‘I can’t breathe’: Black man dies during 2019 arrest

June 12, 2020

 

Newly released footage shows another Black man saying "I can't breathe" before dying during an arrest in the U.S. in 2019.

15 Comments on "‘I can’t breathe’: Black man dies during 2019 arrest"

  1. Echo Drive | June 12, 2020 at 5:04 PM | Reply

    “… video show Scott with his hands up before a brief chase.” Factual at least. lol

  2. Justin R | June 12, 2020 at 6:14 PM | Reply

    If you fight the cops you will get beat up…. and if you get beat up you might die simple…

  3. T Tom | June 12, 2020 at 6:23 PM | Reply

    I cannot breathe, I cannot breathe. Murder, pure, and simple.

  4. Zoe Young | June 12, 2020 at 6:58 PM | Reply

    Been Murdered by cops!

  5. fischook123 | June 12, 2020 at 7:28 PM | Reply

    $100,000 A YEAR IS A LOT TO PAY A SOCIAL WORKER

    AND MENTAL HEALTH BABYSITTER. ESPECIALLY SINCE

    THIS HAS ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO WITH CRIME.

    WHY SHOULD THOSE MAKING $40,000 A YEAR PAY

    THOSE MAKING $100,000 A YEAR TO DO WORK THAT

    IS NOT POLICE WORK. DEFUND THE POLICE.

  6. uzef73 | June 12, 2020 at 7:46 PM | Reply

    Why was he running? Did he actually have a gun on him? Hello?? More info.

  7. Jane James | June 12, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

    Terrible, terrible.

  8. Legendary Weapon | June 12, 2020 at 8:20 PM | Reply

    He could have not resisted.

  9. RoyalSnowbird | June 12, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

    ALL these cops should be ARRESTED, charged, tried and JAILED! When someone says they cannot breathe they MUST STOP applying pressure on the body of the perso IMMEDIATELY! What difference is there here with Floyd? Cops literally get away with MURDER! There is no stature of limitations on murder: CHARGE THEM!

  10. Darrell | June 12, 2020 at 8:56 PM | Reply

    So to my liberal friends when you have dealing with the cops do you run. Do you resist. Or do you let it happen and get a lawyer. OR DO YOU JUST STAY OUT OF TROUBLE. The reason you get pulled over is. When they run your plates you have a criminal record a mile long. Yes they pull you over

  11. Albert Prefontaine | June 12, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

    Is this another skit ?

