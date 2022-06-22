Recent Post
I had forgotten this press conference, but I remember being just in awe of the man at the time. This dyed in the wool Republican has a spine, he didn’t lose his like so many other have. So many traitors, so little time.
@Healing Humanity money. Guns. Fear.
@Healing Humanity Same as 1930’s Germans listening to Goebbels. In America, it is called Fox news.
@YL915 Exactly.
What Gabriel Sterling did that day was one of the bravest, most inspiring thing I’ve ever seen. I’m a Democrat and probably wouldn’t agree with him on a lot of policies but I’d vote for him if he ran for office. He gave me hope and his courage was incredibly inspiring. I’ll always remember it. He’s one tough David against an incredible Goliath.
@O P In a woRld where lies not just become normal but supported; misinformation are well accepted; corrupt leaders are feared; complicity is your life, speaking up truth early on is not just doing a job; it is standing up for the rule of law, and defending your countrymen.
I don’t understand why these people are not having lawsuits against Trump?
So him for what?
The problem is, Trump still being President at the time this happened, he would be protected from just about any lawsuit.
@Doogie Bear Defamation, slander, depends on the state but that’s the general idea.
He is a real Patriot. Thank you for your service.
@Dustin Buist which Institution?
@Doogie Bear by upholding his oath to the Constitution.
@Skankhunt36 The institution which our fathers founded to be righteous and equal for everyone without hesitancy to be a force for good and to stand up to evil in times of desperation and hardship.
Speaking as a very left of center Democrat, I appreciate those Republicans who still stand up for honesty and integrity, though sadly they seem to be in the minority at this time.
@brin Joness Sure, if he’s the only choice. I don’t think he was the first pick for many conservatives during the 2016 primary, but once Trump won the primary, they went with it. I bet Jeb Bush and John Casich are looking pretty good right ow. Lol.
Same here.
Show me an atheist in the bunch. Can you?
They had spoken up a lot. Wrote books, gave presentations, etc. They tried hard. People were AFRAID to believe them.
All the deaths and destroyed lives. All because the self confessed chosen one couldn’t stand being unchosen.
O! He’s chosen by me. By me, I choose to go into a room with him for nine minute’s and 28 seconds. Just 45 and i. Mano à Mano. I’m a white boy, the same age as 45, and I’ll chose to Wrestle with the Orange Lucifer. Long may FREEDOM ring across this once Holy nation. Gregg Oreo long Beach Ca
@Gregg Oreo 😅Yeah damn straight. He won’t show up though what with his Bonespurs and all that.
And he still continues to profit from his fake reality every day.
@Gregg Oreo So it true that anyone in his presence for more than five minutes is driven insane. Wow, I thought that was a myth.
Mr Sterling…….👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻integrity right there….🇦🇺🇦🇺
He is one who stood against the bs and warned people about 45s attempt to subvert the law. Mate 😁
Mr. Sterling explained this thoroughly. Thank you for upholding democracy.
Hes lying
@Conor Kennedy diaper Don would have soiled his diaper yet again!
@qwertyuiopas that’s your orange messiah!
Gabriel Sterling is a hero. Thank goodness there were honest people that held the line!
@O P This isn’t ‘just doing your job’. Facing violent threats and political persecution is not part of their job. Claiming otherwise diminishes the shitshow they had to deal with and minimizes the accountability of those who created that dangerous environment.
@IslandTrevor72 telling the truth is their job.
domestic terrorism = “facing violent threats and political persecution”
claiming otherwise diminishes the fascist terrorism shitshow.
@O P You are greatly overemphasizing the role Gabriel Sterling has in the war on domestic terrorism.
But lets just say that he is a frontline soldier in that war. You are claiming that facing violent threats and political persecution in the defence of the constitution is not heroic.
Even if it was Gabriel Sterling’s job to be a target of domestic terrorism, it’s not but even if that were true, it is still heroic to do that job under the duress he and his staff faced.
By your logic, police, firefighters and soldiers cannot be heroic because they are ‘just doing their job’.
When he and is staff was singled out by the president and attacked directly it was no longer a matter of doing his job, it became personal.
Showing the effect it has on the individuals and praising their actions is in no way diminishing the horrible acts and culpability of those who commit them. In fact it sheds a light on it and emphasizes the ‘fascist terrorism shitshow’.
I get what you are trying to say. You are trying to say that it should be the norm that people stand up when faced with adversity and to an extent I agree, but you don’t get people to do that by telling them ‘so what’ when they do.
I remember watching Sterling’s speeches like it happened yesterday. I thought at the time how obvious his conclusion and predictions about this situation were and how no one in good faith would dismiss this—they simply had to listen and tone down their dangerous rhetoric since they knew it would result in harm to ordinary election workers.
Boy, was I naive.
I was and am impressed by his professionalism and integrity.
THANK GOD for these FEW honest Republican officials that helped to save our democracy!
Do you want to see what a moral man looks like? Look at Gabriel Sterling. Feast your eyes and count your blessings!
Feast your Eyes!
Haha you mad he was talking about you 😂😂😂😂😂
Rudy I don’t think anyone has accused you of being a “genius.”
Everyone that worked for the Secretary of State’s office in GA in 2020 is a hero. Without them standing up and simply doing their job we may have lost democracy.
@Backpain In Your Area i fail to see why people talk like rino is a bad thing. a rino is actually a good thing….. its trump they dont want there because he is a dangerous narcissist that has no desire to help or lead unless he benefits from it himself – not republicans or the policies they represent.
@Backpain In Your Area I mean if that’s how you feel move to Russia then, if you want a dictatorship where the people have no rights, move to one don’t try and force one on your fellow Americans.
I respect Sterling for going public in standing up against Trump. With these trials being held, this is the chance for every HONEST person in government to show their true colors by either coming forth to help put Trump pay for his crimes or keep quiet and be complicit in what he’s done.
He admitted to being unprofessional and disrespectful on his job. How can you respect him? He needs to lose his job since he is clearly unfit for it.
This might be the only guy who came out immediately and didn’t wait until his book came out
I totally agree with you. Great point.
I believe this guy said he would vote
For trump again. How heroic are they if would vote for him again.
Exactly 👍
I love & admire all these wonderful people giving testimony God bless America this makes me proud to be an American 🇺🇸
@ReL0ad3r do u also believe in god? how often have u met him?
@ReL0ad3r in germany when a politician talks about god we send him into an asylum. but in america u have to… lol
@CHUZA Trump is equal to Hitler in your view?
These people who claim, “that they know if their heart” don’t exactly show any heart to others.
In times of darkness – Lights shine bright
A man of true integrity
You see, Sterling is what an ACTUAL patriot is. He doesn’t need a pick-up truck or to own an AR-15 or to have a stash of freeze-dried survivalist food in his garage nor a pair of waterproof tactical shorts. He HAS read the Constitution, multiple times I’m sure unlike the idiots with the “America, Love or Leave It” stickers in their windows who clearly haven’t.
Yep. 💥💯💥
About time someone “lost it”. How awful what these hard working people, including all the election workers who were threatened, had to endure !. I remember these press conferences with the Georgia officials. I was so impressed by their professional demeanor and integrity. They clearly knew what they were about. And thank you folks for the civic lessons . Took me back 50 years. Yah !!! Namaste