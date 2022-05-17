Recent Post
54 comments
Thank g*d he pulled through to share this war crime with the world. Condolences to him and his family, and the Ukrainian people.
@Esben M2100%!! To think otherwise is to entertain delusion.
I didn’t know that the Russians viewed Mr.Beast as their idol.
@Mohammed Isaa .all theists have the same rhyme . repeat it over and over again for a thousand, thousand years. 1 day you will realize there’s a God…but it’s never happen. Please stop indoctrinate and bigot.
Why censor God?
God bless this young man & his sister…very sad how the Russians fight a war! I hope karma repays those who commit war crimes against the Ukranian people who just wanted to live their lives with freedom!
God bless all…
Ameen 🤲 🙏
I cannot describe how much this boils my blood… seeing this right now in these times and how irrational and brutal the Russian are being.. it’s on another level.
According to the EUs 54 page report on the torture that’s been going on over the last 8 years, there’s a documented case of the USP boiling a prisoner alive.
@Mountain Frost just like the snake island 13. Lol
@Dragon’s Hook There are always a bad apple in every bunch but in Russia’s case the whole fucking tree is rotten
I’m deeply sorry for both their pain and suffering. There is a lovely hot pot in hell waiting for the little Russian dictator..
The sooner he gets there the better.
Lancashire Hotpot, surely not.
@Tradeladder 😂😂😂😂😂
So sorry for your loss 😞 The world 🌎 is watching
@HEAD SHOT 🤖
Horrendous and unfathomable war crimes. My heart goes out to the victims of Putins atrocities. Slava Ukraine 🇺🇦
@Robert Hoyt who the hell are you?
@Ryan Drayton So you don’t like Russia , well done
makes me so mad! thank God he was able to tell his story. deeply disturbing !
This is what happens when an army tells its soldiers that they have to break their conscience. Once your conscience is broken, it’s over, it breaks in all areas, and you commit atrocities. They have lost their humanity. It’s horrible what Putin has done to his people.
Rest in peace condolences deepest from my heart. Stand with Ukraine!
Sorry for the los
Very sad . I hope the family gather strength and move forward and tell their story to the entire world.
I am glad that Mykola lived to tell his story, although I am sad for him and his sister because of the loss of the other two brothers. I cannot imagine what they are going through. God Bless the both of them. My sincere condolences to them for their loss! I am glad that they have each other, stay safe! 💙💛 🇺🇦 💐🙏🏻 🇪🇺🇺🇸🇨🇦
Glory to Russia!Zelensky will be defeated!(Правдивое видео!)….https://youtu.be/7PlHB33W3R4
@KILLNET You already lost
God keeps those Ukraine soldiers safe. Last but not least, hope this war will end. Its sad to see hatred building up due to loss of humans, which can be avoided.
So horrific yet a miraculously story to tell..my heart goes out to you and your family in this very tragic times..
FINALLY !!❤️😃✌🏻
No words. All the free world is behind you people of Ukraine. Be strong.
@dpmjole name a free, 1st world country that isnt behind ukraine.
@asdf adf ohh, i see….if a country isn’t rich enough to be considered “1st world country” then they’re irrelevant?
@asdf adf Name a 1$ world country that doesnt have monetary interest with Ukraine including causing chaos and selling weapons?
@Daniel Whyatt try to read again what you said right there…(take your time)
you basically said
“the free world say they stand with Ukraine, it’s just they don’t act like it” 😂
I’m heart goes out to him and his sister. I couldn’t even imagine what they are going through. God bless Ukraine.
The Smollett story was more compelling
@Green party of Wakanda What ??
@Green party of Wakanda i can offer you to meet ukranians in Kiev and discuss this subject, interested?
This has got to be the most horrific story of human cruelty I’ve ever heard. UNSPEAKABLE!!!
@MrMelgibstein …is that right ? Well explain that to me, if you have the intellect to go down that track with your ridiculously exaggerated numbers….boy !
@BILLY BAD it was actually 56 million natives americans that were killed in south and north america.
I feel terrible for what Nikola has been through. I pray he heals and is able to give his brothers names to own sons one day. What’s happening in Ukraine is genocide. God bless and protect the people of Ukraine.
Prayers….haha
I find these despicable things these russians have done to ordinary civilians just overwhelming. My heart bleeds for all these survivors of such atrocities and may god bless the ones who did not survive. My only hope that these russians all go before war crimes tribunal and go to jail for the rest of their lives to reflect on what they have done.
What this man had to go through is just heartbreaking. This man and his family shouldn’t have had to go through these things. Russian forces have shown the world how cruel they truly are and the lack of humanity that they possess.
absolutely horrific experience for this poor man .. my heart goes out to him and his hatred of russians is totally justified .. there is just no reason for any of it ..please let these horrible men be prosecuted