND MENTAL HEALTH BABYSITTER. ESPECIALLY SINCE
THIS HAS ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO WITH CRIME.
WHY SHOULD THOSE MAKING $40,000 A YEAR PAY
THOSE MAKING $100,000 A YEAR TO DO WORK THAT
IS NOT POLICE WORK. DEFUND THE POLICE.
Why was he running? Did he actually have a gun on him? Hello?? More info.
Terrible, terrible.
He could have not resisted.
ALL these cops should be ARRESTED, charged, tried and JAILED! When someone says they cannot breathe they MUST STOP applying pressure on the body of the perso IMMEDIATELY! What difference is there here with Floyd? Cops literally get away with MURDER! There is no stature of limitations on murder: CHARGE THEM!
So to my liberal friends when you have dealing with the cops do you run. Do you resist. Or do you let it happen and get a lawyer. OR DO YOU JUST STAY OUT OF TROUBLE. The reason you get pulled over is. When they run your plates you have a criminal record a mile long. Yes they pull you over
Is this another skit ?