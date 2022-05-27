Recent Post
My deep condolences to all the victims who suffered from this tragedy. Wish all the people stay safe with your family. RIP to them
I am crying my eyes out! My heart is broken for this parent and all the parents who lost their precious and innocent babies to this senseless act. To the teachers families as well! This is unacceptable and must stop!!! They did not deserve this! 💔😭🙏🏽
@AustinChallenges Not to mention the kids that did survive they will have to deal with the same PTSD soldiers coming back from warzones with I heard a little girl had to cover herself in her friend’s blood and play dead to survive that is the type of thing you may see in returning soldiers..
@[Hashknight Gaming] true. That is so sad 🙁
I can’t even begin to know how these parents feel. May God bring them comfort during this tragedy.
I can’t even imagine the pain. I mean earlier today a husband of one of the teachers who was killed, HAD a heart attack from the grief and he died. It’s so sad
Omg!! Now their 4 children are left without a mother or a father.
Austin Challenges, I heard that too!!! My heart is 🖤💔 over this. And, It’s my 65th birthday on Monday! It’s not about me, I know! But, I’m going to try to go ” NEWSLESS” this weekend!!!! Pray for these babies and thier parents!!!! The man who died of the heart attack after losing his wife, I believe it was due to a broken 💔 heart!!! I loathe this society wer’e stuck in!!!! 🙏✌🤜🤛👍🤝🖤💔
@Caramel Delight I said that before I read the posts. I hope you don’t think I stole your idea!!! I’m officially going ” NEWSLESS” this weekend!!! We ALL need a break!!!! We are ALL Texans!!! 🙏✌🤜🤛👍🤝🖤💔
@Caramel Delight That ish is real yo😔
I’ve been in a shooting before, the pain and trauma lingers for a long time. I hope this country can stop this madness someday.
Soool Morning—- what is wrong with you????
@Nancy Yvonne Thomas It’s a bot.
@S. P. Thanks so much!! It was really working my nerves🤣🤣🤣
She’s a daddy’s girl…I’m so sad for him…she is so adorable and sweet…I’m so sorry. 🎀💔
My condolences to you and your family, Mr. Rodriguez, And, to ALL of the families. 🙏✌🖤💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔
It’s the littlest coffins that are the heaviest to carry. Can’t imagine what they are going through.
Nick, So true!!! I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy!!! Have no fear; the killer will get his due, KARMA!!!! My condolences to All of the little ones and Parents!!! 🙏✌🖤💔💔💔💔
The little girl is survived by her twin, who was home schooled. Such a tragedy that she lost her other half, she will suffer the most from this…
I’m not even a parent or in Texas but it hurts me so much for what they are going through. I can’t even imagine what they are experiencing.
This is absolutely heart breaking. My heart goes out to all those involved, the children, parents and family and friends. Mothers and fathers blaming themselves and will live with this pain the rest of their lives, children, taken away from families and friends who will never stop asking why, from a place of security and trust…a school where young innocent children are trying to learn to become someone. This is horrible, tragic, and so so heartbreaking on so many levels and the people involved are missing innocent children murdered by a disgusting, pathetic, subhuman piece of filth. Its devastating and shouldn’t have happened. Again and again and again this is happening. And it shouldn’t. This is not normal. This shouldn’t be how our children have to live, in terror of going to school.
I’m in the UK and it’s gone 3am, I’m soo broken and traumatised for the loss of these babies and teachers. Just imagine what the parents are going through?😭😭😭🥲🙈
Poor man. My heart hurts for him and the loss of this precious child.
i couldnt talk to press, these families are strong! i couldnt imagine losing my son specifically given the fact he saved my life, i feel for these parents, my God….smfh….#WhenWillItEnd
I cant stop crying!! When dad saya ” I missed her already” that braks my heart..
I can’t possibly imagine the pain this father feels. How can anyone accept the horror and the loss that happened to so many families just a few days ago?
I can’t even begin to imagine the pain and sadness that these families are going through. My condolences to you all.
My heart goes out, as a parent, as a human. Something must be done.
It pains me to see these fathers interviewed, they are just devastated. Praying for your healing, and condolences to all the families.
I’m praying for this father, his family, all of the families who lost a loved ones and all who are affected by this sad and senseless terrorist attack!!!😥
I know none of these children.. and I cannot stop crying when I hear stories of them, why were these officers so scared to go in?? Barge in! You have guns! Get in and do your job immediately!