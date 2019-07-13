“I can’t get back the time”: Wrongfully convicted Nova Scotia man speaks

July 13, 2019

 

Glen Assoun, who was wrongfully convicted, says he is grateful the publication ban has been lifted so he can finally tell his story.

CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

17 Comments on "“I can’t get back the time”: Wrongfully convicted Nova Scotia man speaks"

  1. iGlesias Beats | July 12, 2019 at 5:44 PM | Reply

    If this man doesnt get at least 10 million in restitution ALL Canadians need to PROTEST AND PETITION OUR GOVERNMENT

    • Carlos Donayre | July 12, 2019 at 6:34 PM | Reply

      No kidding.

    • True Tech | July 12, 2019 at 7:50 PM | Reply

      Money can’t buy time. Though it can such things as get super creepy types of country leaders, sociopathic billionaires with bonesaw habits or whathaveyou out of legal troubles by throwing a stack of millions at it.

    • Trudeau Phobic | July 13, 2019 at 1:36 AM | Reply

      True Tech it’s because of killer Kadhr. There’s context to his comment you don’t get.

  2. roof pizza | July 12, 2019 at 5:46 PM | Reply

    Why was he denied legal counsel for the trial?

  3. Gospel Truth | July 12, 2019 at 5:49 PM | Reply

    I will soon be joining this man in my 20 years or more of prison for a crime I have not committed.

  4. kyperioth | July 12, 2019 at 5:49 PM | Reply

    So shameful, the Justice system let this occur to the point that 21 years later an innocent man walks free and the guilty party is still out and free.

    • kyperioth | July 13, 2019 at 9:34 AM | Reply

      To expand a bit, the Canada Evidence Act doesn’t specify retention.
      Keeping the politics of the RCMP policies aside, it would do well for the Federal Government to amend the Canada Evidence Act to enforce retention of evidence when a conviction is carried out, that way this would not have occurred in such a manner and so LATE.

  5. gary boates | July 12, 2019 at 6:12 PM | Reply

    Super corrupt system, don’t kid yourselves folks!

  6. Kenneth Surgent | July 12, 2019 at 7:00 PM | Reply

    Sound like he was set up to me!

  7. Mark Green | July 12, 2019 at 7:15 PM | Reply

    Once the police have made their minds up and convinced the prosecutor that they are correct it becomes very difficult for an innocent person to be found not guilty in court, especially if one is a relatively poor individual and can’t afford to mount a defense with an expensive lawyer and expensive defense investigators. The crown has unlimited resources to hire expert witnesses to testify for the prosecution.

  8. David Harris | July 12, 2019 at 7:25 PM | Reply

    Yes it happens in canada too. He should be compensated handsomly. Prosecuters should release all evidince not just what they believe helps their case.

  9. Laura Stevens | July 12, 2019 at 7:39 PM | Reply

    This has to be the worst possible nightmare for anyone who has to be put thru it.
    I believe in the justice system but there needs to be a real investigation into the wrongful convictions that happened. It keeps going on n on..
    So very happy for this poor man n his family! I hope with time, therapy and justice, he will be able to find peace in his heart again..

  10. northernpike56 | July 12, 2019 at 10:00 PM | Reply

    I pray Mr Assoun gets compensation and finds peace in his remaining years..Nobody deserves what he had to wrongfully endure

  11. nemes1s | July 12, 2019 at 10:03 PM | Reply

    What was the conviction?

