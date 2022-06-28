Recent Post
“I I do not view abortion as a um choice and a right. I think it’s always a tragedy. And I think that it should be rare and safe. And I think we should be focusing on how to limit the number of abortions and they ought to be able to have common ground and consensus is to do that. I do not view abortion as a choice.”
Joe Biden
@OldOneTooth no one is forced to have unprtested sex what are u talking about
18+ years from now wards of the state in each red state will be eligible to purchase guns… I don’t think they’re going to be happy with Republicans for putting him in the system. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Better than being torn apart in the womb.
LMAO…. Riiiight
DEMS: the right to our bodies does not belong to nine Supreme Court justices
SCOTUS: that’s literally what we said
The SCOTUS said that our bodies belong to the States … how’s that better ?!?
@XVI you’re serious? You don’t think the right to vote on it in your own state is better than having 9 judges decide everything with no voting? lol
@WE THE PEOPLE 🗽
You’re obviously the one who’s not serious ! Of course, allowing States to remove Rights from people is worse than insuring these Rights for everyone …
@XVI I think everyone should have the right to life. It’s great to see humanists winning over those that wish death on others.
Why are you against voting and in favor of 9 people making the final decision?
_The unborn are a convenient group of people to advocate for. They never make demands of you; they are morally uncomplicated; they don’t resent your condescension or complain that you are not politically correct; they don’t ask you to question patriarchy; they don’t need money, education, or childcare; they don’t bring all that racial, cultural, and religious baggage that you dislike; they allow you to feel good about yourself without any work at creating or maintaining relationships; and when they are born, you can forget about them, because they cease to be unborn. You can love the unborn and advocate for them without substantially challenging your own wealth, power, or privilege, without re-imagining social structures, apologizing, or making reparations to anyone. They are, in short, the perfect people to love if you want to pretend that you love Jesus_
― Methodist Pastor David Barnhart
Yet you still like to have them condemned to death for convinence.
Get off the drugs
“The womb is now, in Oklahoma, the safest place for a child to be,” Attorney General John O’Connor said. Now all we need is to get scientists to make a pill to shrink us all.
@M Interesting theory! I wonder why you said that the womb was once the most dangerous place for a child to be in America.
@M I see your point. How about unintended pregnancy resulting from rape and incest?
thank your republican party for that
Are just anyone that thinks killing innocent humans is wrong.
Are you better off now than you were 4 years ago? How’s the used tampons working out for you? High food prices, hungry babies, energy dependence on our enemies, inflation. Vote red
The medical professionals’ hands all tied up by this absurd restrictive laws , they can’t make independent decisions crucial for complex and dangerous pregnancies that probably might loses both mother and child’s lives ,,loses both
Why to people always bring up only the extreme cases that make up 1% of abortions? It’s almost like you can’t justify the other 99%.
@metalacop it is not extreme if it actually really happen and so do rape , incest victims taking their own lives and their babies , these are desperate helpless women condemned to a lifetime of shame by an absurd draconian law , these are innocent lives lost brought about an absurd myopic rule devoid of nuances
“Powerless”? She apparently forgot about contraceptives or her ability to recommend a facility out of state. Also I still haven’t found any law forcing women to have sex.
Someone is already helping her. No thanks to your unhelpful superiority name calling.
I feel powerless as a physician now that I can’t give abortions?? Is that what physicians do?? Abortions lol that’s your job?? Yikes
@L Rodriguez I’m so confused… They want to change it to ‘birthing person’ or some crap like that, but then they change back to a ‘woman’s right’ to an abortion? I actually take it back, they are the ones confused.
“Physician?” I suppose, in the same context Dr Kevorkian was a doctor.
Or.Dr Mengele
Thank you Democratic Catholics for supporting and working to end Roe vs Wade‼️
???
Is it fair for the kid that you want to murder?
The girl is so proud of the decision she made, she hides her identity. 🤔
@C C can you prove that? Or is just speculation?
@David Mcnair …I don’t care who it is. She used the word proud not me. Check your dictionary if you’re not sure what proud means.
But physicians didn’t feel the same when treating the virus? They were not allowed to treat it in many instances the way they wanted….
The economy is a dumpster fire and CNN is talking about abortions 🤣
Physicians should have no power over other people’s lives.
@Kristy Campbell if you can’t refute me in the comments I’m not watching your video.
Politicians should have no power over peoples lives
@Thomas Shelby sounds like you’re a Libertarian
After the reversal of Roe V Wade the pre born babies are saying “My body My choice.”
